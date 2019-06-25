SPONSORED

Deep Summer Wildcard Contest - Time to Vote

Jun 25, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  
DEEP SUMMER

It's time to vote for your selection for the wildcard photographer to join the photographers of the Deep Summer Photo Challenge for 2019.

Our judges have deliberated and digressed and now we are excited to bring you the Top 5 Wildcard Photographer entries for 2019. Now it's your turn to vote and determine who the final photographer competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx, Whistler will be.

The Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees five top pro photographers competing alongside the Wildcard Photographer for cash and for the title of Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year’s lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.

Voting ends on July 5th, with the winner announced July 9th.


And the Top 5 Wildcard Entries are:



Lear Miller/ @learmiller



Kaz Yamamura / @kazyamamura

Alchemy 3 - Eric Lawrenuk



Max Barron / @maxbarron

One of the final shots from the recent video project Calvin Huth and Brendan Howey released.


Michał Gałczyński / @mgaction

Przemek Abramowicz at Szymon Godziek backyard session made this huuuge superman seat grab



Tom Bowell / @TombPhoto



Voting ends on July 5th, with the winner announced July 9th.

Click on a photo to enlarge and vote now!




Must Read This Week
Reminder: Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
71891 views
Video: Magura Concept Integrates Brake Hoses Into Handlebars for Cable-Free Cockpit
66742 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
61719 views
First Look: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun
51558 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?
44881 views
The MTB Aesthetic - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
41897 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
40781 views
ENVE Will Replace Your Rim, No Questions Asked
36232 views

3 Comments

  • + 2
 "Long shot seventy two hundee, high speed shots comin' out the 1Deee!" Gotta give it to my man, Kaz. Plus what the hell? Talk about a lack of diversity...chock-a-block full of white people...
  • + 2
 Came to vote for the thumbnail on the main page... then found Max Barron ripping it
  • + 2
 Took me at least a minute to figure out that first photo. Well done.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034837
Mobile Version of Website