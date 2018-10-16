EVENTS

Video and Photo Recap: Delta Dirt Jam

Oct 16, 2018
by Ray George  
2018 Delta Dirt Jam Highlights

The inaugural Delta Dirt Jam in Clarksburg, California went down on the first weekend of September (7-9th). It included an expo, a pump-park comp, and best whip, in addition to the main event.

Delta Dirt Jam

Delta Dirt Jam

The objective of this event was to rekindle the old flame of mountain bike dirt jump events, a discipline of MTB we would not like to give up on.

Delta Dirt Jam

Delta Dirt Jam

Delta Dirt Jam
Owen Marks from Aptos earned 1st place with a perfect balance of style and technical tricks.

Delta Dirt Jam

Delta Dirt Jam
Garret Mechem, also from Aptos, landed 2nd place by putting down effortless and smooth runs all day.
Delta Dirt Jam

3whip

Delta Dirt Jam
Luke Whitlock sent it into 3rd place, and also won best trick with a hip-flipwhip.

Delta Dirt Jam
Cody Gessel not only won best whip, but did so at twice the height of everyone else.

Delta podium

riders
The pump-park is the lovechild of a pump track and a skatepark, originally designed by Randy Spangler.
Delta Dirt Jam

Delta Dirt Jam

riders

Delta Dirt Jam

Pump-park pro podium:
1st - Jake Kinney
2nd - Cody Gessel
3rd - Alex Reveles

riders

Delta Dirt Jam
We couldn't have done any of it without the generosity of Terry Cox in opening up his whole property for the jam.

The Stoked Company put together a banger edit of the whole event, feast your eyes:

Huge thanks to everyone that came out. Shout out to all the event sponsors: College Cyclery, Dirt Magic Creations, RideSFO, Delta Protection Commission, Broderick's Roadhouse, Cranked Naturals, Bogle Vineyards, Michael David Winery, Woodward and %100

