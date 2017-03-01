Deity: Blood On My Hands with Bas Van Steenbergen - Video





Bound by a love for speed, the new Deity product line is a reflection of the riders who inspire the company to push to new levels! The first in a new series of Deity productions, join Bas van Steenbergen as he evades the Kelowna snow and chases some loam in Vancouver on board a bike outfitted front to back with new Deity gear!



Filmed/Edited by Last Light Cinema

Music : I'm a Wanted Man by Royal Deluxe (Licensing through The Music Bed)





Bas's Complete Deity Kit







What are the top picks for Bas to complete his Deity kit?... the Intake 31.8 DM Stem, Blacklabel 800 Handlebar, Knuckleduster Grips, Sidetrack I-Beam Saddle, and finished off with the Retina V2 I-Beam post!







