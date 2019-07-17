Delta Airlines Eliminates Fee for Sporting Equipment Including Bikes

Jul 17, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Flying with a bike just got a lot less expensive for Delta Airlines customers. The company announced today that they are eliminating additional fees for bikes, as well as all oversized sports gear.

Delta Airlines: "Delta customers traveling with surfboards, bicycles, golf clubs, scuba gear and other large-sized sporting equipment will now be allowed to check them as part of their standard baggage allowance.

The airline is eliminating the $150 specialty sports bag fee previously charged for these items, effective for travel worldwide on tickets purchased beginning July 17, 2019. Customers will instead pay a first, second or third checked bag fee according to the fare rules associated with their booking and/or SkyMiles Medallion status.

Complete checked baggage fee detail, including the new sporting equipment fees, can be found at Delta.com. Due to space limitations, acceptance and charges may vary for itineraries on a Delta Connection carrier."


Delta is the third major airline behind American and Alaskan Airlines to remove the high baggage fee for sporting equipment.

For many long-time Delta loyalists, myself included, this will cut substantial costs out of travel. I spoke with a few other frequent bike flyers who shared in my excitement, among them professional mountain biker Eric Porter who flies with a bike dozens of times per year, all over the world.

bigquotesHOLY SH*T! I never thought that day would come, that’s unreal! I’m flying tomorrow morning. This just saved me about $2,000 per year. It's now reasonable to do a mountain biking trip with the entire family!Eric Porter

Keep in mind that bikes must be properly boxed or bagged and are still restricted to the 50 lb weight limit for checked luggage. Flyers with status may have a large allowance but check the details on Delta's website before you fly.

10 Comments

  • + 3
 The Chrysler minivans we rent have factory roof racks, so put some Thule uprights in a pelican case and I’m good to go. I can fly with my sound equipment and a bike to a NASCAR race for work without paying extra. f*ck yea!!
  • + 1
 WestJet has never had a fee. They have also never had the PR disasters and over weight charges Delta has. (WestJet is also a Canadian company)

I flew to Hawaii with my road bike last year. West jet was an absolute joy on the way there, delta tried to charge me 200$ extra because my 10,000 Di2 carbon 15lb road bike was over weight. Packed in evoc bags.

f*ck Delta. It's just a stupid PR stunt. They'll tell you it's over weight when you get to the airport.
  • + 1
 Hells yeah!!!! When did Alaskan remove the fee?! I’ll be sure whenever I get a booked ticket for work I’ll book with one of these three!
  • + 1
 Awhile back actually. Basically they just charge the standard checked bag fee. If you are an Alaska card member, then the first bag is free (ie my bike flys free) and I always pick them to fly because of this Smile
  • + 2
 Good-ish news (50lb limit with a bagged bike?! Come on), but no good to me, I'm flying with Air Canada this august.
  • + 0
 Good move but until they stop breed specific bans on dogs on flights I won't be flying Delta. Hopefully other, nondiscriminatory, carriers follow suit.
  • + 2
 Awesome!
  • + 1
 Hopefully this is a trend other airlines will follow!
  • + 1
 This is tremendous! The kids now are gonna travel in bike bags
  • + 1
 Damn, this is awesome!

