Debbi Kalsow: a Different Kind of Pioneer

The ploy was successful. Kalsow returned from the track supercharged, and immediately sketched out a plan to encourage more young women to come to the party, Within a year, her Tuff Girlz BMX team was raging and not too long after, Kalsow was searching the web for a job in the bicycle industry.



Kalsow paused for a panorama of the NICA race, which was now in full swing. Prescott's largest outdoor sports facility was overflowing with tents, Sprinter vans and RV's. Hundreds of teenage competitors from all walks of life were either huffing their bikes around the course or shoulder to shoulder, cheering their contemporaries onwards. Everyone here was family or friend - just like the early days of BMX, I imagined.

