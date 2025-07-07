Last Chance: Vote Now for The 2025 Deep Summer Wild Card Photographer

It's time to VOTE
for your selection for the wildcard photographer to join the photographers of the Deep Summer Photo Challenge
for 2025.
The Pinkbike judges have deliberated, and now we are excited to bring you the Top 5 Wildcard Photographer entries for 2025. Now it's your turn to vote and determine who the final photographer competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx, Whistler, will be.
The Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees five top pro photographers competing
alongside the Wildcard Photographer for $5000 cash and for the title of Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year’s lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.Pinkbike readers can vote until July 30th.
The winner of the Deep Summer Wildcard Photographer Search will officially be announced on Friday, August 1st.
And the Top 5 Wildcard Entries are:
Voting ends on July 30th, with the winner announced on August 1st.
Click on a photo to enlarge and vote now!
Alberto's photo makes it into my laptop wallpaper folder though...