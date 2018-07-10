Destination Showcase: Big White Resort, BC

If you build it, they will come. Peter Plimmer, President of Big White Ski Resort and passionate mountain biker, firmly believes that.
In the Summer of 2017, Big White opened to the public with some single track mountain biking trails. In 2018, they've opened not one, but two slopestyle courses.
The Gold course is designed for world class riders to session some of Canada’s best features, and the Bronze course serves as a feeder to its more daunting big brother. Designed by Tom Van Steenbergen and muscled into existence by Loft Bike Parks, the project went from design to trickable features in just 70 days. This included clearing out 3 meters of snow before anything else could begin.
I think the team has hit a home run. The first thing that strikes you about the courses are how well they fit into the surroundings. They've done an amazing job of turning previously unused terrain into a slopestyle haven.
|(This) should be the model of Slopestyle course building moving forward.—Carson Storch
With a stunning backdrop and a wildcard spot open for Joyride at Crankworx in Whistler on the line, Big White attracted some serious talent.
He built it, riders came. Hosted by Tom, the athlete list looks like a who's who of slopestyle; both seasoned vets and up and comers came to play. For all the action, check out the Gold Recap
and the Bronze Recap
.
So, why build a quarter million dollar slopestyle course on the side of a family resort that only 2% of the population could ever hit?
|To get people excited. I love biking. I love where we live. I want to share it with the world. If the athletes love what we do, so will everyone else.—Peter Plimmer
The stoke was at an all time high in Big White. If attention was the objective, I think it's Mission Accomplished.
There are now 20 runs and 51km of trails for riders of all abilities, and plans to continually expand those numbers. And that
is what Peter and his team are building.
