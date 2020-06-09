Destination Showcase - Sölden, Austria

SÖLDEN, AUSTRIA

Photography & Words: Samantha Saskia Dugon

A miniature model of the mountainscape around the valley.

Day 1 / Bikepark

Up we go!

About to drop in for the first run of the day. The top of the Eebme line down to the other lift.

Snow and lake reflections, perfect!

The rocky descent

The trails here are fast, flowy, and perfect for getting airborne.

Otztal Glacier backdrops.

The infamous rock garden. More views and more rocks.

The Gahe Line is perfect for practicing jumps and tricks.

An entire line of jumps.

One of the funnest tracks on the mountain In fast flow mode.

Jumping and trying not to get distracted by the views.

Lunch at the top of the mountain No, there wasn't any alcohol, we saved that for the beers at the end of the day.

Round and round we go.

Sending the Zaahe line.

The fast, smooth and high berms mean you can hit into them at high speeds. Just go left.

Making the most of the fire road back down to town at the end of the day's riding

Post laps pumptrack. Sölden's very own Biker Beer

Day 2 / Klebe Alm

Looking over at where we were the previous day, this time, covered in cloud and rain

Morning coffee stop Cake and Coffee!

Straight into the techy stuff on the first track of the day.

Wheelies through the bushes Rooty, rocky narrow and slick, completely different to day 1.

Wizzing through the forest.

Back in the woods again.

Out from the trees and out into the rain.