Deep Summer Wildcard Contest - Time to Vote

Our judges have now deliberated and digressed and now we are excited to bring you the Top 5 Wildcard Photographer entries for 2017. Now it's your turn to vote and determine who will compete in The Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx, Whistler.



The Samsung Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees five top pro photographers competing for cash and for the title of Samsung Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year’s lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.



Voting ends on July 10th, 2017, with the winner announced July 11th, 2017.

Click on a photo to enlarge and vote now!









And the Top 5 Wildcard Entries are:



Eric Hölperl / @Airik

