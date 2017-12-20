Deity: Complete with Bas van Steenbergen - Video



The impact our riders have on our inspiration, fuel, and hunger is monumental and after spending 2-3 years designing our new 2017 product line to reflect the technology, strength, function, and attention to detail DEITY is known for, we saved the final "look" as the last step in the process. As designers, influence can be found in so many things from race heritage, motorcycles, the lines of an F1 car, to our favorite helmet manufacturers, but the primary visual that we kept coming back to was the rider. What is the definition of speed and performance to us? It is the look of Brendan Fairclough drifting through a corner, Bas van Steenbergen cutting shapes at every chance he gets, and in the end, that raw state of speed and strength helped create a product line that looked fast standing still.



The lead up to 2017 was overwhelming for us. The pressure, focus, change, excitement, energy, progress, and vision fueled us daily to reimagine the potential for DEITY and the future of this rider owned brand. With a product line that is 95% new, it was years of hard work and dedication to get our company to this point and as we got closer to the official launch in late February, we were ill with anticipation to see the product living on a bike, thriving under the control of our riders, and leaving an emotional response with the community we love so much.



As a company that bases every movement and decision around you, the rider, we cannot thank you enough for the support and for choosing to ride DEITY! It has been an emotional year for all of us. With our internal team growing with passionate driven people who love what DEITY stands for, our facilities evolving, our technology and designs receiving rave reviews, our dealer and distributor network expanding…we now look to the future with one goal in sight, to take DEITY to the top and to never waiver on the principles and values that have shaped why so many of you identify with us.



