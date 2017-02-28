PRESS RELEASES

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New Line

Feb 28, 2017
by DEITY Components  
We dare to ask, what separates the best from the rest? How do you choose what brands to support and what products to trust?

For us, it’s about an unrelenting commitment to our customers, riders, product development, and those who believe that true greatness comes from sacrifice and pushing the limits to find what is possible.

The Deity you see today is about the process of perfecting our craft while stripping all of the limitations away to reveal what Deity is destined to be. We are the reflection of the riders’ style and voice that inspires and propels our sport and we’ve built Deity on the promise to do what is best for you at all cost.

After 13 years of pushing against the grain and creating something from nothing, Deity has finally arrived. Free from the financial limitations that birthed Deity and armed with our leading technology, product development, and infrastructure, we’ve spent the past 3 years scrutinizing everything we do, completely stripping everything down and rebuilding from the ground up to bring you a smarter, faster, highly refined Deity. The end result is a product line that is 95% brand new and the best work we have done to date.

Brendon Fairclough - Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line
Brendan Fairclough pinned on board the Deity Blacklabel 800 Handlebar and Intake DM 31.8mm Stem.

We welcome you to experience our all new website, 2017 product line, direction and voice in hopes that you see our inspiration, style, and passion shine through. Our love for speed in all things from motorcycles, World Cup DH, trails, the racer’s mentality, and all things two wheels have played a monumental role in influencing our vision for Deity that feels fast standing still! How do you take this feeling and emotion and put it into design? This was the challenge that created everything we are unveiling today…

Our new website brings you comprehensive technical specifications about each and every Deity product while giving you the insight into how and why these products came to be. With thousands of product images, detailed information, rider content, up to date news, DEITY TV, and more, the new Deity website is a destination for inspiration and we cannot wait for you to experience it! To create a product line that replaces 95% of our previous line is a daunting task and impossible to cover in one PR, so what you see here is just a portion of the new line!

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line

Today, we bring you the absolute best we have to offer by implementing our years of experience and proprietary technology with a laser focus on strength, function, and attention to detail. We’ve developed our own standards for excellence and to deliver on this promise we have to be better than all of our competitors. Just the number of additional steps we take in the manufacturing process can be seen in every detail of our all new aluminum Handlebar line. Not only have we developed our own technology, testing standards, and procedures over the years to ensure we are delivering the very best, we have also developed our own heat treatment processes, real-world testing processes, standards, and finish detailing to bring you the absolute best a handlebar has to offer.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line
Blacklabel 800 Handlebar / Available in a 15mm, 25mm, and 38mm rise / 800mm width

Seen here, our new wider Blacklabel 800 Handlebar is a work of art. We’ve taken the beloved Blacklabel to another level with a widened center bore to allow for a wider platform of 800mm and is supported by our Gradient Butting that is tailored specifically for every rise and width in our handlebar line. This wider center bore also gives the same confidence inspiring ride quality and strength that we demand for top-tier World Cup racing and we topped it off with a brilliant two-toned polished and bead blast black ano finish that has to be seen in person. You will notice this black foundation throughout our entire new line as we’ve moved away from full ano colors to bring you a more elegant offering with accent colors to perfectly match your kit and the most current suspension and frame graphic colors.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line

Our Proprietary Gradient Butting Technology allows us to produce some of the strongest handlebars available today while delivering incredible feel and performance in every model. We took all of the tools and knowledge that make us industry leaders in the handlebar category and redesigned our entire aluminum handlebar line, broadening our range to offer multiple rise options throughout each line as well as expanding into Trail and All Mountain with the new Skyline 787 Handlebar. The lightest Deity aluminum Handlebar to date, the Skyline is the result of taking our customers feedback and expanding the scope and depth of what we offer to the market.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line
Skyline 787 Handlebar / Available in a 15mm and 25mm rise / 787mm width

Our handlebar technology allows us to put material where you need it and minimize it in areas of low stress, so we can create a bar with a specific range of deflection and flex built into it. A departure from the standard double butting, the resulting unparalleled strength also delivers the feeling and performance that makes us the choice for top podium and title holders with countless accolades like Red Bull Rampage Wins, Crankworx victories, FMB championships, Enduro World Series wins, and has made us one of the most sought after brands on the World Cup circuit for 2017. The trust we’ve instilled by delivering incredibly strong, durable and reliable products gives you the confidence to push the limits of what is possible on two wheels.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line

We believe in setting a standard for excellence in everything we do and it certainly shows in our new Holeshot 35mm bore DH handlebar line. With multiple rise options, our first 35mm bore aluminum DH specific handlebar is designed to ride and feel exactly like our renowned Blacklabel - Dirt Mag’s Top 100 pick for three years running- the Holeshot is the next evolution in our DH handlebar Line and is the perfect choice for those looking to go beyond 800mm.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line
Holeshot 35 Handlebar /// Available in a 15mm, 25mm, and 38mm rise / 825mm width / 35mm Bore

This fundamental philosophy to never settle is seen in our riders, staff, customer support and products. We believe what separates the best from the rest is in the details and you cannot miss all the design elements in our completely new Grip line. From the familiar diamond pattern of many grips on the market to the alienating mushroom and half waffle designs available in hundreds of different formats, we’ve taken the best of what these elements have to offer and eliminated the issues to create a line of grips with something for every rider.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line

The grip of choice for World Cup style assassin and gloveless wonder, Sam Blenkinsop, the Knuckleduster embodies our attention to detail and our focus on function! Taking a risk and thinking outside the box is where Deity thrives and these are certainly case in point! The body of the grip combines the best elements of a half-waffle, mushroom ribbing, and an ergo feel in a stunning package. Featuring a stable mushroom pattern to minimize vibration, the true magic of the Knuckleduster lies in the V channel chevron ribs that ergonomically fill the swell of your palm and then seamlessly transition to a recessed half waffle on the underside.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line
Knuckleduster Grip /// 32mm Outer Diameter

Why is this magic? All half waffle patterns are outboard and are notorious for creating hot spots on long rides. By designing the top to seamlessly transition to a recessed half waffle pattern, your fingers sit perfectly into the grip and allow you full control even in the roughest of conditions without being plagued by hot spots or blisters. The Knuckleduster grips truly are an “all day grip” that allow you to keep it pinned wide open at all times!

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line
Waypoint Grip /// 31mm Outer Diameter

The all new Waypoint Grip utilizes a micro-diamond pattern with a tapered internal sleeve to maximize a single bolt design while delivering a clean, lightweight grip that allows you to maximize every mm of hand placement. Our TRC Grip compound gives you the tactical feel you want and the durability you need throughout our entire grip line without compromised durability or having to worry what cleaning solutions you use on your bike.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line

Not only do we deliver products with attention to every detail that have to be seen in person to appreciate, but we truly value the experience and feedback from our world renowned athletes and riders. Our all new Intake Direct Mount Stems, available in both 31.8 and 35mm bore, are a perfect example of what rider feedback can bring to our designs. Born from discussions with Brendan Fairclough, the Intake DM stem is machined from 7075 T73 aluminum, features a zero degree rise, and comes in high gloss black ano with contrast graphics to match the rest of the Deity line. Showcasing machining detail throughout and increased stiffness due to the 3-piece super wide clamping platform, the Intake DM is a product fueled by the feedback from our riders, customers, dealers, and distributors.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line
Intake DM Stem /// Available in a 35mm and 31.8mm size / Zero Rise / 3 Piece Design

All Deity products undergo a strict testing protocol. Unlike many companies who only require their products to pass the industry standard regulations, we have also developed our own testing standards that are not only much higher and harder to meet but are a closer reflection of the expectations we have for what our products will be put through in the real world.

It is easy to design a product that can meet all of the industry standards, but our goal is to push the levels of our designs to create a product that not only surpasses our expectations but also beats any other product we test it against. By creating our own testing procedures to mimic real world abuse, impact, and deflection, we seek to destroy components before they ever make it onto a bicycle.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line

Our all new line of Copperhead stems are available in 3 lengths and are a shining symbol of what these higher standards can create. With a goal to bring you a lighter version of the Cavity stem, we delivered a significantly stronger and sleeker line that is a complicated piece to machine. Every Deity product is machine tested to failure, but the Copperhead was relentless and would run for millions of cycles without showing any signs of issue and is a stem that begs to be put through as much abuse as you can dish out.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line
Copperhead Stem /// Available in a 35mm, 50mm, and 65mm Length

Again, this is still not enough for our customers and we do not stop at machine testing. To truly put a product through a Deity torture session, we take 12 to 24 months to real world test our designs before they ever start production. We’ve been criticized for taking too long to develop a renowned product like the TMAC pedal that has since developed a cult following and is rated one of the top 2 choices for pedals in 2016. Why would we take so long on one single product? We feel the proof is in the result and the time is absolutely worth it to us as our customers are never our testers.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line

The new Black Kat pedal is yet another example of an exceptionally durable design built around the indestructible retired Decoy pedal internals. With an extruded Deity concave pedal body design, the Black Kat is the sleeper in the new line. Initially intended to fill a hole in our product line, the design evolved into a very interesting pedal to set your foot on. Featuring a large, yet unobtrusive, platform size and a rounded profile surrounding the spindle, the Black Kat delivers insane amounts of grip and all at a reasonable end price.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line

We’ve always had incredible respect for other brands in this industry who believe in creating the highest quality products, so it was a great honor for us to collaborate with SDG Components to bring you our vision of the best saddles in the world. We’ve partnered with SDG to utilize their top selling Duster base, technology, and coupled it with our own foam molds, highest end materials, and finished it off with our Deity styling. The Speedtrap Railed saddle offers every detail, material, and performance that only the best saddles can deliver. From high-end mid-density EVA foam, top shelf Kevlar, and color accents to match the top suspension and frame graphics on the market… the Speedtrap is a saddle you can spend hours on.

Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line

There is one saddle that sets the standard for DH racing and this is our take on it. Our Sidetrack I-Beam DH Saddle is based on the new I-Fly 2.0 platform from SDG and it is the perfect finishing touch to any DH build. Featuring a stealth top cover with accent colors, it is just one of the countless new product designs that can be seen on the new Deity site.

This opportunity to redesign 95% of our products allowed us to deliver an homage to the inspirations that began this journey for us. The feeling derived from watching the top athletes of our sport is showcased in our entire new offering as one cohesive line to Complete Your Kit. From the helmet, goggles, jersey, full custom bike even down to the rider’s gloves we’ve designed our entire new line to fit together as a brilliant custom looking kit that will compliment and complete any build and bring it to life! Nevertheless, it is about more than the finished look. The secret to what makes the Deity line a phenomenal experience is a technology and design that builds the framework of each product.

All these new designs are just a sampling of our 2017 Product Line that is available today! From our all-new Highside DJ/Slopestyle bar, to our new Seatposts, Circuit Clamps, Helltrack singlespeed Sprockets, Frisco Pivotal and I-Beam Saddles, and so much more, you have to visit our all new website to get familiar with the new smarter, faster, refined Deity!

Sam Blenkinsop - Deity Overhauls Entire Company With New 2017 Line
Sam Blenkinsop and the Norco Factory Racing Team to be on full Deity kits for 2017 and beyond.

At the end of the day, we know what separates Deity from the rest and it is our unwillingness to compromise. We believe that the knowledge and integrity that comes from doing things for the right reasons leaves no room for regrets. We take the responsibility of our customer and rider’s experience seriously and are incredibly proud to say that we never sacrifice for the easy outcome and always do it with style.

To truly understand why Deity is so beloved by our supporters you have to believe that it is possible to build something against all odds. To be fearless enough to stand for what you believe in, do it your own way, and be willing to risk it all to succeed. The new Deity is a tribute to all of you, our riders, our customers, and those who have supported us throughout our evolution since 2004. Today is just the beginning of what is the future for Deity, so visit the new Deity website to start the journey!

http://www.deitycomponents.com


MENTIONS: @deityusa


74 Comments

  • + 21
 I don't see anything innovative in this line, with all the hype deity has been putting out over the last few weeks I expected a lot more. No 35mm clamp non-direct mount stem?
  • + 7
 A new logo
  • - 2
 I disagree. In fact I think the whole line and new advertising platform is very innovative. It puts deity on a very professional level from which it was before.
  • + 5
 i was surprised at no standard 35mm clamp stem as well. makes no sense.
  • + 8
 @loganskis: This is the just the beginning. We have more plans to come and a standard 35mm clamp Copperhead is in the future.
  • + 3
 While i agree it is weird that they're making a handlebar & only a direct mount stem to go with it, they're probably thinking of it as a complete cockpit, for DH only, thus the direct mount stem being the only option.

35mm seems to be having trouble gaining traction in the industry. Even SRAM, king of "new standards," doesn't make anything with a 35mm clamp, & they just refreshed a bunch of their handlebars & stems.
  • + 16
 @groghunter: 35mm is hit or miss. Many of our riders refuse to ride it and we have had mixed opinions on it as well. A properly designed 31.8mm handlebar is flawless. Nevertheless, people are needing options to upgrade their stock OE 35mm set ups and we should have a solution for them.

It may not make sense to launch a new handlebar line that is mainly 31.8mm, but we are a rider driven brand and we listen first to the riders and last to the industry trends.
  • + 1
 @deityusa: what about carbon bars?
  • + 1
 @deityusa: Well, I have to say, I agree. I'm not loving the 35mm setup that my new bike came with, though I find it hard to determine what harshness I'm feeling comes from the suspension, & what comes from the bars.

That said, I'm 5' 8", & my buddy who's 6' 4" swears by 35mm.
  • + 3
 @adrennan: The DC31 Mohawk and T-MO are two of the products continuing in our line. Nevertheless, you will see an expansion in our carbon line in 2018.
  • - 1
 @deityusa: If a properly designed 31.8 bar is flawless and truly what you believe your riders and the industry want then why did you develop your new 35mm options? I did not mean to be negetive with my initial comment, if anything I think you just marketed this launch too well for your own good. I saw marketing all over the place, seemingly everywhere I looked which got me excited, and the language you used made me expect some sort of radical innovation or shift from you, something which I don't think incrimental improvements in existing product categories represent. Expectation management is important.
  • + 1
 @J-Carmichael: At some point you have to go where the money is. Specialized stuck to 29ers for ages, adamant it was far better than 27.5. Though eventually they caved in as that's where the money is. It's not always about what the best product is.
  • + 1
 @jezzah: what you are suggesting is a contradiction of Deity's brand image of being rider first and rider owned. If they truly believe that 31.8 is the best option for clamp sizing then selling 35mm components undermines the credibility of that image they have created for themselves.
  • + 2
 @J-Carmichael: I'd suggest that the very fact they are still producing 31.8mm at all is proof enough. Along with them actively recommending it here.
  • + 9
 So stoked! Deity is one of the dopest companies and hands down has the best customer service out there. Call them up for product support and you get to talk to one of the owners. I can't wait to kit my bike out with this new line!
  • + 5
 Thanks for the love! Our customers and riders mean the world to us and being hands on and in touch with people is what makes the struggle of running a business worthwhile. We appreciate the feedback.
  • + 6
 Nobody has better customer service than Deity. It's also refreshing to see a company introduce new/revamped products AND have the new/revamped products available for purchase. All of my bikes run Deity components - they never let me down.
  • + 2
 Thanks for the props and for running DEITY kit on your bikes!
  • + 4
 How cool is it to see a Idaho company kill it like this. Idaho, as a state doesn't get much attention for our Mountain biking scene so it is awesome to see a company from Idaho do so much for the industry. Stoked for these guys and everything they do.
  • + 3
 Thanks! We could have relocated anywhere in the USA and the choice was between Idaho, Texas, and TN. We love it here and some of us at the company spent a lot of our life growing up in Idaho. Best kept secret around is the riding and people here.
  • + 3
 I get what a bunch of people are saying about this being boring product wise - not the 'exciting new news' people were expecting.

That said, Deity has gone from a slightly peculiar brand with it's own unique style (never was a fan of the logo etc.) to a very slick, high end looking brand. If a little generic now because of it. I'd consider buying their products now - though maybe that makes me a snob?

Good on you! That's not an easy thing to do in the slightest. Especially not overnight (in the customers eyes anyway..). The website looks bloody brilliant also. T-shirt designs are attractive also. Impressed - well done you lot!
  • + 1
 The new line is absolutely on point and well appreciated by me. Deity has always provided excellent customer service and that alone has gained my support and interest in the company. I just wish I could get a Cryptkeeper in red, but other than that I am happy about the new line. I cant wait to try the 80mm bars, Copperhead stem and Frisco seat. Hurry up payday.
  • + 1
 Hit up the site and the Copperhead comes in 7 ano color, including red! Thanks for the love and props!
  • + 3
 Great work on the combo with SDG! Only seats & grips I've used for the past few years. Can't wait to check out this new offering by you guys...
  • + 1
 SDG is family to us and when it comes to premiere saddles on the market...no one compares to them. To be selected to run their bases is a true honor to us.
  • + 4
 That's a product lineup even God would be proud of.
  • + 1
 Hey Deity looking forward to getting the new kit on my new Bronson. Was just checking out the site for some new shirts and such but was bummed do see no xxl. Nothing for the modern sasquatch?
  • + 1
 We made them in the past and they never gained traction, but we always make a few to keep in back stock in case someone is after a XXL. Just give us a call and we can sort you out!
  • + 4
 825mm!!!!Are these for basketball players?!
  • + 2
 Great...Just after I buy my blacklabel bars and cavity stem this drops. Haha, I'll likely keep it, but that Copperhead looks very refined.
  • + 4
 Nice, now the "old" line will be on sale.
  • + 2
 Guess it's time to stock up on the 'old' black label bars now..... so much better looking than these. Anodized colors FTW.
  • + 4
 35mm bars, but no 35mm stem that isn't DM? and no purple handlebars? boo
  • + 3
 In the future, you will see the Copperhead in a 35mm clamp option. We released soooo many new products that we had to spread the insanity a little. Haha! No purple handlebars though unfortunately. They were voted out, but we will make a note of your comment because you never know what happens down the road.
  • + 2
 @deityusa: You can pry my purple blacklabel bars from my cold, lifeless hands!
  • + 1
 @WasatchEnduro: Haha! Love the passion!
  • + 1
 Maybe their pedals will hold up longer. I had a pair of NRG's for 8 years on all bikes. I trashed a pair of deity's in one season. The platform literally fell off the spindle mid ride.
  • + 1
 Why so much love for Deity? Seems like there are probably a hundred other small brands like this that never get the time of day on Pinkbike.
  • + 4
 Probably because they aren't like Deity.
  • + 2
 Beautiful line up! Same, trustworthy Deity with a fresh, more powerful feel!
  • + 2
 We wanted the line to look fast standing still and glad you see our efforts! Cheers
  • + 2
 outstanding new line of treats...but...diff color lock-ons for grips? any other color than black?
  • + 2
 Clamps on the grips are only in black with colored grip bodies... we are definitely excited for people to wrap their mitts around our new grip line!
  • + 1
 The new line looks soo good! Deity is one of the most awesome company in the world. And the new line is one of the best things I've ever seen!
  • + 1
 Amped to hear you are loving it! There is a TON of content, so don;t hesitate to save some time tonight to scope it out on the new site! Cheers!
  • + 1
 It's great to see such a good and reliable company come out with such a futuristic and competitive line up! Plus I love the black & orange.
  • + 1
 Stoked you are loving the kit! This is just a sample of the new line, so when you get a couple of hours to spend...hit up our new site to scope the rest of the range out!
  • + 2
 Beauty and function! Deity knocked it out of the park with the new line
  • + 1
 A lot of love went into everything and we have been dying for so long to release it all.
  • + 2
 The new line looks incredible!!!!! Best brand in the business!
  • + 1
 Thanks and so happy to hear you love the kit!
  • + 1
 was on it to buy some new grips but no shipping to UK. We must have a stockist....
  • + 3
 We receive inquiries from the UK daily! It is the top area we are looking to expand into in a big way and a priority for us.
  • + 1
 Yeah Deity killed it! Love the new products and the new design! Can't wait to be riding with the new gear!!! Stoked!
  • + 1
 Honored to be having you fly the flag for us on the race circuit over the years! You are going to have a long career in this sport and we appreciate being part of the ride!
  • + 2
 Mint web site and new products btw
  • + 1
 Cheers!
  • + 1
 New line looks sick! Probably getting a skyline for my trail bike. But damn...825mm bar width is ridiculous.
  • + 2
 Options. We have a full range that also includes 800mm, 787mm, and 760mm... Amped you like the Skyline 787!
  • + 1
 The title should have been "Deity TRUMPS Entire Company with new line"!
  • + 1
 How narrow can you cut the highside bar?
  • + 1
 Which rise are you looking at?
  • + 1
 @deityusa: 50mm
  • + 1
 @groghunter: Easily to 710mm and narrower depending on your brake spacing etc.
  • + 1
 Dope !
  • - 1
 Did they just sell to a larger corp/company? That whole article read very corporate. If not, kudos to the new vigor
  • + 6
 Never. DEITY is and will always be operated by riders. The only thing that has changed is that we have become far more refined and ready to take the company to the next level. It has been a long road and this is just the start of a new chapter.
  • + 4
 it almost implied that they bought their freedom from someone bigger.
  • + 3
 @deityusa: Right on then! Keep on making great products, but don't forget the riders and styles that got you the loyal following you have. Cheers
  • + 2
 @adrennan: DEITY has never had partners, investors, or anyone other than us running, funding, and operated it. True freedom, but it is also why it took 13 years to build it to what it is today.
  • - 1
 Meh... Now their "brand" looks like any other boring brand on the market.
  • - 1
 Deity went balls to the wall on this one! So pumped!
  • + 0
 meh...
  • - 1
 Meh. The red kind of hurts me.

Post a Comment



