PHOTOGRAPHY

Think You Can Shoot With the Best? Enter the Deep Summer Wildcard Contest to Find Out

Jun 7, 2017
by Kim Brennan  
6 Photographers | 3 Days | 1 Epic Slide Show Event

The Deep Summer Photographer Challenge is returning once again to Crankworx Whistler on Wednesday, August 16, 2017, with five pro photographers being invited to showcase their slideshows in the contest. This year’s lineup of photographers once again will be showcasing a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking. The Pinkbike Deep Summer Wildcard Search begins June 7 to invite another photographer to compete among this prestigious crew, with the winner selected by online vote.

The five confirmed pro photographers for this year’s event are:

Enter the Deep Summer Wildcard Contest

The photographers will rally their chosen athlete teams to embark on three days of intense shooting and editing commencing Saturday, August 12. Slideshows will be handed in by the end of the day Tuesday, August 15. Then, on Wednesday, August 16, the massive crowd at Whistler Olympic Plaza will experience deep summer in Whistler through the lenses of six elite mountain bike photographers.

Deep Summer Photo Challenge
Date: Wednesday, August 16
Location: Whistler Olympic Plaza
Doors: TBA


With five top pro photographers competing for cash and for the title of Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion—we need one more photographer, think you can shoot with the best?

Enter your three best photographs depicting the theme of mountain biking for your chance to compete as the Wildcard photographer in Crankworx’s Deep Summer Photo Challenge Wednesday, August 16, 2017.

• Upload three photos here until June 26 11:59PM PST.
• The top five submissions as determined by Deep Summer’s judges will be posted on July 4.
• Voting on top five from July 4 - July 10.
• The Wildcard winner will be announced July 11.

Confirmed Photographers

Daniel Ronnback – danielronnback.com
Jb Liautard – jbliautard.wixsite.com/jb-liautard-photo
Julien Grimard – julien-grimard.format.com
Ollie Jones – Instagram @olliegregoryjones
Steve Shannon – steveshannonphoto.com

For official contest rules click HERE

For more information check out the Deep Summer Photo Challenge Event Page.

1 Comment

  • + 1
 The thumbnail on the PB overview page says:

Ashley Barker
Baxter Redfern
Ben Haggar
Simeon Patience
Tommy Wilkinson

Are these from a previous edition or are they just very disappointed when they actually click the link?

Post a Comment



