Delta Airlines Eliminates Fee for Sporting Equipment Including Bikes

Delta Airlines: "Delta customers traveling with surfboards, bicycles, golf clubs, scuba gear and other large-sized sporting equipment will now be allowed to check them as part of their standard baggage allowance.



The airline is eliminating the $150 specialty sports bag fee previously charged for these items, effective for travel worldwide on tickets purchased beginning July 17, 2019. Customers will instead pay a first, second or third checked bag fee according to the fare rules associated with their booking and/or SkyMiles Medallion status.



Complete checked baggage fee detail, including the new sporting equipment fees, can be found at Delta.com. Due to space limitations, acceptance and charges may vary for itineraries on a Delta Connection carrier."



HOLY SH*T! I never thought that day would come, that’s unreal! I’m flying tomorrow morning. This just saved me about $2,000 per year. It's now reasonable to do a mountain biking trip with the entire family! — Eric Porter