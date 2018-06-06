VIDEOS

Must Watch: Doing it Bren-Doggy Style

Jun 6, 2018
by DEITY Components  
DEITY: Driven featuring Brendan Fairlcough

by deityusa
Views: 3,214    Faves: 29    Comments: 0


To celebrate the launch of Brendan Fairclough's signature DEITY handlebar, the BF800 BRENDOG, the crew at DEITY assembled a dream team of filmers, photographers, colorists, cable cam masters, audio wizards, and of course, the master of ceremonies, Mr Brendan Fairclough.

With over 2 years of testing on the World Cup circuit, the time has come to showcase the DEITY BF800 BRENDOG signature handlebar getting airborne and Revolution Bike Park is the perfect canvas for a thrashing. Enjoy the action!

Filmed/Edited: Seager Films
Photos: Jacob Gibbins

www.deitycomponents.com

DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar

DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar
DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar

DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar

DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar

DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar
DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar
Cable cam madness as the crew nail the shots.

DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar

DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar

DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar

DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar
DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar

DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar

DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar

DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar

DEITY Driven featuring Brendan Fairclough on board his new signature DEITY handlebar

Much love and thanks to everyone involved with the production of the latest DEITY edit! From Brendan Fairclough, Chris Seager, Jacob Gibbins, James Foster, Robbie Meade, Andy Lawrence, Matty Lambert, and more... this was a dream production with an all-star cast!

MENTIONS: @deityusa


16 Comments

  • + 15
 Michael Benjamin Bay is an American filmmaker known for directing and producing big-budget, high-concept action films characterized by fast cutting, stylistic visuals and extensive use of special effects, including frequent depictions of explosions and heavily amplified digital sound effects... He also did the sound on this edit lol. Sick filming and riding!
  • + 2
 The first part had a very Semenuk feel to it. And damn it Fairclough is smooth!
  • + 2
 An eighteen-wheeler spins out of control and it's all like BROSSHH! And then this huuuge tanker full of dynamite - CRRSHGHGHHG!
  • + 4
 "Doing it doggy style" Now I know you guys just title it to provoke more comments... Lemme go pop a bag of popcorn...
  • + 1
 Safe for work too!
  • + 5
 10/10 commercial, would buy!
  • + 1
 Superb vid as usual from brendog, love Deity gear, its just so hard to get in the uk.And finally i got to see what revo looks like dry, its usually honking down when i go, or snowing, or sleeting Smile Smile Smile
  • + 1
 Probably the most stylish rider out there... with Danny Hart, maybe, especially when he rides in the wet. Just go and watch some of his training runs in GB, such a smooth operator.
  • + 3
 not enough sound effects...
  • + 3
 that fork is drool material.
  • + 1
 That bar made him ride AMAZING. In all seriousness I would love for him to get a podium someday soon.
  • + 1
 less is more when it comes to those effects
  • + 1
 Young Money Productions killing the game!! Insane edit
  • + 1
 where can i buy the pants badge @
  • + 0
 Nose bonk to manual... gets me EVERY time. Brendog is slicker than doggystyle with extra lube
  • + 1
 this is so sick!

