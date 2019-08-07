Destination Showcase: Duluth & Lebanon Hills, Minnesota

DULUTH + LEBANON HILLS, MINNESOTA

Photography & Words: Tory Powers (Fulframe) / Riders: Steve Wilcox + Megan Barr

Duluth

A view from the top of the Piedmont trail system.

Steve and Megan hitting a rock roll on Admiral Rockbar overlooking downtown Duluth.

A couple more chunk sections on Admiral Rockbar.

One of three alternate lines on the b-line of Foxx Rocks from 25 feet up in a tree.

There was no shortage of rock rolls here in Duluth.

You thought I was kidding about the rock rolls.

Not pictured: Steve + Megan yelling at me to hurry up so they could get back to all of the fun riding.

Definitely thankful to have a resource like Trailforks in a place with this many miles of trails.

Word has it Steve runs the Kissing Booth that's located at the top of the trail.

Megan leading Steve through another technical section in the greenery.

Steve flowing over a solid 8-10ft double placed inbetween the tech of the Kissing Booth.

Lebanon Hills

(Left) Steve rolling into a rock garden + (right) Megan shredding a turn in the shade.

There are short trails towards the center of the park that are rated the most difficult with fun slow-paced rock features that really test your bike handling skills.

It genuinely felt near-PNW levels of dark + lush.

(Left) Steve hitting some mid-trail doubles in a set of 3 + (right) Steve following Megan over a trestle under the foliage.

The infamous "one more" turn that I couldn't get enough of while shooting.

All of the green was accented + heavily contrasted by awesome pops of color like the fungi on this downed tree.

(Left) Megan flowing through the trees + (right) the guardian forest gnome approves of the shredding.

This set of turns into a straight is hands down Steve's favorite section of all of Leb. Flowy + tacky trail leading into some natural rolling jumps made this section one to hit a few times.

Minnehaha Falls.

A massive black-crowned night heron sitting on Minnehaha Creek.