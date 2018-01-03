December 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?

2017 saw a wave of 29”-wheeled downhill bikes hit the World Cup circuit, but they didn't end up dominating like some thought they would. They didn't exactly flounder, either, and you can bet that next season we'll see even more teams rolling into the pits with fleets of 29ers in tow. Commencal announced their new Supreme DH 29
in the middle of December, the first complete 29er downhill bike we've seen launched by a large brand.
Yes, Trek has their Session 29, but at the moment it's only available as a frame and fork only. With the Supreme DH 29, for $5,399 USD riders will be able to purchase the aluminum-framed speed machine and head for the races.
