'Decade' Photo Book Launched to Mark 10 Years of the EWS

The EWS in conjunction with Misspent Summers is launching a new photo book documenting every EWS race from 2013.
As the EWS hits its 10th anniversary and undergoes some significant changes, a new photo book will launch at the end of march showcasing the last 10 years of racing. 'Decade' covers each year of racing from 2013 to 2022 with photography from Duncan Philpott, Sven Martin, Boris Beyer and Sebastian Schieck.
|Mountain biking through the years with EWS. A must read for riders and fans alike to celebrate 10 years of Enduro World Series!
EWS has helped reshape the sport of mountain biking and the equipment riders use, whilst bringing a new wave of two-wheeled heroes to the fore. Since its first-ever race in Punta Ala, Italy, in 2013, the Enduro World Series (EWS) has visited 37 venues in 17 countries across a decade of thrilling competition.—EWS
Difficult to pick the attention and grow intensity with one day event.. that´s absurd... even DH has qualify the day before... timed trainnings...
I've never been more upset about anything than the changes to the racing this year.
And I've known suffering.
Sell it to the UCI