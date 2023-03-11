'Decade' Photo Book Launched to Mark 10 Years of the EWS

Mountain biking through the years with EWS. A must read for riders and fans alike to celebrate 10 years of Enduro World Series!



EWS has helped reshape the sport of mountain biking and the equipment riders use, whilst bringing a new wave of two-wheeled heroes to the fore. Since its first-ever race in Punta Ala, Italy, in 2013, the Enduro World Series (EWS) has visited 37 venues in 17 countries across a decade of thrilling competition. — EWS