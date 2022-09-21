Watch
Video: Desert Wave with Bas van Steenbergen
Sep 21, 2022
by
BasvSteenbergen
12 Comments
Posted In:
Videos
Bas Van Steenbergen
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
1
juicebanger
(49 mins ago)
Hm. Cool bike, great rider, nice looking trails, generally like the use of music...all together, man I was a big fan of this edit! It was dope af! What a build!
[Reply]
3
0
loam33
(42 mins ago)
One of the coolest builds for a video I've seen, and it seemed to just go on and on. Very nice job!
[Reply]
1
0
robito
(29 mins ago)
That's what I come here for. Fresh creative building with a great rider. Good job all around. Thanks for this
[Reply]
1
0
adrennan
(27 mins ago)
does hyper actually sell a mountain bike yet? I have never figured them out as a brand.
[Reply]
1
0
Dylanthemtbguy
(55 mins ago)
Wish I could corner like bas
[Reply]
1
0
DKlassen8
(53 mins ago)
Matt Hunter vibes on the nearly horizontal cornering angle!
[Reply]
1
0
Dylanthemtbguy
(51 mins ago)
Hell yeah bas van steezeburger!
[Reply]
1
0
giebs8
(42 mins ago)
Absolutely filthy! Gotta go ride now!
[Reply]
1
0
sirbikealot
(33 mins ago)
dont believe the HYPE.........R
[Reply]
1
0
Aneijodefamilia
(17 mins ago)
Respect for all the effort that went into that!
[Reply]
1
0
adrennan
(28 mins ago)
dirt jumper rampage
[Reply]
1
2
trollhunter
(18 mins ago)
Please share trail location. Us pinkbikers want to ride it.
[Reply]
