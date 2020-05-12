Deity Announces Deftrap Nylon Pedal

Not all nylon materials are created the same though. Did you know that in the pedal manufacturing game there are two qualities of nylon fiber used for pedals? One is widely used and is the standard in this industry due to its cost-effective price and ease of access. However, there is another nylon fiber material available that is substantially more expensive, harder to acquire, and is approximately 28% stronger against impacts and even stronger than that when faced with dramatic weather ranges. This material is used in high load industries and in equipment that experiences extreme forces, high heat ranges, and bitter cold temperatures. It is vastly superior and the clear winner for us during the development and production of the Deftrap Pedal. — Eric Davies (Owner / Designer)