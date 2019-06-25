Deep Summer Wildcard Contest - Time to Vote

And the Top 5 Wildcard Entries are:

It's time to vote for your selection for the wildcard photographer to join the photographers of the Deep Summer Photo Challenge for 2019.Our judges have deliberated and digressed and now we are excited to bring you the Top 5 Wildcard Photographer entries for 2019. Now it's your turn to vote and determine who the final photographer competing in the Deep Summer Photo Challenge at Crankworx, Whistler will be.The Deep Summer Photo Challenge sees five top pro photographers competing alongside the Wildcard Photographer for cash and for the title of Deep Summer Photo Challenge Champion. This year's lineup of photographers showcases a deeply talented crew, each with their own unique twist on telling the story of mountain biking.Voting ends on July 5th, with the winner announced July 9th.Click on a photo to enlarge and vote now!