Deity Updates Highside Handlebar, Circuit Clamp & Speedtrap Saddle, Introduces Thinnest Grip Yet - Eurobike 2021

Sep 1, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Deity has introduced four new products at Eurobike: a new grip called the Slimfit that's Deity's thinnest grip yet, a 35mm version of the Highside Handlebar, a 38.6mm version of the Circuit clamp to fit Specialized bikes, and a chrome version of the Speeedtrap Saddle.

Slimfit Grip


Like Deity's other grips, the Slimfit grip aims to provide the right balance of stickiness and durability, using the same TRC+ compound used on the Lockjaw and Supracush models, but in a tiny diamond pattern that keeps the bulk down. Deity's thinnest grip to date, the Slimfit is 133.75mm long and 30.5mm in diameter.

The Slimfit Grip comes in 12 color options and will become available October 15 for $23.99 USD.

Highside 35 Handlebar


Deity's classic dirt jump and slopestyle bar now comes in a 35mm clamp option and an 800mm length, after previously only being available at 760mm x 31.8mm. The aluminum handlebar has a 9 degree backsweep and a 5 degree upsweep, aiming to put riders in a comfortable upright position.

Like the original 31.8mm version, the Highside 35 comes in 50mm and 80mm rise options and is available in seven different colors.

The Highside 35 bar will become available September 15 for $84.99 USD.

Circuit Clamp


The Circuit Clamp has an oversized bolt for extra security, a low stack height for maximum clearance, and comes in four sizes: 31.8mm, 34.9mm, 36.4mm, and now 38.6mm to fit Specialized models. The CNC machined piece is available in a full range of anodized colors.

The new Circuit Clamp will become available October 15 for $16.99 USD.

Speedtrap Saddle


Deity's all-mountain, enduro, and DH saddle, the Speedtrap, is now available in a chrome color option alongside the other nine possible colors. The saddle is made in collaboration with SGD Components using mid-density foam built on hollow chromoly rails. The saddle has Kevlar sides, a synthetic embossed cover, and edges that are designed to flex for pedaling comfort.

The new Speedtrap Saddle will become available October 15 for $74.99 USD.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Deity Eurobike 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
186856 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
90898 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
70609 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
49976 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
48693 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
47680 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
46143 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
42373 views

13 Comments

  • 4 0
 FINALLY a silver speed trap! Now my kit can be complete! Thanks Deity!
  • 5 1
 thin grips and fat brake rotors; I don't know WHAT to believe!
  • 1 0
 would love to see a new saddle design with a "numbness channel" and little bit chunkier rear end. otherwise, great work as always, deity!
  • 1 0
 To be honest it doesn't look like they put any ergonimic considerations into the saddle at all. Probably fine for DH but I'm not so sure about enduro/all mountain
  • 2 0
 try sqlab yet?
  • 1 0
 As @savagelake notes, sqlab who make maybe the best ergonomic saddles on the market don't need a channel...
  • 1 0
 Give us a 35mm carbon bar with either a 35mm or 38mm rise please and thank you in advance Deity.
  • 1 0
 Bring…….back…..the…..FRAMES!
  • 1 0
 Thin grips, yuk! 39mm is where it is at.
  • 1 0
 Maybe for you - that's why there are different sizes. I'll take the thinnest grips possible, please.
  • 1 0
 ESI Chunky FTW
  • 1 0
 @mikekazimer: yah, I don’t quite get fat grips. They don’t size up barbells for the big guys in powerlifting. Hell, the deadlift bars, where grip is most paramount, are actually thinner. Maybe I just have Donald Trump hands, but for me, thinner is always better.
  • 1 0
 Yes please

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009639
Mobile Version of Website