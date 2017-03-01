VIDEOS

Deity: Blood On My Hands with Bas Van Steenbergen - Video

Mar 1, 2017
by DEITY Components  
DEITY: Blood On My Hands

by deityusa
Views: 859    Faves: 19    Comments: 0


Bound by a love for speed, the new Deity product line is a reflection of the riders who inspire the company to push to new levels! The first in a new series of Deity productions, join Bas van Steenbergen as he evades the Kelowna snow and chases some loam in Vancouver on board a bike outfitted front to back with new Deity gear!

Filmed/Edited by Last Light Cinema
Music : I'm a Wanted Man by Royal Deluxe (Licensing through The Music Bed)


Bas's Complete Deity Kit

DEITY Blood On My Hands

What are the top picks for Bas to complete his Deity kit?... the Intake 31.8 DM Stem, Blacklabel 800 Handlebar, Knuckleduster Grips, Sidetrack I-Beam Saddle, and finished off with the Retina V2 I-Beam post!

DEITY Blood On My Hands

DEITY Blood On My Hands

http://www.deitycomponents.com

MENTIONS: @deityusa


10 Comments

  • + 6
 Deity should have renamed themselves to "Diety" with their new rebranding, just to confuse the internet.
  • + 4
 Looks like a sessi- oh. Killer edit tho.
  • + 1
 last video from deity with bas was a VOY contender!! remember www.youtube.com/watch?v=XvGnhvDUnMo
  • + 3
 Looks like a session...
  • + 3
 Bas Van Steezebergen
  • + 2
 I like the part where he whips but his tires are still on the ground.
  • + 2
 lol same song with chromag video.
  • + 1
 Will these bars get me as drunk as Johny Walker Black Label?
  • + 2
 What mountain is that?
  • + 1
 Sugar mountain for the first half and Burke for the second half

