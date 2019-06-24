Destination Showcase: Châtel Bike Park, France

CHATEL BIKE PARK, FRANCE

Centrally located in the Portes du Soleil

Words by James Mcknight & Photography by Ben Winder

Châtel is nestled on the edge of the French Alps, just a stone's through from the Swiss border.

Views from the top of the bike park looking out over the surrounding towering mountains.

The panoramic trail well and truly lives up to its name.

There's a decent amount of variation in dirt, from packed down bike park dirt, tacky mud in the woods and even some loose shale.

Plenty of flowy playful corners, to get ourselves warmed up for the bigger features.

Back up to the top for a run down the Vink Line.

The Vink Line is quite a feat of trail building, which snakes its way down the hillside.

James proving you don't need a downhill bike to have fun in Châtel.

Our crew was joined by Travis Pollard for a day for a day of hucking the one of the famous freeride lines in Châtel, Air Voltage.

Loads of fun features all the way down...

Morgane Charre attacking some of Châtel's roots.

There's some pretty happy animals living around the bike park.

One of the many opportunities to get airborne. All of the drops and gaps have routes around so it's possible to work up to the bigger features.

Travis powering through some of the rooty sections.

Plenty of fun jumps around the woods.

Back up to the top. Beautiful alpine chalets make for a lunch stop.

From the top of the lift in Châtel it's easy to access the rest of the Portes du Soleil.

James dropping back in for another lap.

Châtel is known for its big jumps, but they have a load of more natural, steep, technical trails.

James dropping into one of the steeper black trails.

In the woods the dirt is tacky and well maintained..

Morgane styling up some of the jumps towards the bottom.

There's a full time bike patrol in Châtel, a team that is responsible for the building and maintaining of trails, as well as opening and closing trails and ensuring rider safety throughout the park.

We stopped for a chat with Gary Guyard to get the lowdown on future plans.

The pumptrack at the bottom of the lift is great for evening laps.

Our accommodation,1861 Hostel.

The town has a growing mountain bike community, with a few rider-owned bars and restaurants, including Bar Le Nazca.

