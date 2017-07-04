PHOTOGRAPHY

Deep Summer Wildcard Contest - Time to Vote

Jul 4, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
Our judges have now deliberated and digressed and now we are excited to bring you the Top 5 Wildcard Photographer entries for 2017. Now it's your turn to vote and determine who will compete in The Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx, Whistler.

The Samsung Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees five top pro photographers competing for cash and for the title of Samsung Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year’s lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.

Voting ends on July 10th, 2017, with the winner announced July 11th, 2017.
Click on a photo to enlarge and vote now!

Enter the Deep Summer Wildcard Contest


And the Top 5 Wildcard Entries are:


Eric Hölperl / @Airik

One of my photos from exploring italy last year Selfportrait in an closed waterpark. photoassistant Danalka


Luke Jarmey / @lukejarmey

Lone Wolf. Te Mata Sunset. Printed as a double page spread in the latest Spoke Magazine www.spokemagazine.com . Self shot with a remote shutter release.



Andy Lloyd / @AndyLloydPhoto

Munsiyari Mountain Bike Survey FOR INTERNAL USE BY UTTARAKHAND FOREST DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ONLY. PIC Andy Lloyd www.andylloyd.photography


Satchel Cronk / @satchscratch

Self Portrait Marin County November 2016 I m always pushing myself to find beautiful locations and exciting conditions to shoot but on this one my heart was beating particularly quickly as I ran back and forth between takes. I d been past this spot many times and thought about shooting there sometime but on this particular morning it was as if West Marin knew I was coming and put on a special effects show.



Josh Woodward / @CoffeeHouseMedia

California is a place of wonder. We d been checking for a good sunset for quite a long time and we finally got that golden-orange we were hunting for. Rider Alec Grogan-Crane. IG coffeehousemedia




6 Comments

  • + 3
 I like this voting format much more than what's used in POY. Although the bracket system sounds great and exciting initially, it does mean a lot of really good shots are axed in the first round against photos that were only slightly more favored. Not to mention all those roost shots hanging around for so long.

Any chance of a rating system being introduced for POY?
  • + 3
 I have honestly no idea who these people are, but I'm going to vote for satchel. I just like his name: satchel cronk
  • + 4
 I voted for Satchel Cronk based solely on the name.
  • + 1
 you may have Satch Scratch Fever
  • + 2
 Josh Woodward. Looks like mtb heaven.
  • + 1
 List is missing Dave Silver

