PRESS RELEASES

Deathgrip Ultimate Roost Contest Winner Announced

Dec 12, 2017
by Clay Porter  
DEATHGRIPULTIMATEROOST

Earlier this year, to celebrate the release of DEATHGRIP, Brendan Fairclough announced the #DEATHGRIPULTIMATEROOST competition and the chance to win an incredible prize package worth over $10,000 USD, including a SCOTT-Sports Gambler 710 complete bike.

With over 500 entries, Fairclough had his work cut out selecting a winner:

“The level of entries was insane, I was humbled to see how many people were inspired to get out there and put forward their best roost photo or video. When it came to judging I just went with my heart, the winner was the video that put the biggest smile on my face and that was George Minty” -- Brendan Fairclough

George Minty, from Guernsey in the Channel Islands, is now the proud owner of an unbelievable prize package including:

• SCOTT-Sports Gambler 710 complete bike
• GoPro Hero 5
• SCOTT-Sports signature DEATHGRIP Prospect goggles
• Monster Energy x DMR DEATHGRIP’s
• LifeProof iPhone 7 case
• Yakima Dr Tray hitch rack
• DMR Brendog Vault pedals
• Deity bar and stem combo
• Troy Lee Designs D3 carbon MIPS helmet

#DEATHGRIP ULTIMATE ROOST WINNER

by ClayPorter
Views: 737    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


On hearing the news that he had won the #DEATHGRIPULTIMATEROOST Competition, George was overwhelmed:

“Holy S!@t Balls! That’s madness, thanks so much guys, I am buzzing my tits off”

With so many impressive entries to choose from, Brendan selected an additional 8 winners of the ‘Honourable Mention’ category who walked away with a selection of prizes from the DEATHGRIP partners.

Honourable Mention Winners:
James Risker
Carson Rayner
Isaac Ewen
James Bland
Dalton Bell
Theo Erlangsen
Sam Hardman
Finn Hawkesby - Browne

DEATHGRIPULTIMATEROOST Honourable Mention Winner Theo Erlangsen - Photo By Eric Palmer
Photo Credit: Eric Palmer Rider: Theo Erlangsen

“I just want to thank everyone who went out there and put together an entry for this competition, it was incredible to see how many exciting and talented riders there are shredding all over the world. I wish everyone could have been a winner.” Brendan Fairclough

DEATHGRIP is available to purchase worldwide on iTunes

Also Available on: Xbox, Playstation, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Fandango Now, Vimeo on Demand http://geni.us/DEATHGRIP


Exclusive DEATHGRIP Trailer

by ClayPorter
Views: 65,433    Faves: 283    Comments: 7


#DEATHGRIPMOVIE | DEATHGRIPMOVIE.TV | @DEATHGRIPMOVIE | DEATHGRIPBOOK.TV

Must Read This Week
2018 Canyon Spectral - First Ride
64649 views
Spengle's One-Piece Carbon Enduro Wheels - First Look
63612 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: Yeti Lawwill DH6
53930 views
2017 Pinkbike Awards - Mountain Bike of the Year Nominees
49159 views
MUST WATCH: Wade Simmons Crushes Old School Cool in 'Pipedream' - Video
47989 views
IMBA Opposes Bill to Allow Mountain Bikes in Wilderness
39016 views
Wheel Love - 50to01's Zany Full Length Film
34279 views
DMR Sled - Review
33861 views

4 Comments

  • + 3
 no one's gonna be able to milk you if you buzz yer tit's off
  • + 2
 That's exactly what I was thinking! -Nobody
  • + 1
 Hahahaha good onya minty you absolute legend all those weekends at Egypt have paid off xxx
  • + 2
 Hmm. Obviously Brendan and I have very different tastes.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.074690
Mobile Version of Website