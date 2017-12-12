Deathgrip Ultimate Roost Contest Winner Announced



Earlier this year, to celebrate the release of DEATHGRIP , Brendan Fairclough announced the #DEATHGRIPULTIMATEROOST competition and the chance to win an incredible prize package worth over $10,000 USD, including a SCOTT-Sports Gambler 710 complete bike.



With over 500 entries, Fairclough had his work cut out selecting a winner:



“The level of entries was insane, I was humbled to see how many people were inspired to get out there and put forward their best roost photo or video. When it came to judging I just went with my heart, the winner was the video that put the biggest smile on my face and that was George Minty” -- Brendan Fairclough



George Minty, from Guernsey in the Channel Islands, is now the proud owner of an unbelievable prize package including:



• SCOTT-Sports Gambler 710 complete bike

• GoPro Hero 5

• SCOTT-Sports signature DEATHGRIP Prospect goggles

• Monster Energy x DMR DEATHGRIP’s

• LifeProof iPhone 7 case

• Yakima Dr Tray hitch rack

• DMR Brendog Vault pedals

• Deity bar and stem combo

• Troy Lee Designs D3 carbon MIPS helmet









On hearing the news that he had won the #DEATHGRIPULTIMATEROOST Competition, George was overwhelmed:



“Holy S!@t Balls! That’s madness, thanks so much guys, I am buzzing my tits off”



With so many impressive entries to choose from, Brendan selected an additional 8 winners of the ‘Honourable Mention’ category who walked away with a selection of prizes from the DEATHGRIP partners.



Honourable Mention Winners:

James Risker

Carson Rayner

Isaac Ewen

James Bland

Dalton Bell

Theo Erlangsen

Sam Hardman

Finn Hawkesby - Browne









“I just want to thank everyone who went out there and put together an entry for this competition, it was incredible to see how many exciting and talented riders there are shredding all over the world. I wish everyone could have been a winner.” Brendan Fairclough



DEATHGRIP is available to purchase worldwide on iTunes



Also Available on: Xbox, Playstation, Google Play, Amazon, Vudu, Fandango Now, Vimeo on Demand





