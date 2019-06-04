Destination Showcase: Carbondale, Colorado

CARBONDALE, COLORADO

A gem in the Roaring Fork Valley

Photography & Words: Tory Powers

Kevin Stiffler (left) in the Prince Creek area and (right) Amy Shenton at Red Hill

We met up with the amazing and hospitable crew at Aloha Mountain Cyclery who were generous enough to show us around and even shuttle us and all our gear up Prince Creek.

Kevin leading Amy into the valley that is Prince Creek.

Kevin giving Amy a little taste of Carbondale dirt.

Why Cycles is a super unique company based out of Carbondale that produces solely titanium frames. It’s run by some really awesome people who were more than excited to let us demo some bikes and also do some riding with us that evening and night.

We launched Revel on March 1, 2019 with a home base in Carbondale. We run Revel side by side Why Cycles in our location at the base of Red Hill, which has some of the best bike testing grounds anywhere and makes for some pretty awesome lunch rides. Customers can come visit us and demo a Revel anywhere around Carbondale whenever they would like. — Adam Miller, Revel Bikes

The Revel team (left).

Amy and I both took a liking to the Why Cycles 27.5 titanium DJ bike. Something neither of us had ever experienced. Coming in just over 20lbs it was spec’d with carbon components and a Gates carbon belt drive- making it super quiet, fast, and floaty.

Mt. Sopris overlooking the Prince Creek valley as we rode under the full moon.

Kevin hitting the first turn of the descent at Red Hill (left). Can you find Amy + Kevin in the deep brush (right)?

Amy following Kevin as they headed into one of the technical sections with an awful view.

Amy floating through the chunky/rooty mix that is Red Hill.

The Aloha Mountain Cyclery crew (left). Every good shop has a shop kitty (right).