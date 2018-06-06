Must Watch: Doing it Bren-Doggy Style

MENTIONS:

To celebrate the launch of Brendan Fairclough's signature DEITY handlebar, the BF800 BRENDOG, the crew at DEITY assembled a dream team of filmers, photographers, colorists, cable cam masters, audio wizards, and of course, the master of ceremonies, Mr Brendan Fairclough.With over 2 years of testing on the World Cup circuit, the time has come to showcase the DEITY BF800 BRENDOG signature handlebar getting airborne and Revolution Bike Park is the perfect canvas for a thrashing. Enjoy the action!Filmed/Edited: Seager FilmsPhotos: Jacob GibbinsMuch love and thanks to everyone involved with the production of the latest DEITY edit! From Brendan Fairclough, Chris Seager, Jacob Gibbins, James Foster, Robbie Meade, Andy Lawrence, Matty Lambert, and more... this was a dream production with an all-star cast!