Deep Summer Wildcard Contest - Time to Vote

Jul 17, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
It's time to vote for your selection for the wildcard photographer to join the photographers of the Deep Summer Photo Challenge for 2018.

Our judges have deliberated and digressed and now we are excited to bring you the Top 5 Wildcard Photographer entries for 2018. Now it's your turn to vote and determine who the final photographer competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx, Whistler will be.

The Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees five top pro photographers competing alongside the Wildcard Photographer for cash and for the title of Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year’s lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.

And the Top 5 Wildcard Entries are:



Brayden Elliott / @Brayelliott

Launching an old abandoned jump build off the beaten path near Cumberland


Josh Woodward / @CoffeeHouseMedia

David tricking into the twilight.



Hailey Elise / @Haileyelisee

The money light.


Kaz Yamamura / @Kazyamamura

Red Bull Rampage 2017 - Bas van Steenbergen.



Michael Pecsi / @werideslow

kopein trail iamspecialized iamspecialized mtb 6dhelmets 6deurope chromagbikes lakebike elitebikestore carinthia gopro goprofusion


Voting ends on July 25th, 2017, with the winner announced July 27th, 2017.

Click on a photo to enlarge and vote now!




2 Comments

  • + 2
 Stoked for @CoffeeHouseMedia! Dude is only 18 and killin it
  • + 2
 Can’t believe Peter Jamison media didn’t get in! :/

