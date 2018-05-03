VIDEOS

Knuckleduster with Sam Blenkinsop - Video

May 3, 2018
by DEITY Components  
DEITY: Knuckleduster with Sam Blenkinsop

by deityusa
Views: 1,145    Faves: 24    Comments: 0


Gloveless and with a style unlike anyone else, Sam Blenkinsop embodies DEITY as he is set loose on home turf in the latest DEITY production, "Knuckleduster"!

What are the top picks for Sam to complete his DEITY kit?... the Intake 31.8 DM Stem, Blacklabel 800 Handlebar, Knuckleduster Grips, Sidetrack I-Beam Saddle, and finished off with the Retina V2 I-Beam post!

www.deitycomponents.com

Filmed / Edited: Parallax Media
Images: Cam Mackenzie
Music: Volume by Apollo Brown


MENTIONS: @deityusa


16 Comments

  • + 1
 Sam is amazing and these grips rock! I've been riding them for a year, and I put a pair on my daughter's bike too! Soft, great grip, and looks amazing as well. You can buy replacement grip without clamps for $12!!!
  • + 3
 So dope! I love his riding style so much.
  • + 3
 What a stunner...that shot at 2:32...good lord this is so good.
  • + 2
 so sick! the crowns on the new boxxer look rad
  • + 1
 I wanna see that guy on that bike on a WC podium with an extra gold medal for mad style.
  • + 1
 oh and thanks for the new wallpaper !..
  • + 2
 this bike gives me faith again ...
  • + 2
 someone is gonna end up with no skin on their palms after this video
  • + 2
 So this ad is about grips, right?
  • + 1
 Sure ain't about gloves!
  • + 2
 Hope he wins one this season!
  • + 1
 ME TOO!! and if rotorua was any indication he will, i mean it was his home turf there, but hes in top form, always one of my faves to watch shred, so much steez in his style!!!! and no gloves... balls and confidence!
  • + 1
 That was so sick, I had to start it over 3 times.
  • + 2
 Epic
  • + 1
 Sick edit Scrobb and tidy photos Cam!
  • + 1
 v sendy

Post a Comment



