SPONSORED

Destination Showcase: Big White Resort, BC

Jul 10, 2018
by Clint Trahan  

Louis Reboul with a seat grab during the Big White Slopestyle Invitational on July 7 2018
Destination Showcase
FIELD OF DREAMS
Big White Resort, BC
Words & Photography by Clint Trahan

Presented by Big White Resort.


If you build it, they will come. Peter Plimmer, President of Big White Ski Resort and passionate mountain biker, firmly believes that.

In the Summer of 2017, Big White opened to the public with some single track mountain biking trails. In 2018, they've opened not one, but two slopestyle courses.

The Gold course is designed for world class riders to session some of Canada’s best features, and the Bronze course serves as a feeder to its more daunting big brother. Designed by Tom Van Steenbergen and muscled into existence by Loft Bike Parks, the project went from design to trickable features in just 70 days. This included clearing out 3 meters of snow before anything else could begin.

I think the team has hit a home run. The first thing that strikes you about the courses are how well they fit into the surroundings. They've done an amazing job of turning previously unused terrain into a slopestyle haven.

Big White Slopestyle Invitational shot at Big White in British Columbia on July 6 2018. photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com

bigquotes(This) should be the model of Slopestyle course building moving forward.Carson Storch

With a stunning backdrop and a wildcard spot open for Joyride at Crankworx in Whistler on the line, Big White attracted some serious talent.

He built it, riders came. Hosted by Tom, the athlete list looks like a who's who of slopestyle; both seasoned vets and up and comers came to play. For all the action, check out the Gold Recap and the Bronze Recap.

Big White Slopestyle Invitational shot at Big White in British Columbia on July 5 2018. photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
Both Gold and Bronze courses can be sessioned at the same time....
Big White Slopestyle Invitational shot at Big White in British Columbia on July 5 2018. photo by clint trahan clinttrahan.com
...with a quarter-pipe at the end of Bronze.

The major boner. Log. Well done Tom.
The major boner log.
Nicholi Rogatkin is not human.

So, why build a quarter million dollar slopestyle course on the side of a family resort that only 2% of the population could ever hit?

bigquotesTo get people excited. I love biking. I love where we live. I want to share it with the world. If the athletes love what we do, so will everyone else.Peter Plimmer

The stoke was at an all time high in Big White. If attention was the objective, I think it's Mission Accomplished.

There are now 20 runs and 51km of trails for riders of all abilities, and plans to continually expand those numbers. And that is what Peter and his team are building.

Noah Brousseau tackles the steeps.

Plenty of places to style out.
Rock Hammer get slapped around by Noah.

Loose....nevermind.

It smells better up here too.

Leaning.
Gratuitous berm smashing.

Big White from a distance.

Views for days!

A damn good way to spend a weekend.


Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
86139 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
79899 views
Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
78394 views
The Resurgence of High Pivot Suspension Design
68631 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
47403 views
First Ride: 2019 GT Force & Sensor
43036 views
Eurobike 2018: Randoms I
42764 views
Eurobike 2018: Here's Your 13-Speed Drivetrain
39551 views

8 Comments

  • + 8
 More bike parks, especially ones that aren't owned by vail, are a good thing! Looks like a rad spot!
  • + 2
 Right now in Fernie, we are dreaming of having Vail buy us out. I just wish someone at RCR had this kind of vision.
  • + 1
 They are onto somethign special in BW. the team loves MTB and wants to grow into a world class destination. They have everything they need to make it a reality. Winners are everyone. its great to see.
  • + 2
 If 2% of Canada can ride that slopestyle course, that means there are 725,800 Canadians that are way more badass than me.
  • + 1
 Think he meant the mountain biking population... Otherwise I feel pretty bad too! ????
  • + 1
 its a figure of speech. the gold course especially is a tough one.
  • + 0
 Wow. pushing the jumps.. what about the other 51 km of trail? Left in the dust.. guess BW don't want anyone to come ride those too?
  • + 1
 No, if you can't jump, please stay home on the couch. =)

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035149
Mobile Version of Website