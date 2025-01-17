Powered by Outside

8 Pieces of Deep Lore from the Pinkbike BuySell

Jan 17, 2025
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo
Art by Taj Mihelich

It's a buyer's market, and the Pinkbike BuySell is fully stocked with some excellent options right now. Underneath the distracting layer of nice and modern bikes lies a trove of unique bikes and components for your purchasing delight. Here's a selection of the finest objects on offer at the moment, with a special thanks to my boy Carl for pulling some of these out the depths - you truly are a connoisseur of the detestable.



Maverick Durance w/ DUC 32 Fork

photo
There's a lot going on here.

Maverick entered the bike world as the passion project of RockShox founder Paul Turner, with the help of machinist and framebuilder Frank Vogel. They developed the Monolink rear suspension to try to maximize rearward axle path without incurring too much chain growth, via a floating link between the front and rear triangles. This link houses both the bottom bracket and the front derailleur mount, in order to facilitate that desired suspension action. Up front, you get the house brand DUC 32 fork, sporting 6 inches of travel in a sub-4 pound package. As to whether it rode well or not, Kazimer says it was better to look at than swing a leg over.

BuySell Link


2009 Cove Stiffee FR

photo
Beefcake.

Freeride hardtails may have fallen off as a mainstream trend, but you can relive the glory days aboard this Canadian dream machine courtesy of the BuySell. With some burly Easton tubing, this frame was still surprisingly light for the intended purpose, and does a decent job of offsetting the big fork. The lack of rear wheel travel won't be quite as well offset by the dual crown up front, but you can always rely on whatever cartilage you have left to do the job.

BuySell Link


2009 Karpiel Apocalypse 15/15

photo
Never built, yours for a cool $15,000.

There's a lot to say about this bike: it's what Bender used to hit the Jah Drop - it has two shocks designed to phase in at different points in travel, with the air ramp taking the edge off big hits - and it might just be the most expensive frame-only on the BuySell right now, clocking in at $15,000 USD.

Though the seller is only willing to part with the frame on the condition that it never gets ridden, I'd wager that this thing still has some chops, and would love to swing a leg over one. You can take a trip back in time and see what a 5-time Rampage competitor thought about the Apocalypse in his review.

BuySell Link


New In Box Tioga Disk Drive Wheelset

photo
Beautiful, like a bird.

I will forever associate these wheels with photos of John Tomac hauling ass on a drop bar mountain bike in the early 90s. No, I wasn't born yet, but the images have clearly outlived their era. If you're keen to relive those glory days, or have a particular passion for letting the wind sweep your legs out from under you, these brand new Tiogas might just be your ticket.

BuySell Link


1995 Klein Adroit

photo
Complete with some Kooka cranks and Magura rim brakes.

The perfect place to put some anodized purple parts - luckily this seller is already on that tip. These puppies were made in Washington state, and feature feature some truly diabolical internal routing.

BuySell Link


Slingshot Singlespeed

photo
With almost all the frame members you know and love.

There are a good few Slingshots to be found throughout the world, but this is one of the more choice builds I've seen. A tasteful mix of cool modern parts, some functional bits where it matters, and a spooky little bonded carbon Nukeproof front hub for good measure. Arguably the coolest townie bike up for grabs on the PB market right now.

BuySell Link


Keith Haring Nomad

photo
I'm a fan.

The self-painted bike can sometimes make for a hard resell, but in this case I think it might add some value. Keith Haring's distinct style (and prolific post-mortem licensing agreement) has led to the New York artist's cartoon glyphs popping up all over the world, but this may be the first foray into the mountain bike world. Haring did paint the wheels of a Cinelli Laser, but sadly never had the opportunity to set a pen to something with fat tires.

BuySell Link


An entire bike shop, on wheels.

photo
You could probably sell tacos and ice cream, in addition to parts and service.

The vehicles section of the BuySell is my favorite place to return to on a regular basis, as some real gems pop up on occasion and I'm a sucker for dumb cars. Case in point, you could go buy a Cummins Diesel Converted 4x4 1965 GMC K10, with a 5-speed Ford Ranger gearbox. Or this sweet hog.

Anyway, the real gem is the mobile bike shop, replete with awnings, benches, shelves, and pegboards all built in. Hell, you could even live in it, have a great at-home bike shop, and complete your #vanlife goals.

BuySell Link


In addition to these more eclectic gems, there are some insanely good deals to be found on the BuySell right now - including some excellent bikes from the past 5 years. My condolences to the sellers in today's market, but congrats to anybody on the market for a cool used bike right now.

72 Comments
  • 1890
 Ha! That Nomad was originally mine. I worked at Santa Cruz and my girlfriend hand painted it. Took her about 100 hours at least. Here are some better photos: www.instagram.com/p/C4lekMOPaaw/?img_index=1
  • 40
 Nice, dig the Keith Haring style.
  • 316
flag wyorider (Jan 17, 2025 at 14:08) (Below Threshold)
 Would have been 1000% cooler as a tribute to the bathroom mural.
  • 640
 The mid-90s Kleins were well ahead of times: fully internal cable routing; integrated headsets, pressed BB bearings; integrated bar/stem combos. Neat stuff in its day, whether practical or not.
  • 270
 I saw an old dude roll up to the trailhead yesterday on a Klein Mantra. My jaw hit the floor, it was mint.
  • 70
 Some people here have made them into a gravel bike, they look great. It's sad that I've sold my own Attitude
  • 304
 @poleczechy, this is my favorite reimagining of the Mantra: www.flickr.com/photos/bluelug/49471394011.
  • 240
 @mikekazimer: I thought it was going to be a picture of an aluminum recycling plant, but honestly this is better.
  • 70
 @mikekazimer Kaz, point to the spot on the doll...er, the spot on the trail where the URT hurt you.
  • 100
 @mikekazimer: Still my favourite article on Pinkbike! m.pinkbike.com/news/1996-klein-mantra-pro-now-that-was-a-bike.html
  • 30
 @mikekazimer: Phew, I tried to look away but couldn't, fingers crossed I can sleep tonight.
  • 20
 '96 Attitude, British racing green: a4.pbase.com/u15/thomasjkenney/upload/38778099.DSCF0001.JPG
  • 50
 Internal cable routing on Kleins is a total nightmare. On mine it was bare cable only that was internal not the housing. The port holes were only slightly larger than the cable. Changing even one cable could hours. Paint was admittedly incredible.
  • 30
 @fjm35: is it the one with this precise description of how the bike try to kill you almost all the time?
  • 20
 @Superburner: I had an Adept like that. It wasn't too bad if you pulled the rearward cable stop out of the frame hole.
  • 10
 The Maguras on that one are killer. I had a set of those on a Schwinn S-20. Wasn't sure what would break first, the seat stays or the rims!
  • 20
 @fracasnoxteam: yep, that‘s the one
  • 230
 These might be the best articles Pinkbike is producing at this time. Not a dig at all. I love these articles, and they're a great way to highlight the bizarre/nerdy/nostalgic culture of mountain biking and the unique gathering place that is Pinkbike. Thank you.
  • 110
 There's nothing quite like coming across something in the BuySell that you've never heard of before.
  • 250
 15k for 20 y/old piece of welded alu, now we are talking
  • 10
 These are mad times!
  • 80
 Something tells me Bender would not be proud as suggested by the seller.
  • 190
 If only Maverick wasn't too early for 1x and too late to 29in: they were great riding bikes for the time, a straight up revelation in 2003 when I bought an ML7... The forks were harder to love and from what I understand ate up a lot of resources.

Also, they don't get enough credit for inventing the modern dropper post: www.bikeradar.com/reviews/components/seatposts/seatpost-and-seat-pin/maverick-speedball-seatpost-review
  • 70
 Yes! Still got my ML8 frame with the link broken and a DUC32 taking up space at home. Worthless, taking up precious space, but impossible to let go
  • 40
 @pospist: I had buddy's who worked at Full Cycle in Boulder way back in the day w/an ML7. It was considered the bee's knees at the time but they all broke and no-one went back for seconds. Like you, he could never throw it away, too many good memories from ripping up the front range. So it lived outside in North Boulder as 1-spd townie w/an XTR rear der chain tensioner for years until his passing. Seeing one in such good shape brings back memories. Didn't each individual frame have a name..like "Zeke" or "Rowdie" or something? I seem to remember that strange detail about them.
  • 10
 Super true. They were about to release a 29er bike when the brand folded. The DUC36 was an awesome fork but getting the carbon molds proper was a challenge.

The SRAM 1x groupset and boost was so revolutionary and Maverick died just as that happened. (Thankfully Spot gained some Maverick staff while the patents were sold to Santa Cruz)
  • 20
 Man, I switched (not sure if it was an upgrade) from a Gravity Dropper to a Speedball on my MTB and was blown away by the ability to adjust it anywhere between full up and down. Definitely a turning point for mountain bikes.
  • 30
 Those forks... yikes! Hold the front brake on while pushing the bike back and forth. Watch how much the wheel twists to the left. And that's with a 24 mm axle! This would also mean that the fork is binding under braking.
  • 20
 I had one back in the day, it was super cool to ride. Very fast (feeling) and kind of a hard tail with suspension (that worked kinda good). Never sold it but got stolen out of a holiday appartment. I still wish i could get it back.
  • 30
 Indeed used to work on these things. They were an absolute nightmare. The damper had a pressurized bladder that required a 4mm Allen wrench with a slot for a hypodermic needle. After servicing the damper, you had to pressurize it with a shock pump that had the needle custom fitted to the hose and then with the needed still inserted, you had to close the 4mm Allen key fastener. If it sounds confusing af, that’s bc it was
  • 20
 @dmnelso: OMG! I forgot all about the needle!
  • 160
 I came across this some time ago
www.pinkbike.com/buysell/3482039
  • 50
 is that a Steve Smith Evil????
  • 120
 In the Karpiel review it states the built-up Apocalypse "weighed in at 43 lbs" which really puts Dario's Frameworks in perspective
  • 20
 Sounds like a normal DH/freeride bike back then.
  • 120
 We have a couple Slingshots on display in our shop. Also one of the largest Chris Chance collections. Well the whole damn store is a museum. lol. West End Bikes!
  • 10
 I came across one of the probably hardest ridden one to this days, last year's SSWC in Germany: www.instagram.com/p/C-xu6zlMlWO/?img_index=5

That, the OG Brodie and all of those DIY hack-bikes were probably the coolest bikes of the event!
  • 130
 Holy seat angle, Maverick!
  • 130
 Had one of those Tioga discs. Such a 90's flex. In all forms.
  • 60
 They made the best noises.
  • 120
 The Slingshot, lord have mercy.
  • 80
 Back in the days of Super-D, Maverick was the dominate team on the Mountain States Cup circuit, with Mike West, Ariel Lindsley, and Abby Hippley. Very cool bikes, but less cool to work on.

Maverick also made the one of the first dropper posts (maybe the first hydraulic one?), the Speedball.
  • 30
 Mike could have dominated on a strider. He was a ridiculous natural talent and genetic mutant. Still is from what I gather. I had a gravity dropper and friends had the Speedball. GD was superior.
  • 90
 Give it all to Zapata Espinoza!
  • 70
 My riding buddy has a Cove Shocker DH bike. He rides it hard. Bike won't die.
  • 50
 I'm old, so the Maverick and the Klein both tingle my dingle. Also, I'm old, and so the Slingshot gives me nervous stomach cramps and makes me want to update my dental insurance.
  • 50
 I loved my Klein from that time ... Had a Rascal with a gold magnesium marzocchi fork... was a lava green metallic and so stiff you'd rattle fillings loose riding it.
  • 30
 Was I the only one who was expecting to see (based on the subheadline) a Surly Ice Cream Truck and wondering what somebody did to it to make it worthy of including in this list? My fault for not noticing it wasn't capitalized that way.
  • 60
 That Maverick has a truly Dario saddle angle
  • 20
 The Tiogas are blowing my mind.
1) Only ever saw them in photos, never in real life (and I was alive in that era, and had the Tomac/Scott mtn bars with the aero wraparound because certainly that helps on trail). We all assumed those wheels were pretty much vaporware.
2) Who the hell could afford them but never used them?!

Wild.
  • 20
 Not sure where Kazimer got the idea the Maverick "was better to look at than swing a leg over." They were pretty highly regarded bikes back in the day. I bought a Durance in 2015 that I still have today. In 2017 I converted the front to 27.5, thanks to Ethan at Maverick Suspension (The Flow Zone) in Colorado re-working the DUC32, and converted the drivetrain to Shimano 1x10. It's not my daily driver but I still ride it a couple times a year and it's a good riding bike. Great pedal platform but allows the rear wheel to move over bumps when sitting, which makes it quite a good technical climber. The short reach/wheelbase and steep headtube angle might hold it back on modern trails, but combined with being only 26lbs it is a weapon on tighter old-school singletrack.
  • 10
 I was staying at a rental in Santa Fe over New Years and there was a Klien Palomino (2003?) in the garage with the same Monolink rear suspension as the Maverick. Stranger than the seat shock combo... the BB is linked to the bike through its own linkage...I assume the frame and cranks could move independently of one another.
  • 10
 Rode that exact Cove Stiffee for 5 years all over the shore in the early 2000’s. Built mine with a 150mm Manitou Slider double crown and Sun Doubletrack rims. Weighed in at about 40lbs but was indestructible! Loved that bike.
  • 30
 Yeah I think if I would.want.1/3rd off the slingshot for the missing downtube
  • 90
 Put a Lefty on it for an additional 10% off.
  • 30
 "... in the early 90s. No, I wasn't born yet..."
Well, now I feel old.
Anyway, when are Tioga releasing a 29er Disc Drive?
  • 30
 When I was a kid…
I wanted a slingshot.
Raced DH on a AMP rear, custom steel front with a Manitou EFC…solid.
  • 20
 Maverick is missing the original droperpost Speedball... that became Crankbrothers... just saying.
  • 20
 I'm glad I'm not the only one with a black Stifee, though it seems the seller got tired of his.
  • 30
 slingshot = #BMXbackground 🤷🏾‍♂️
  • 10
 I had a DUC 32. It was a death trap. There was just a certain point motion that would cause a violent twist and generally a painful crash.
  • 10
 I have one that I still ride from time to time, never had an issue.
  • 31
 That Karpiel is truly a museum piece.
  • 150
 Deserves to be hucked
  • 10
 -It *might* also be the ONLY Karpiel frame left that's intact.

I know a buncha dudes back in the NORBA days that had Disco's and every one broke multiple times....
  • 20
 I'd make that Klein a gravel rig and ride the shite out of it. Cool AF.
  • 10
 Reminds me of grafton fingers for Canti brakes I have some for sale might put up here
  • 10
 Literally never seen an apocalypse for sale anywhere online. Super cool!
  • 11
 If you're gonna do a Keith Haring mural tribute, it should be a Keith Haring bathroom mural tribute.
  • 10
 2k for the disc drive!! had one back in the day
  • 10
 "Deisel"







