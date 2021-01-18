Denim Riding Dungarees Are a Thing Now, Apparently

Jan 18, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Ripton & Co

Despite the fact that most clothing brands now offer lightweight, breathable, durable and stylish kits, there's something about denim that simply refuses to quit in mountain biking. Whether that's slopestyle riders spinning and flipping in skin-tight jeans or Johannes Von Klebelsberg shredding World Cup tracks in his blue Levis, for some riders it's not all about wicking stretch fabrics.

Ripton & Co is one company that still believes in the benefits of denim and, hot on the heels of its tech jorts released in 2019, the brand now also offers performance overalls. Described as being able to, "hold up to the rigors of bikes, skis, or pouring a foundation," these overalls offer a warmer alternative to the brand's jorts and should have no problem holding up to the scuffs and scrapes that go hand in hand with mountain biking.

The overalls have an updated shape that is suited to bike riding and are made from a stretch denim that should keep them more comfortable when pedalling. The brand believes they can even be used for skiing on warmer days (25°F+), although they recommend wearing jorts under the overalls on colder mornings for extra crotch warmth.


Features:

- Bi-component insulation
- 28% weft stretch double-textured denim
- Duraflex premium buckles
- 1.5-inch extra-thick elastic straps
- Deep Vislon zippered kangaroo pocket
- Roomy technical mesh pocketing
- A dark acid wash with bold character
- Bluesign certified

The overalls are available in four sizes from small to extra large for men and extra small to large for the women's versions. They are available now for $179. More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


Must Read This Week
The SwitchGrade Will Allow Riders to Change Their Saddle Angle on the Fly
57500 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
49990 views
Throwback Thursday: The 12 Best Saves of 2020
43955 views
[Updated] Remy Morton Injures Both Of His Arms in Crash on Dream Track
42569 views
Check Out: Carbon Tire Levers, Flat Pedal Shoes, New Mini-Tools, & More
40133 views
Video: Pinkbike's Predictions for 2021
38978 views
Lewis Buchanan Signs with Norco
38435 views
Mountain Lion Shot & Killed After Stalking Family on California Trail
37426 views

17 Comments

  • 10 0
 Well sweet baby Jesus at a titty bar, ain't this just the best and worst thing to happen to biking all at the same time. Least there's somewhere to stash my carbon tyre levers...
  • 5 0
 "...although they recommend wearing jorts under the overalls on colder mornings for extra crotch warmth."

Yeah well I'm a nevernude so I never take my jorts off so that's not a concern.
  • 5 0
 I could go to my local farm store and purchase a pair of quality overalls for 50.00 bucks and use the other 125.00 to buy me and my buds enough beer to last 2 weeks. Darn hipster biking apparel (old man emoji)
  • 2 0
 All checks out. Someone hipster enough to unironically ride in a dungaree overall would definitley also ride an Ibis. Or maybe a Yeti. Anyways, thats what you call target focussed advertising.
  • 3 0
 Combine with a bullet helmet, yellow long sleeve and cut down fenders for the full look!
  • 3 0
 I ride in jeans! All about the added small ego gains as you pass peeps in their matching pajama gear.
  • 1 0
 Break out the fluorescent colors. The rumors are true, cocaine has made its way back to the white collar movers and shakers. Bikes of legend and all the want in 2040 will come from the next 5 years.
  • 3 0
 Someone heard mullets were the next big thing in mountain biking and thought they could cash in
  • 1 0
 Nothing says "shark jumpin' " quite like $180 denim riding overalls. throw that $150 POC t-shirt on underneath this and go out and douche it up, motherf*ckers!
  • 1 0
 They are also the best way to ensure you have dirt where it shouldn't be when you crash on your front
  • 2 0
 This is some hipster bullsh*t.
  • 1 0
 Can’t wait to show up at the next ride in these
  • 1 0
 great. pandemic bike hipsters have their own outfit now
  • 1 0
 Homersimpsonfacepalm.jpeg
  • 1 0
 Oh good....the 70's are back. Up next: Full roadie at EWS.
  • 1 0
 Nope!
  • 1 0
 Fuck right off!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031913
Mobile Version of Website