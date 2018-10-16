Video and Photo Recap: Delta Dirt Jam

Garret Mechem, also from Aptos, landed 2nd place by putting down effortless and smooth runs all day.

The pump-park is the lovechild of a pump track and a skatepark, originally designed by Randy Spangler.

The inaugural Delta Dirt Jam in Clarksburg, California went down on the first weekend of September (7-9th). It included an expo, a pump-park comp, and best whip, in addition to the main event.The objective of this event was to rekindle the old flame of mountain bike dirt jump events, a discipline of MTB we would not like to give up on.Owen Marks from Aptos earned 1st place with a perfect balance of style and technical tricks.Luke Whitlock sent it into 3rd place, and also won best trick with a hip-flipwhip.Cody Gessel not only won best whip, but did so at twice the height of everyone else.Pump-park pro podium:1st - Jake Kinney2nd - Cody Gessel3rd - Alex RevelesWe couldn't have done any of it without the generosity of Terry Cox in opening up his whole property for the jam.The Stoked Company put together a banger edit of the whole event, feast your eyes:Huge thanks to everyone that came out. Shout out to all the event sponsors: College Cyclery, Dirt Magic Creations, RideSFO, Delta Protection Commission, Broderick's Roadhouse, Cranked Naturals, Bogle Vineyards, Michael David Winery, Woodward and %100