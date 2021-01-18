Denim Riding Dungarees Are a Thing Now, Apparently

Despite the fact that most clothing brands now offer lightweight, breathable, durable and stylish kits, there's something about denim that simply refuses to quit in mountain biking. Whether that's slopestyle riders spinning and flipping in skin-tight jeans or Johannes Von Klebelsberg
shredding World Cup tracks in his blue Levis, for some riders it's not all about wicking stretch fabrics.
Ripton & Co is one company that still believes in the benefits of denim and, hot on the heels of its tech jorts released in 2019
, the brand now also offers performance overalls. Described as being able to, "hold up to the rigors of bikes, skis, or pouring a foundation," these overalls offer a warmer alternative to the brand's jorts and should have no problem holding up to the scuffs and scrapes that go hand in hand with mountain biking.
The overalls have an updated shape that is suited to bike riding and are made from a stretch denim that should keep them more comfortable when pedalling. The brand believes they can even be used for skiing on warmer days (25°F+), although they recommend wearing jorts under the overalls on colder mornings for extra crotch warmth.Features:
- Bi-component insulation
- 28% weft stretch double-textured denim
- Duraflex premium buckles
- 1.5-inch extra-thick elastic straps
- Deep Vislon zippered kangaroo pocket
- Roomy technical mesh pocketing
- A dark acid wash with bold character
- Bluesign certified
The overalls are available in four sizes from small to extra large for men and extra small to large for the women's versions. They are available now for $179. More info, here
Yeah well I'm a nevernude so I never take my jorts off so that's not a concern.
