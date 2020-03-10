Deity Expands Grip Line With Two New Models

PRESS RELEASE: Deity Components
We are proud to announce the evolution of the Deity grip line with the addition of two new models: the Supracush and the Lockjaw. Focused on becoming a comprehensive industry leading grip manufacturer, our expanded line of 4 grip models is indicative of the direction we have taken the brand since 2017… products built around function, strength and attention to detail. We are focused on trimming the fat and offering a product line that will go head to head with anything on the market and our series of grips are the next step of this evolution.SUPRACUSH
Boldly and intentionally we’ve deemed the Supracush “The most comfortable grip in the world.” Initially we wanted to develop a grip that would thrive under larger hands but in the process of testing and development we did not expect to produce a grip offering so much more. Our new TRC+ compound coupled with our deep dish diamond pattern created a feel and compression that transformed the Supracush from being a grip for larger hands to a grip that is extremely comfortable, highly technical, and became a favorite among people of all hand sizes and grip preferences. We quickly realized that we had created a unique feel that most riders had not experienced yet in a grip. With a 34mm diameter built around our deep dish diamond pattern but amplified 8 times larger than traditional designs, the goal was to have riders sink into the grips and leave with an experience that resonates while on the trail.
Full color range available in Black, Stealth, Orange, Blue, Red, Green, Turq, Gum, Pink, Mint, Purple, & Shaolin Yellow
SUPRACUSH SPECIFICATIONS:
• 34mm outer diameter with plush cushioning throughout
• Deep dish Deity diamond pattern compresses for comfort but also provides traction
• Featuring soft Deity TRC+ rubber compound for exceptional durability and increased grip
• Tapered inner sleeve to insure perfect contact with the handlebar
• Single clamp design with forward facing bolts that feature loc-tite
• Lasered black ano 6061 T6 aluminum clamps
• 133mm length with 34mm outer diameter
• 118 grams for the set
• $21.99 USD
“We approached the Lockjaw and the Supracush with the same mentality we took with the Knuckleduster. Function first. If we are to take a beloved diamond pattern, how can we make it better? How can we then mix it with various concepts and create something with a feel unlike anything else? I really want us to be category leaders in what we design and manufacture and to do that, we need to be thoughtful of WHY we are developing components and WHO we are making them for. A beloved grip is an emotional connection for many people…at least it is for me. I want us to make those contact points matter.” Eric Davies (Owner / Designer)THE LOCKJAW
Joining the Knuckleduster
, Waypoint
, and Supracush is the new Lockjaw. Building on familiar features of our Knuckleduster Grip we have harmoniously blended key elements into one feature packed grip offering. Our goal was to design a premiere technical feeling grip that could take the cushion of our deep dish diamond pattern and mold it seamlessly to our recessed half waffle for added control. The Lockjaw has a 32mm outer diameter with our proven tapered inner sleeve and single lock ring system offering riders an extremely responsive feeling cockpit. With a focus on minimizing harsh transition zones that inevitably create hot spots and built around our new TRC+ compound, the Lockjaw has a soft, sticky durometer while maintaining the durability our customers have come to expect from Deity.
Full color range available in Black, Stealth, Orange, Blue, Red, Green, Turq, Gum, Pink, Mint, Purple, & Shaolin YellowLOCKJAW SPECIFICATIONS:
• Padded thumb area for comfort and smooth transitions
• Recessed half waffle design for added control without hot spots
• Deep dish Deity diamond pattern compresses for comfort but also provides unrivaled traction
• Featuring soft Deity TRC+ rubber compound for durability and increased grip
• Tapered inner sleeve to insure perfect contact with the handlebar
• Single clamp design with forward facing bolts that feature loc-tite
• Lasered black ano 6061 T6 aluminum clamps
• 132mm length with 32mm outer diameter
• 104 grams for the set
• $21.99 USD
Reminiscent of the impact our Knuckleduster Grips have had on riders, we know we have created something special with the Supracush and Lockjaw Grips and that is exactly our goal with anything we design. What seems like such a simple product is easily compromised when it becomes a branding exercise and a place to just showcase logos. To us, contact points need to count and there needs to be purpose and functionality in a properly constructed grip.
“We have been on such a journey since 2017. Our team has grown tremendously, so many people worldwide look to us as their component company of choice and we have never felt hungrier to make them proud. In times like these, it can be easy for a company to let off the gas and to become complacent, but we are doing just the opposite and these two grips are just the beginning of us polishing the brand and positioning it to grow to new heights. We have never been more excited about our future, we are proud of the reason why we do things, and we are more passionate than ever about our customers.” Sadie Davies (Co-Owner)
