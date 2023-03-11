'Decade' Photo Book Launched to Mark 10 Years of the EWS

Mar 11, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

The EWS in conjunction with Misspent Summers is launching a new photo book documenting every EWS race from 2013.

As the EWS hits its 10th anniversary and undergoes some significant changes, a new photo book will launch at the end of march showcasing the last 10 years of racing. 'Decade' covers each year of racing from 2013 to 2022 with photography from Duncan Philpott, Sven Martin, Boris Beyer and Sebastian Schieck.

bigquotesMountain biking through the years with EWS. A must read for riders and fans alike to celebrate 10 years of Enduro World Series!

EWS has helped reshape the sport of mountain biking and the equipment riders use, whilst bringing a new wave of two-wheeled heroes to the fore. Since its first-ever race in Punta Ala, Italy, in 2013, the Enduro World Series (EWS) has visited 37 venues in 17 countries across a decade of thrilling competition.EWS

You can find out more here.



15 Comments

  • 17 0
 back when enduro was about long stages and two long days of racing
  • 1 0
 If this would have been the common sence direction now perhaps we would have a week of top pro racing mixing all sort of mountains, terrains (urban included), countries and great media... just train in the morning, race in the afternoon... and you can have as many followed days you want...
Difficult to pick the attention and grow intensity with one day event.. that´s absurd... even DH has qualify the day before... timed trainnings...
  • 1 0
 I think it was also ten years ago when people last *bought books*….
  • 10 0
 And the next 10 years (?) can be titled 'Decayed'.
I've never been more upset about anything than the changes to the racing this year.
And I've known suffering.
  • 7 0
 "Enduro World Series (EWS) has visited 37 venues in 17 countries" and this year it's Australia twice,Italy twice and France twice.
  • 4 0
 Such a bummer. UCI gives zeros about Mountain Biking. I wish RedBull would’ve bought it instead of those turds at the UCI
  • 4 0
 @theedon: or RedBull should just start their own series
  • 4 0
 How do you kill The Spirit Of Enduro?
Sell it to the UCI
  • 3 0
 I am not sure the "series" made it ten years. Is it not the "cup" now...meaning it was in fact, nine years of EWS?
  • 3 0
 There were 10 seasons of racing (13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22), so I think it's fair to celebrate its 10th anniversary.
  • 1 1
 10 years and not one memorable race.. cause it's never been televised properly. They never even made one attempt, pathetic! It started out interesting and ended up killing World Cup DH. Enduro can go to hell now in my book, or keep it amateur.
  • 2 0
 They should have called it " Race to the bottom, the steady decline of the EWS..."
  • 3 0
 In memoriam...
  • 2 0
 The Good Ol Days.
Below threshold threads are hidden





