8 Pieces of Deep Lore from the Pinkbike BuySell

Art by Taj Mihelich

Maverick Durance w/ DUC 32 Fork

There's a lot going on here.

2009 Cove Stiffee FR

2009 Karpiel Apocalypse 15/15

Never built, yours for a cool $15,000.

New In Box Tioga Disk Drive Wheelset

Beautiful, like a bird.

1995 Klein Adroit

Complete with some Kooka cranks and Magura rim brakes.

Slingshot Singlespeed

With almost all the frame members you know and love.

Keith Haring Nomad

I'm a fan.

An entire bike shop, on wheels.

You could probably sell tacos and ice cream, in addition to parts and service.