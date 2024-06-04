Powered by Outside

Deity Celebrates 20 Years & Debuts New Products

Jun 4, 2024
by DEITY Components  
DEITY SUPERVILLAIN PEDALS

PRESS RELEASE: DEITY

The SUPERVILLAIN Pedal- The concave evolution is modernized. Featuring DEITY's non-offset profile, a large 113mm x 105mm functional footprint, deep 2.5mm concave stance, stunning detail from corner to corner, satin finish, and much more. EXPLORE


As we enter 20 years of DEITY, we are incredibly proud to debut the first in a series of new products that elevate who we are and mark the next chapter of a brand that’s home for so many riders and creatives across the globe. This is not a press release about product though… this a story of how a brand can stand the test of time and do it on our terms, pouring love into our process, and honoring our riders every day. YOU are the reason we are here.

20 years into this and we cannot thank our riding community enough for the support you’ve given us! We have a passion for what we do and the people who have been here along the journey. From our products, our visuals, our team, our customers, our shops, our creatives, and our riders…DEITY has been a place to honor all of you with a true brand you can identify with. Being a “brand” is different than just being a company. There is a powerful foundation in a brand; a labyrinth of roots creating stability in times of distress, and a cultural significance that people connect to. Our brand’s integrity and relevance is found in the people’s support, reflecting the intentions and motivations behind everything we do.


DEITY FLAT TRAK PEDALS

The FLAT TRAK Pedal- Featuring DEITY's non-offset profile, a large 110mm x 105mm functional footprint, a flat profile with 1mm of concavity, ability to adjust your feet yet able to feel locked in with the slightest pressure, stunning detail from corner to corner, satin finish, and much more. EXPLORE


From the beginning, we learned from the companies we previously worked for and approached creating DEITY in a very different and uncommon fashion. Without any loans, debt, investors, or partners... it was liberating to enter a creative process and build a brand without anyone breathing down our neck. It allowed us to make DEITY fearlessly, confident in our direction, even polarizing at times. It also put the pressure directly on our shoulders with no one to bail us out. We had to be accurate, calculated, patient, resilient, and at all times… push to be better than everyone else and better than who we were the day prior. Some days we succeed and some days we readjust. PRESSURE. We thrive with the suffocating feeling of pressure and welcome it every day, every minute, it never lets up!

To be 20 years into this without a bank loan, investor, or anyone involved in the direction of DEITY is a powerful statement. It is a lesson to anyone in this industry that you can build something on your own terms, against the status quo, and that quick growth rarely leads to a stable future. This path is challenging, slow, and requires extreme precision to survive 20 years. It required a clear goal, long term vision, calculated strategy, reinvestment into our product, sleepless nights, stability through the highs and lows, and consistent sacrifice to protect this brand. To this day…we’ve never felt like we made it, and our appreciation of your support is stronger than ever.


DEITY MEGATTACK GRIPS

The MEGATTACK Grip- The ultimate large profile grip has arrived. Featuring a massive 36mm outer diameter, a wider 140mm width for a proportional fit, recessed half waffle, deep dish diamond pattern, thumb ribbing for comfort, and much more. EXPLORE


As we look back at 20 years of progress, adversity, growth, and lessons… we see the countless people who stood by us, who doubted us, who fueled us, who put their creative energy into us, who rode for us, who were part of something bigger than us and to all of YOU, we salute you. The DEITY family is comprised of incredible people who have a hand in shaping who we are, why we do what we do, and challenge us to be better every day. We never take this support for granted and are inspired and humbled to have this amazing community of riders believing in us!

As we wrote in 2004 and still standing today…

“Armor against the corporate mentality, DEITY is a company built by riders for riders! With a product line designed for punishment, our relentless dedication to infiltrate the masses has created a company that is a reflection of the riders psyche, struggle, and passion. Things have only begun, so…welcome to DEITY and enjoy the ride!”


With love and thanks!

The DEITY Team

www.deitycomponents.com

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Grips Pedals Deity


Author Info:
deityusa avatar

Member since Oct 11, 2007
107 articles
Report
41 Comments
  • 15 0
 T-Mac is still my favorite pedal. Bombproof, feet stick better than any other flat pedal for me. That supervillian looks like a solid choice.
  • 7 0
 Thanks for the love, support, and for running the TMAC!
  • 1 0
 Rockets or Orlando Magic?
  • 1 0
 @q232: Tough call. I would say Magic!
  • 10 0
 Can we bring back the era of deity edits? They were always some of the best!
  • 22 0
 Glad you said that! They are back in 2 weeks and we have a ton of edits planned! Filmed by people like Clay Porter, Rupert Walker, Satchel Cronk, Sleeper Co, and more. Featuring riders like Jaxson Riddle, Ben Cathro, Eddie Reynolds, and more!
  • 5 0
 Always incredible to see where you two have led the brand! From the Interbike resistance in a motel in Vegas to the top of World Cup and Rampage podiums, it has been a massively successful journey. Keep charging forward with awesome product and rider support
  • 5 0
 Thanks Nick!! You were there during all those amazing days and we will never forget it. Love you homie.
  • 2 0
 The "resistance" was so rad! awesome to see a different approach at the time in the mtb products space, and always loved the art and design approach from Erik and Sadie. Our little utah shop benefited so much from Deity's influence.
  • 2 0
 @GreatBritton: Means a ton!!
  • 5 0
 Just got the TMACS for my new Decoy yesterday and realized that I had every type of Deity pedals on all my bikes. Looks like I have to buy two more bikes now. My wife's going to be pissed. Seriously love you guys! Best bike brand out there.
  • 3 0
 We appreciate the props, support, and for flying the flag for us! Means the world.
  • 5 0
 Eric - not sure if this is you on the deityusa account, but I've always loved the quality, aesthetic, and vibe over there. Originally I was looking for 165mm cranks for my Iron Horse Sunday back in the day (Lars had a set - we live near each other) and from there I went down the Deity rabbit hole. -haha-

I refuse to run anything less than 7050 or 7075 for my bars and stem - it's peace of mind for me. I like critical components on my DH rig to be overbuilt. It' surprising how few companies out there offer DM stems and bars in 7-series alu. Thanks for making a rad product (the Intake DM) with input from Brendan. THAT guy knows how to test gear.
  • 4 0
 It is me! Thanks for being down with what we are doing since the beginning! Lars is a stud and yes, Brendan is incredible. We have been so fortunate to have so many amazing riders believe in us since 2004 to today! Everything we have designed is built with Strength, Function, and Detail as the pillars. From 2 year real world testing programs to much more...the input of our riders is key. It also has kept our customers from being our testers so when you get your hands on something DEITY...it has been through the wrath and proven.
  • 2 0
 @deityusa: Hey bud!!
Hell yeah - and for the uninitiated - the Lars referred to here is Lars Tribus and Brendan is Brendan Fairclough.

Brendan provided a ton of input designing the Intake DM stem. He was the one who suggested the integrated CNC bridge between the two lower pieces, joining them together to make one, bombproof unit.

Keep it real and keep up the rad work! Love you guys!
  • 5 0
 Exciting stuff, but would love some legitimately thin grips from Deity. The material of their grips always feels dialed, aside from how thick the diameter of each grip is.
  • 1 0
 Deity employee here- check out the Slimfits if you haven't yet! They are 30.5mm in diameter. They utilize the same TRC+ compound as some of our other models. Thanks for the support!
  • 3 0
 Check out the Slimfit if you get a chance as it has a 30.5mm OD. But, we have also been contemplating adding slip ons to the mix down the road, so you never know what may happen.
  • 6 0
 the tmac is the best flat pedal in existence I will die on this hill
  • 4 0
 Thanks for the love!
  • 5 0
 I'm here for Deity and I feel Deity is here for me. May have to grab a gold set and throw them in a drawer
  • 2 0
 We have bronze available and will have a limited edition run of GOLD to commemorate the Olympics hitting THE DARK ROOM in the coming couple of months!
  • 3 0
 Anyone have an idea when the new 40ish mm option of their stem is supposed to be available? They mentioned it at SeaOtter and I haven't heard anything since.
  • 1 0
 The 42mm length stem will be live next month!
  • 4 0
 Those Megattack grips could give my Meaty Paw's a run for their money.
  • 2 0
 Been patiently waiting for them to release, just ordered them this morning!
  • 1 0
 @mtmc99: You will LOVE them! If you are after a large grip that is technical and proportionally built...the MEGATTACK is it!
  • 1 0
 Are the pedal internals updated from the tmac? I’ve had good luck with deftraps on multiple pairs, but tmacs have let me down a couple of times. These look amazing and Deity is the move!
  • 2 0
 The TMAC internals have evolved years ago. From changes to grease, injection sites, subtle bearing mods... If you have a pair of TMACs...hit us up and we can rebuild them for you! xoxo
  • 4 1
 new pedals and grips, WOW! How AMAZING!!! WELL DONE !
  • 5 0
 Seriously though it's cool that a brand can survive without any loans or anything. How do they raise capital for production?
  • 6 0
 @tempnoo1: Slowly had to build the first 10 years. In the beginning, we had limitations on technology because of financial constraints, but as we grew...we reinvested everything into it which allowed us to keep people out of it and to build something stable and strong. Required being patient, calculated, and never letting up.
  • 3 0
 Evolution is the right word.
  • 3 0
 pedals are $169.99 and grips are $27.99
  • 2 0
 Sign me up for an all white/OG logo 20 year limited edition bar stem setup!
  • 2 1
 Love Deftraps, wish the fancier Deity pedals also had rear loading pins. In the land of really (really) hard/sharp rock, top load pins are a no-go.
  • 2 0
 Thanks for the feedback! We find more issues with rear loaded pins as foot pressure can cause them to get loose easier. We make sure to focus on a deep threaded surface for the top load pins to engage with, a wider pin for durability, and all of our top load pins are dual access so if you bend one or happen to shear it...you can access the pin through the backside to remove the pin.

The DEFTRAP has to use the style of pins it does as the material is nylon glass fiber. But as long as you keep them snug (as that material can expand and contract in temp changes)...you are set!
  • 3 0
 Love these guys, our best shop team sponsor, great products great people!
  • 2 0
 Just bought a Highside 760mm 50mm handlebar for better posture haha.
  • 2 0
 Stoked for you to try it! It helps a ton for a lot of riders.
  • 2 0
 If deity released a slide on lockjaw grip I'd buy them forever







