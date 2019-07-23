Destination Showcase: British Columbia Bike Parks Road Trip, Part 2 - Silver Star & Big White

BC BIKE PARKS ROAD TRIP

Part 1: Whistler & Sun Peaks

Part 2: Silver Star & Big White

Part 3: Kicking Horse & Fernie

Silver Star Bike Park

We would recommend stocking up on groceries and beer in town. The mountain market has a decent selection of essentials, but you do pay a premium for convenience. Be sure to bring a grom to carry your groceries for you.

Grom oozes style on everything he rides. Rolling down this steep bonus slab on Downtown wasn’t enough, he just had to do a stoppie.

Kozman goes foot-out flat-out on a dusty corner of Downtown.

Mark has been rocking "The Henry" for a few weeks now. I swear it's improved his photography skills five-fold. Kozman agrees.

Pipedream is a rad black flow trail with some fun features, like this drop out of the start hut.

Pipedream also boasts some of the best berms in the park. Will carves one on his trail bike while Grom leads the charge.

The bike park has recently expanded what’s on offer for riders on the more advanced side of the spectrum. With the addition of Walk the Line, they have created one of the most sendy series of jumps on offer in any bike park, and arguably the most fun booters of our whole trip. The jumps are a slightly toned down, but still proper, version of those found in Brett Rheeder’s opening segment from “Beautiful Idiot”.

More Walk the Line and more Kozman style. Whoever says 29ers can't be playful, Kozman isn't listening. SHAMELESS PLUG - GET THIS KID INTO WHIP-OFFS!

It ain't easy being steezy, sometimes you slap.

Evolve is the mountain bike shop at Silver Star. They helped us out when Kozman blew up a set of cranks, a huge shout out to the crew for making it happen in such a short timeframe.

After a few days of bike park laps we were starting to feel a bit lethargic. Turns out riding chairlifts and drinking beers isn't great for your cardio. Thankfully Silver Star has an extensive XC network that we explored one morning in an effort to stretch our legs and burn off some barley.

These Silver Star Groms RIP. We had a riot chasing them down their favourite party lap; Superstar-Rockstar-Walk the Line-Rockstar.

From left to right: Karl is 15 years old and only started riding bikes last year because his friends told him to. Levi sounds like a seasoned vet, but says he is only 15. Chase is 14 years old and just loves riding bikes with his friends. The whole crew lives in Vernon and spend their summer vacation lapping Silver Star.

We spent most of our downtime at the Red Antler. They had a good selection of BC craft beers, killer food and a pool table. The schnitzel and tuna were team favourites for dinner, while the Biker Breakfast wrap was our go-to in the mornings.

Our Favourite Silver Star Laps

Mark

Chainsaw Mullet

Dag’s Downhill

Kozman

Rockstar

Walk the Line

Rockstar

Will

Pipedream



Bike Big White

The first two maps give you a sense of the progression that has happened since Big White's opening season, while the last is a taste of what's to come. Trail Crew lead Kris Hawryluik estimates the trails on the third map should be realized within the next 5 years which suggests Big White is on track to be a serious bike park in the coming future.

Catapult Ranch is the BC Cup DH race course, that has no shortage of high-speed tech rock smashing to keep you on your toes.

More tech and more rock on Catapult Ranch, it's easy to get lost on this trail as it looks like this from T2B. Kozman bounces off the rocks and keeps it wide open though.

When you get tired of smashing, Dark Roast is a new black flow trail with some serious turns. Kozman took full advantage of being one of the first riders down the trail, shredding the corners.

Turns out there are a few ways to ride the slabs at the top of Rock Hammer. Kozman prefers the wall-ride while Will rides the steepest bit he can find. Then they get fancy.

We're not in Whistler anymore, $3 cans is a budget friendly happy hour.

The food at Woods is on point! This foot long filled Kozman up, which is something to be said for the grom.

Ride bikes, drink beers, eat food, repeat.

On our last day, Kris and the Big White Trail Crew gave us the OK to get onto The Joker, their iconic jump trial, before it was open to the general public.

Will and Kozman talk the talk as they do an initial walk down The Joker. This trail was conceived by Bas van Steenbergen for the movie segment Rhythm. It has since been toned down for public consumption, but not by much.

Kozman channels his inner Semenuk on The Joker's rollers. And yes, his back tire IS in-front of him in that first photo, but no he did not ride it out.

Our Favourite Big White Laps

Mark

Catapult Ranch

Kozman

Dark Roast

Will

Berm Slang

