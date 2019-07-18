Destination Showcase: British Columbia Bike Parks Road Trip, Part 1 - Whistler & Sun Peaks

Whistler / Sun Peaks // Silver Star // Big White //
Last December, Mark and I were surprised when we got a call from Andrew at Pinkbike. He was organizing a British Columbia wide Bike Parks tour for the following summer in partnership with Mountain Biking BC and he wanted US to produce the piece. I had just undergone the 11th surgery on my left wrist, and Mark had returned to Gatineau Centre-Ville Ouest to endure a harsh Eastern Canadian winter - so bikes were not on our radar at all. But once we received the trip details our mindsets changed as it was obvious that this was going to be the trip of the summer.
As the winter progressed and the trip crystalized, our excitement built to nearly uncontainable levels, and once spring rolled around we were chomping at the bit to get on the road. Mark and I both grew up watching Drop-In, and this trip was going to be the closest thing to living out our childhood dream of hanging out in that converted bus touring around BC to ride bikes.
Two weeks, 6 Bike Parks and thousands of vertical meters of descending is a recipe for good times. Add an RV full of beer, one stoked grom, a couple of downhill bikes and some new friends and you've got one hell of a road trip!
Over the next three weeks we are going to release one episode a week that will showcase two bike parks.
Part 1: Whistler & Sun Peaks
Part 2: Silver Star & Big White
Part 3: Kicking Horse & Fernie
For the first installment of the series we are kicking things off in our more-often-than-not summer home of Whistler. We indulge in the madness and excitement of opening weekend and then hang around until the re-designed Dirt Merchant and Creekside trails open. If you have never experienced opening weekend, also known as Whismas, it is a sight to behold by every mountain biker at least once in your life. The energy and excitement for mountain biking grips the village in a way that is only matched by Crankworx. Yet, unlike Crankworx, the trails are buff, the dirt is all-time, the lines are shorter and there are far fewer Chad’s and woo-girls crowding the village. Opening weekend is all about catching up with summer friends at the Fitz chair, riding A-Line until you can’t feel your hands, eating nachos at the GLC and washing it all down with a couple of jugs. Bonus points if you don’t change out of your riding kit before you go underground.
Dusty's nachos are an important part of every healthy lunch break
Will scrubs a roller on Earth Circus. The Creekside flow trails opened last spring and have been a huge hit ever since. You're blowing it if you visit Whistler and don't ride Creekside.
Whistler Mountain Bike Park mountain biking trails
Matty T models a free hat while demonstrating a perfect high-pour on the GLC patio.
Our Favourite Whistler Laps
Mark
A-Line T2B
Kozman
Dirt Merchant
A-Line
Will
Dirt Merchant
Del Bocca Vista
A-Line
After a wild time in Whistler we started our road trip, with a stop at Sun Peaks over the Canada Day long weekend. Despite all the traveling Mark and I have done in the last 4 years to race and ride bikes, neither of us had made it to Sun Peaks, nor had Braedyn. We were damn excited to check out the resort often touted as the rawest and gnarliest bike park in the province. As stoked as we were for the raw steeps of Sun Peaks, we were pleasantly surprised by the extensive range of their trail network. The trail crew has been hard at work to make Sun Peaks more intermediate friendly, and it shows with their construction of the new trail Canada Line. Sadly the wet weather meant this trail stayed closed during our time there, so we could only observe from afar.
Sun Peaks Resort mountain biking trails
We spent our final few hours at Sun Peaks stacking photos with Dylan Sherrard. Turns out he is pretty talented on both sides of the lens.
Our Favourite Sun Peaks Laps
Mark
Mach
Barn burner
Spicy Taco
Holy Rollers
Arm Pump
Kozman
Steam Shovel
Will
DH
Smitty's Steeps
Insanity One
Sweet One
Pinkbike would like to thank:Sun Peaks Whistler Bike ParkMountain Biking BC
MENTIONS: @MountainBikingBC
/ @WhistlerMountainBikePark
/ @SunPeaksResort
1 Comment
Post a Comment