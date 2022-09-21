Video: Desert Wave with Bas van Steenbergen

Sep 21, 2022
by BasvSteenbergen  





Posted In:
Videos Bas Van Steenbergen


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from EWS Crans Montana 2022
100741 views
New Motors, Derailleurs, & Yetis: EWS Crans-Montana 2022
99228 views
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Tallboy Gets Updated, Not Overhauled
61506 views
We Are One Announces Arrival 170, Updated Arrival 152
54712 views
Racing & Industry Rumours: Hardline Series, Vergier Trexit (false), OneUp Investment, etc.
52436 views
13 Bikes That Could See An Update In 2023
48829 views
Check Out: An Air Compressor To Seat Tubeless Tires, Stealthy Body Protection, Giant's Cycling Computer, & Mullet Links
41656 views
Shand Launches Ioma Hardtail with a 60-Degree Head Angle
39177 views

12 Comments

  • 4 1
 Hm. Cool bike, great rider, nice looking trails, generally like the use of music...all together, man I was a big fan of this edit! It was dope af! What a build!
  • 3 0
 One of the coolest builds for a video I've seen, and it seemed to just go on and on. Very nice job!
  • 1 0
 That's what I come here for. Fresh creative building with a great rider. Good job all around. Thanks for this
  • 1 0
 does hyper actually sell a mountain bike yet? I have never figured them out as a brand.
  • 1 0
 Wish I could corner like bas
  • 1 0
 Matt Hunter vibes on the nearly horizontal cornering angle!
  • 1 0
 Hell yeah bas van steezeburger!
  • 1 0
 Absolutely filthy! Gotta go ride now!
  • 1 0
 dont believe the HYPE.........R
  • 1 0
 Respect for all the effort that went into that!
  • 1 0
 dirt jumper rampage
  • 1 2
 Please share trail location. Us pinkbikers want to ride it.





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009000
Mobile Version of Website