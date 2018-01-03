December 2017 - Good Month or Bad Month?



December is a tough month to be a mountain biker in much of the Northern Hemisphere. Long nights and short days makes it hard to motivate to get out for a ride, especially if those trails are covered in snow and ice.



Plus, there are all those holiday treats that need to be eaten. The good news? The shortest day of the year has passed, which means that soon those lights will be able to go back into storage and the sun will return, bringing with it dry trails and a much-needed dose of vitamin D

