Last Chance: Vote Now for The 2025 Deep Summer Wild Card Photographer

Jul 28, 2025
by Pinkbike Staff  
DEEP SUMMER

It's time to VOTE for your selection for the wildcard photographer to join the photographers of the Deep Summer Photo Challenge for 2025.

The Pinkbike judges have deliberated, and now we are excited to bring you the Top 5 Wildcard Photographer entries for 2025. Now it's your turn to vote and determine who the final photographer competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx, Whistler, will be.

The Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees five top pro photographers competing alongside the Wildcard Photographer for $5000 cash and for the title of Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year’s lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.

Pinkbike readers can vote until July 30th. The winner of the Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer Search will officially be announced on Friday, August 1st.

And the Top 5 Wildcard Entries are:



Isac Paddock / @IsacPaddockPhotography

photo


Justin Ross / @justinross71

photo



Alberto Armada / @Alberto94

photo


Zack Saito / @zachsaito

photo



Wayne Parsons / @WayneParsons

Peering through an old burnt out stump


Voting ends on July 30th, with the winner announced on August 1st.

Click on a photo to enlarge and vote now!




10 Comments
  • 50
 70-200 supremacy showing out in all but the last photo.
  • 51
 Canon EF 16-35mm for the last shot
  • 20
 70-200 and 24-70 2.8's are my favorites to shoot. I have an 11-16 2.8 that's also fun but it hits it's limits on practicality pretty quick.
  • 65
 This is hard, I'm enjoying all except the last pic which (no offense) feels like something I could take on my phone.

Alberto's photo makes it into my laptop wallpaper folder though...
  • 81
 I actually like the last photo. There's some chromatic aberration but the composition is very good.
  • 21
 Alberto's work is top tier for sure! Keen to see if he can create a good story and narrative at Deep Summer Whistler
  • 20
 70-200 is a news photog go to lens with a 2.8 f stop. My son still tells me his iphone is better than my sony A7.
  • 10
 It definitely is at playing Candy Crush and updating Facebook!
  • 20
 Why is the first photo from 2018?
  • 10
 Results? ...







