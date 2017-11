To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Rowdy, loose, and perfectly British! Watch Joe Smith get wild in Wales and slap his rear wheel through vegetation in the latest edit by Deity,What are Joe's top picks to outfit his Norco Factory Racing trail bike? The Blacklabel 800 handlebar, Copperhead stem, Waypoint grips, and Speedtrap saddle.Filmed / Edited: Caldwell Visuals