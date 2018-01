December 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

The internet message boards tend to light up in the off-season as eager fans search out hints about where their favorite riders might end up next. What's that? Rider X stopped tagging their sponsor in an Instagram post, and Rider Y was spotted on a different bike model? What does it all mean?We do know that Danny Hart is off Mondraker, Cody Kelley is leaving Yeti, Brook Macdonald and Anneke Beerten are leaving GT, Sam Pilgrim will be e-biking , and that's only the tip of the team announcements iceberg. The first few weeks of the new year will bring about a flood of team announcements, putting an end to the speculation, but it was fun while it lasted.