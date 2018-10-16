Video and Photo Recap: Delta Dirt Jam

The inaugural Delta Dirt Jam in Clarksburg, California went down on the first weekend of September (7-9th). It included an expo, a pump-park comp, and best whip, in addition to the main event.
The objective of this event was to rekindle the old flame of mountain bike dirt jump events, a discipline of MTB we would not like to give up on.
Owen Marks from Aptos earned 1st place with a perfect balance of style and technical tricks.
Luke Whitlock sent it into 3rd place, and also won best trick with a hip-flipwhip.
Cody Gessel not only won best whip, but did so at twice the height of everyone else.
Pump-park pro podium:
1st - Jake Kinney
2nd - Cody Gessel
3rd - Alex Reveles
We couldn't have done any of it without the generosity of Terry Cox in opening up his whole property for the jam.
The Stoked Company put together a banger edit of the whole event, feast your eyes:
Huge thanks to everyone that came out. Shout out to all the event sponsors: College Cyclery, Dirt Magic Creations, RideSFO, Delta Protection Commission, Broderick's Roadhouse, Cranked Naturals, Bogle Vineyards, Michael David Winery, Woodward and %100
