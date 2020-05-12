Deity Announces Deftrap Nylon Pedal

May 12, 2020
by DEITY Components  
DEITY Deftrap Pedal

PRESS RELEASE: Deity

It has been a long time coming and we are excited to debut the latest Deity pedal: the Deftrap! With a true concave profile that your feet sink into, our signature non-offset symmetrical design to offer more stability behind the spindle, 8 cr-mo pins and 2 nylon pins per side, and a massive functional footprint…the Deftrap is in a league of its own and dead set on becoming the best feeling nylon pedal on the market.

Riders are passionate about our pedals, so when we decided to dive into a new top tier nylon pedal model, we knew we had to exceed their expectations. Oftentimes nylon pedals are treated as an affordable afterthought by brands, but we wanted the Deftrap to leave an emotional response. By offering a “feel” that would rival the highest-end pedals in the world and using the best nylon fiber materials available, the Deftrap is a cost effective pedal that could thrive performance-wise in a World Cup setting, but also be perfect for someone who simply commutes daily to work. It really is a special feeling pedal and anyone who loves the TMAC will understand what we mean.

bigquotesNot all nylon materials are created the same though. Did you know that in the pedal manufacturing game there are two qualities of nylon fiber used for pedals? One is widely used and is the standard in this industry due to its cost-effective price and ease of access. However, there is another nylon fiber material available that is substantially more expensive, harder to acquire, and is approximately 28% stronger against impacts and even stronger than that when faced with dramatic weather ranges. This material is used in high load industries and in equipment that experiences extreme forces, high heat ranges, and bitter cold temperatures. It is vastly superior and the clear winner for us during the development and production of the Deftrap Pedal.Eric Davies (Owner / Designer)

Full color range available in Black, Orange, Blue, Red, Green, Turq, Pink, Mint, Purple, and Shaolin Yellow


DEFTRAP SPECIFICATIONS:

• Inspired by the world-renowned TMAC pedal
• Injection Molded Nylon Fiber Composite Body
• Premium Nylon Fiber Composite material is 28% stronger than Nylon Composite used by most leading brands
• Nylon Fiber blend does not get hung up on rocks
• Non-offset symmetrical design gives the rider perfect weight distribution across the pedal, creating a very stable platform through rough terrain
• Large 113mm L x 103mm W footprint
• Featuring a true concave pedal body profile
• 1.5mm of concave shape in the pedal body per side
• 18mm at the center
• 10 pins per side (8 replaceable steel pins, and 2 fixed nylon pins)
• 2 sealed bearings with oversized DU bushing design is robust and reliable
• Open channeling for mud and snow shedding capabilities
• Not the average plastic disposable pedal...the Deftrap Pedal is fully sealed, rebuildable, and offers superior grip
• Brilliant design for all genres of riding...from Trail, Enduro, Downhill, Dirt Jumping, to commuters
• Full color range available in Black, Red, Orange, Green, Blue, Turquoise, Yellow, Mint, Purple, and Pink options
• 391 grams per pair
• $49.99 USD

bigquotesIt was fun designing the Deftrap with the goal to pour everything into it and try to make something special. It looks simple, it appears minimalistic, it is definitely in the opposite direction of other nylon pedals on the market, but it feels insanely good underfoot. With a focus on feel, durability, and quality, we treated it like a $150 pedal so we could give riders something special. From the concave profile to our non-offset symmetrical stance and size, literally every person who has ridden on a pair has loved them and we cannot wait for the rest of the world to put their feet on a set!Eric Davies (Owner / Designer)

To read more details on the new Deftrap Pedal and the full line of Deity components check us out at www.deitycomponents.com

  • 10 0
 If these are anything like the tmacs there will no no reason to buy any other plastic pedal
  • 2 1
 Yeah. The Kona Wah Wah pedals are my personal favorite. The feet are completely glued to the pedals. It will be interesting to see how these perform....
  • 4 0
 If you like the feel of the TMAC...the DEFTRAP will blow you away as well. We put love into this pedal with one goal in mind, the give you guys something that vastly surpasses what is on the nylon pedal market. Thanks for the love!
  • 3 0
 @Shafferd912: Hopefully you get a chance to put your feet on a pair!
  • 4 0
 I have plenty of plastic pedals. I can't seem to break them. The plastic slides off of rocks and the pins hold up.
50$ and under 400 grams . It's like getting the legendary properties of carbon fiber and actually having a strong light weight part that doesn't crack on the first rock strike.
  • 7 0
 Yep. Plus they are not designed to fill a hole in our line or just to be a cost effective item. We wanted them to rival the best flat pedal in the world...regardless of price or material. Wait until you feel them on a ride!
  • 2 0
 I don't know if a parallelogram shape is still needed with modern thin pedals, but looking at those, i definitely prefer the look of a regular pedal. Not sure if I believe the 'stability behind the axle' thing either, i think they just wanted to get away with making one mould...
  • 4 0
 Not at all. In fact...we had to make two molds: for the left and right pedal (they are different). The non-offset symmetrical design is something that has made the TMAC one of the most loved pedals. It allows us to get away with a deep concave shape and have it really feel amazing. It also supports the backside of the spindle for foot placement and adjustment. It may look odd compared to the typical pedals out there, but you have to ride a buddies some day to get a feel for the shape. You may like it. Cheers!
  • 1 0
 @deityusa: Fair do's, thanks for the reply. Maybe skewed side profile just looks faster?!
  • 4 0
 Maybe time to replace my battered Decoys? Or course I’ll have to find things for pedal grinds now.
  • 3 0
 Damn! Those are classics and our first foray into pedals! Thank you for supporting us for all of these years. It means a ton!
  • 2 0
 @deityusa: lol - still running a Fantom on my Rune, but with a new black label bar
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: Rad! The Fantom Stem is still one of our fav all time products!
  • 1 0
 Decoys were my first flat pedal that were good enough to finally get me off clippers. Never going back! I think I’m going to give these a go, had good luck with the oneup nylon pedals and even ran the rockbros knockoffs so far without issue...but Diety being from my first home state of Idaho is pretty awesome!
  • 1 0
 @billyballa33: The DEFTRAP will be a special experience the first time on them. Stoked for you to give them a go!
  • 2 0
 I love seeing plastic pedals hitting the MTB world (was a nice change of pace in BMX years and years ago). Still on the hunt for a reason to run anything but Xpedo Sprys... maybe when I finally manage to break one
  • 1 0
 I broke my sprys within weeks. But I’m a big guy at about 220 lbs...so I wasn’t too surprised. I wanted them to hold up though because they are LIGHT and THIN!
  • 1 0
 Dear Deity Components,

long-time user here, back when you guys still had that pretty gothic font. In recent years, it has been next to impossible to find your stuff in Europe (LBS or online, no matter). That's very sad because I'd like to support you guys instead of UPS/DHL, etc.... If shipping costs more than the stuff I wanna buy, then it's really hard not to look for (cheaper) alternatives.... In any case, thanks for everything! My 31.8mm blacklabel bar is still going strong and is among the most comfortable I ever remember using!
  • 2 0
 We agree! We have been actively on the hunt for quality distributors in Europe and we are slowly finding the right people who fit our business ethics and goals for the future. We are eager to expand in Europe as riders are dying to get their hands on the gear! We greatly appreciate the support you have passed over the many years and growing in Europe is a key priority for us!
  • 3 0
 At first I read they used some special nylon, and thought, oh crap these are going to be pricy. But I was wrong.
  • 5 0
 We will never make product that is not the strongest possible. With that said, the DEFTRAP should be priced higher, but offering something to riders that is affordable, feels incredible, is strong, rebuildable, and would thrive on any bike...is our number priority.
  • 1 0
 I only know there is PA6 and there is PA66. Is there more?
  • 4 0
 @vinay: there is PA666, but you have to sell your soul to get it.
  • 2 0
 Stoked on these, Tmacs are the best in the game so these shouldn't disappoint.
  • 1 0
 Much love back!
  • 1 0
 My RaceFace Chesters have never given me a problem, but these look pretty good too. And the price is right for a pedal!
  • 2 0
 Next time I break a pedal I think I'll give these a try.
  • 1 0
 You guys should make a smaller size, kind of like stamp 1’s.
  • 1 0
 Thanks for the feedback! We offer a variety of sizes across our pedal range, but we have considered bringing a size range to the DEFTRAP and TMAC. Never know what the future may hold.
  • 1 0
 A gum color would be rad to match my Supracush grips!
  • 3 0
 We made protos, but the color looked a bit odd on it's own unfortunately. Thanks by the way for running the SUPRACUSH Grips!
  • 1 0
 @deityusa: Best grips I've tried for big hands, for sure!
  • 1 0
 @tmittanck: LOVE to hear that! We aim to make contact points count and agree, the SUPRACUSH is one of our fav.
  • 2 0
 EU Availability?
  • 1 0
 Royal Velo France (France) and FDF Bike Shop, Indian Summers (Switz), and Speed Products (Norway). We are on the hunt to grow in Europe though, so stay tuned!
  • 1 0
 Anyone offering plastic pedals made in North America?
  • 1 0
 How about a glow in the dark colorway?
  • 1 0
 I bet these are better than the Fooker's.
Post a Comment



