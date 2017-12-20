VIDEOS

Deity: Complete with Bas van Steenbergen - Video

Dec 20, 2017
by DEITY Components  
by deityusa
The impact our riders have on our inspiration, fuel, and hunger is monumental and after spending 2-3 years designing our new 2017 product line to reflect the technology, strength, function, and attention to detail DEITY is known for, we saved the final "look" as the last step in the process. As designers, influence can be found in so many things from race heritage, motorcycles, the lines of an F1 car, to our favorite helmet manufacturers, but the primary visual that we kept coming back to was the rider. What is the definition of speed and performance to us? It is the look of Brendan Fairclough drifting through a corner, Bas van Steenbergen cutting shapes at every chance he gets, and in the end, that raw state of speed and strength helped create a product line that looked fast standing still.

COMPLETE YOUR KIT: TRAIL EDITION.
DEITY Complete Your Kit Trail Edition
Bas van Steenbergen's top DEITY picks for his Trail build: The Copperhead Stem, Skyline 787 Handlebar, Knuckleduster Grips, Circuit Clamp, and Speedtrap Saddle.

The lead up to 2017 was overwhelming for us. The pressure, focus, change, excitement, energy, progress, and vision fueled us daily to reimagine the potential for DEITY and the future of this rider owned brand. With a product line that is 95% new, it was years of hard work and dedication to get our company to this point and as we got closer to the official launch in late February, we were ill with anticipation to see the product living on a bike, thriving under the control of our riders, and leaving an emotional response with the community we love so much.

As a company that bases every movement and decision around you, the rider, we cannot thank you enough for the support and for choosing to ride DEITY! It has been an emotional year for all of us. With our internal team growing with passionate driven people who love what DEITY stands for, our facilities evolving, our technology and designs receiving rave reviews, our dealer and distributor network expanding…we now look to the future with one goal in sight, to take DEITY to the top and to never waiver on the principles and values that have shaped why so many of you identify with us.

COMPLETE YOUR KIT: DOWNHILL EDITION.
DEITY Complete Your Kit Downhill Edition
Bas van Steenbergen's top DEITY picks for his Downhill build: The Intake DM Stem, Blacklabel 800 Handlebar, Knuckleduster Grips, Circuit Clamp, Sidetrack Saddle, and Retina I-Beam Seatpost.

It is only fitting to end an incredible year at DEITY the same way it started, with a DEITY TV Production featuring the style, finesse, and strength of Bas van Steenbergen. As a leading contact point manufacturer, we thrive going head to head against the giants of this industry. That against all odds mentality is one of the many reasons our athletes identify with us and why we have cultivated a devoted base of riders who bleed DEITY and will help shape the future of this rider owned brand. Enjoy our latest edit, “COMPLETE” and bring on 2018!

Filmed/Edited by Last Light Cinema
Follow the revolution at www.deitycomponents.com

  • + 1
 Swoopy scrubby shit overload, that was hectic as fuck and I can't wait to ride bikes again.

