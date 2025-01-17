8 Pieces of Deep Lore from the Pinkbike BuySell

It's a buyer's market, and the Pinkbike BuySell
is fully stocked with some excellent options right now. Underneath the distracting layer of nice and modern bikes lies a trove of unique bikes and components for your purchasing delight. Here's a selection of the finest objects on offer at the moment, with a special thanks to my boy Carl for pulling some of these out the depths - you truly are a connoisseur of the detestable.
Maverick Durance w/ DUC 32 Fork
Maverick entered the bike world as the passion project of RockShox founder Paul Turner, with the help of machinist and framebuilder Frank Vogel. They developed the Monolink rear suspension to try to maximize rearward axle path without incurring too much chain growth, via a floating link between the front and rear triangles. This link houses both the bottom bracket and the front derailleur mount, in order to facilitate that desired suspension action. Up front, you get the house brand DUC 32 fork, sporting 6 inches of travel in a sub-4 pound package. As to whether it rode well or not, Kazimer says it was better to look at than swing a leg over. BuySell Link
2009 Cove Stiffee FR
Freeride hardtails may have fallen off as a mainstream trend, but you can relive the glory days aboard this Canadian dream machine courtesy of the BuySell. With some burly Easton tubing, this frame was still surprisingly light for the intended purpose, and does a decent job of offsetting the big fork. The lack of rear wheel travel won't be quite as well offset by the dual crown up front, but you can always rely on whatever cartilage you have left to do the job. BuySell Link
2009 Karpiel Apocalypse 15/15
There's a lot to say about this bike: it's what Bender used to hit the Jah Drop - it has two shocks designed to phase in at different points in travel, with the air ramp taking the edge off big hits - and it might just be the most expensive frame-only on the BuySell right now, clocking in at $15,000 USD.
Though the seller is only willing to part with the frame on the condition that it never gets ridden, I'd wager that this thing still has some chops, and would love to swing a leg over one. You can take a trip back in time and see what a 5-time Rampage competitor thought about the Apocalypse in his review
. BuySell Link
New In Box Tioga Disk Drive Wheelset
I will forever associate these wheels with photos of John Tomac hauling ass on a drop bar mountain bike in the early 90s. No, I wasn't born yet, but the images have clearly outlived their era. If you're keen to relive those glory days, or have a particular passion for letting the wind sweep your legs out from under you, these brand new Tiogas might just be your ticket. BuySell Link
1995 Klein Adroit
The perfect place to put some anodized purple parts - luckily this seller is already on that tip. These puppies were made in Washington state, and feature feature some truly diabolical internal routing.BuySell Link
Slingshot Singlespeed
There are a good few Slingshots to be found throughout the world, but this is one of the more choice builds I've seen. A tasteful mix of cool modern parts, some functional bits where it matters, and a spooky little bonded carbon Nukeproof front hub for good measure. Arguably the coolest townie bike up for grabs on the PB market right now. BuySell Link
Keith Haring Nomad
The self-painted bike can sometimes make for a hard resell, but in this case I think it might add some value. Keith Haring's distinct style (and prolific post-mortem licensing agreement) has led to the New York artist's cartoon glyphs popping up all over the world, but this may be the first foray into the mountain bike world. Haring did paint the wheels of a Cinelli Laser
, but sadly never had the opportunity to set a pen to something with fat tires. BuySell Link
An entire bike shop, on wheels.
The vehicles section of the BuySell is my favorite place to return to on a regular basis, as some real gems pop up on occasion and I'm a sucker for dumb cars. Case in point, you could go buy a Cummins Diesel Converted 4x4 1965 GMC K10
, with a 5-speed Ford Ranger gearbox. Or this sweet hog
.
Anyway, the real gem is the mobile bike shop, replete with awnings, benches, shelves, and pegboards all built in. Hell, you could even live in it, have a great at-home bike shop, and complete your #vanlife
goals. BuySell Link
In addition to these more eclectic gems, there are some insanely good deals to be found on the BuySell right now - including some excellent bikes from the past 5 years. My condolences to the sellers in today's market, but congrats to anybody on the market for a cool used bike right now.
Also, they don't get enough credit for inventing the modern dropper post: www.bikeradar.com/reviews/components/seatposts/seatpost-and-seat-pin/maverick-speedball-seatpost-review
The SRAM 1x groupset and boost was so revolutionary and Maverick died just as that happened. (Thankfully Spot gained some Maverick staff while the patents were sold to Santa Cruz)
That, the OG Brodie and all of those DIY hack-bikes were probably the coolest bikes of the event!
Maverick also made the one of the first dropper posts (maybe the first hydraulic one?), the Speedball.
1) Only ever saw them in photos, never in real life (and I was alive in that era, and had the Tomac/Scott mtn bars with the aero wraparound because certainly that helps on trail). We all assumed those wheels were pretty much vaporware.
2) Who the hell could afford them but never used them?!
Wild.
Well, now I feel old.
Anyway, when are Tioga releasing a 29er Disc Drive?
I wanted a slingshot.
Raced DH on a AMP rear, custom steel front with a Manitou EFC…solid.
I know a buncha dudes back in the NORBA days that had Disco's and every one broke multiple times....