Deity Updates Highside Handlebar, Circuit Clamp & Speedtrap Saddle, Introduces Thinnest Grip Yet - Eurobike 2021

Deity has introduced four new products at Eurobike: a new grip called the Slimfit that's Deity's thinnest grip yet, a 35mm version of the Highside Handlebar, a 38.6mm version of the Circuit clamp to fit Specialized bikes, and a chrome version of the Speeedtrap Saddle.Like Deity's other grips, the Slimfit grip aims to provide the right balance of stickiness and durability, using the same TRC+ compound used on the Lockjaw and Supracush models, but in a tiny diamond pattern that keeps the bulk down. Deity's thinnest grip to date, the Slimfit is 133.75mm long and 30.5mm in diameter.The Slimfit Grip comes in 12 color options and will become available October 15 for $23.99 USD.Deity's classic dirt jump and slopestyle bar now comes in a 35mm clamp option and an 800mm length, after previously only being available at 760mm x 31.8mm. The aluminum handlebar has a 9 degree backsweep and a 5 degree upsweep, aiming to put riders in a comfortable upright position.Like the original 31.8mm version, the Highside 35 comes in 50mm and 80mm rise options and is available in seven different colors.The Highside 35 bar will become available September 15 for $84.99 USD.The Circuit Clamp has an oversized bolt for extra security, a low stack height for maximum clearance, and comes in four sizes: 31.8mm, 34.9mm, 36.4mm, and now 38.6mm to fit Specialized models. The CNC machined piece is available in a full range of anodized colors.The new Circuit Clamp will become available October 15 for $16.99 USD.Deity's all-mountain, enduro, and DH saddle, the Speedtrap, is now available in a chrome color option alongside the other nine possible colors. The saddle is made in collaboration with SGD Components using mid-density foam built on hollow chromoly rails. The saddle has Kevlar sides, a synthetic embossed cover, and edges that are designed to flex for pedaling comfort.The new Speedtrap Saddle will become available October 15 for $74.99 USD.