Destination Showcase: Colorado

Amy and Kevin found something they can both enjoy that's not just bikes with the mid-mountain Breathtaker Alpine Coaster. Dodging the usual eye-sore of these being at the base, it was hidden in the trees. When waiting in line, one kid said "this isn't THAT extreme, guys." We beg to differ. New to the mountain this year along with a zipline and rope course in the trees, the Lost Forest mountain adventure center was RAD. We don't usually fall into tourist traps like these, but this one was worth experiencing.