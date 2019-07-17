Delta Airlines Eliminates Fee for Sporting Equipment Including Bikes

Flying with a bike just got a lot less expensive for Delta Airlines customers. The company announced today that they are eliminating additional fees for bikes, as well as all oversized sports gear.
Delta Airlines: "Delta customers traveling with surfboards, bicycles, golf clubs, scuba gear and other large-sized sporting equipment will now be allowed to check them as part of their standard baggage allowance.
The airline is eliminating the $150 specialty sports bag fee previously charged for these items, effective for travel worldwide on tickets purchased beginning July 17, 2019. Customers will instead pay a first, second or third checked bag fee according to the fare rules associated with their booking and/or SkyMiles Medallion status.
Complete checked baggage fee detail, including the new sporting equipment fees, can be found at Delta.com. Due to space limitations, acceptance and charges may vary for itineraries on a Delta Connection carrier."
Delta is the third major airline behind American and Alaskan Airlines to remove the high baggage fee for sporting equipment.
For many long-time Delta loyalists, myself included, this will cut substantial costs out of travel. I spoke with a few other frequent bike flyers who shared in my excitement, among them professional mountain biker Eric Porter who flies with a bike dozens of times per year, all over the world.
|HOLY SH*T! I never thought that day would come, that’s unreal! I’m flying tomorrow morning. This just saved me about $2,000 per year. It's now reasonable to do a mountain biking trip with the entire family!—Eric Porter
Keep in mind that bikes must be properly boxed or bagged and are still restricted to the 50 lb weight limit for checked luggage. Flyers with status may have a large allowance but check the details on Delta's website
before you fly.
I flew to Hawaii with my road bike last year. West jet was an absolute joy on the way there, delta tried to charge me 200$ extra because my 10,000 Di2 carbon 15lb road bike was over weight. Packed in evoc bags.
f*ck Delta. It's just a stupid PR stunt. They'll tell you it's over weight when you get to the airport.
