Destination Showcase: Dunedin, New Zealand with Katy Winton & Joe Nation

A stunning rip down the Peninsula as the sunsets looking back over Dunedin and it's beaches.

Dunedin, New Zealand.

South Island Road Trip - Stop Three

Photography & Words: Jay French

Riders: Katy Winton & Joe Nation

Ōtepoti - Dunedin City.

Inside Steamer Basin, a super intimate and very cool brewery, tucked away down a no-name alley with art on all the walls. Incredibly delicious breakfast at Buster Greens. We came back here three times. Their smoothie bowl is also next level.

Joe couldn't turn down the opportunity to manual down Baldwin Street (steepest street in the world) he picked up speed so rapidly, it was crazy to watch.

The Saltwater Pools in St Clair. Like Bondi, only a little cooler. A great looking bit of architecture 'The Security Building' that looks like it could be in a batman movie.

Nicols Creek and Whare Flat

Sun peaking above the clouds letting us know it's going to be a good day.

Joe and Katy taking in a gorgeous Dunedin sunrise, waiting for the light to get right before heading down.

Heading down into the sunrise with a waking Dunedin in the background.

Once gravelled this trail will give the opportunity for some pretty big loops in the area. This is the top section of the Nicols Creek track that they need to finish off fully.

The original switchback track cruises flowingly through plenty of deep bush.

Taking a breather at the picnic table and enjoying the view over Dunedin.

The drop in before it starts getting spicy.

It's steep, damp and rooty all the way until you come out on the road at the bottom. The green mossy wet rocks offer basically no grip.

Plenty of roots and a little loam to keep the trail surface interesting.

Neither Joe nor Katy took the chicken line. Not here, not anywhere. Exploring the deep dark forest.

Tall pines and bushy natives make for a pleasant ride in Whare Flat.

Signal Hill

Shuttles are particularly popular on Signal Hill. It's a very beautiful road to get up there as well.

Cruising past a couple of old abandoned Mini's on the side of the easy uphill trail.

Joe and Katy send alternative lines on Signal's infamous Rock Garden.

Slippery mossy damp rocks make for a daunting trail surface. This image is trying to show how steep the Rock Garden is.

Joe with a racer table over a jump that usually shows up on the Oceania track.

Nice views in the open part across the valley back over to Nicols Creek, which we'd ridden earlier. Flowy Blue trail down was a whole lot of fun.

The downhill flow track linked up with the uphill flow track is a great place to get into riding on Signal.

If you carry enough speed a couple of gaps will present themselves to those looking.

There are still a few features littered down this trail to have fun on.

Feeling thirsty after a big ride? These guys have you sorted. Katy samples something brown and bubbly at Emersons Brewery.

Otago Peninsula

Katy and Joe hustle their way to the coast line before the sun disappears.

Checking out the wild coastline below.

Epic coast line to explore.

Some crazy skies over decent waves at Blackhead Beach. After the surfers had finished, this little guy (seal, bottom right) poked his head out and started surfing about the waves himself.

The last surfer finishes his session and makes his way back to the beach.

The last remnants of the sunset on the horizon.

Ōtepoti - Dunedin, is the southernmost of New Zealand's main centres, looking very traditional from a first impression, it takes many cues from its Scottish roots. Being one of the countries most vibrant cities, Ōtepoti Dunedin does a fantastic job of mixing the old with the new. With a reputation of being a student town, Dunedin is known to be pretty progressive, which is delightfully juxtaposed with its architecture which harks back to mid-1800s Scotland, along with its matching street names and suburbs.Scarfies, student street parties, and some pretty cold winters come to mind when you think of the area, but there's so much more going on here. What struck us most when visiting Dunedin, was the variety and quality of the places to eat here. There are so many great little cafes, breweries, and eateries all over town, and they're all fantastic. From the likes of the brewery Steamer Basin, hidden down an unnamed lane covered in street art, to the upscale eatery; Buster Greens, where the food is so good you might not even want to go anywhere else. There is interesting art all over the city and a great mix of people and culture, providing the city with a contagious energy that keeps people going back.Dunedin has been investing in its outdoors, and mountain bikers in the area are benefitting. Most of the riding in Dunedin is close to town. The city extends along the Otago Peninsula and built on the sides of hills. Some of those hills there are pretty steep too, giving Ōtepoti the title 'home of the steepest street in the world' - Baldwin Street.More and more people from the area are discovering mountain biking, and the local scene is thriving. There are tracks that take you around the bays and over the rolling coastal hills, to gnarly rock gardens and jump lines, you can find it all here. Mix your riding up with a soak at the saltwater pools, a surf at one of the many beaches, or go on the hunt to find some wildlife. You might see some seals, penguins, or even Albatross here.Nicols Creek consists of two key trails, the Nicols Creek Switchback track, a blue rated, flowy two-way track that winds its way up the hill through beautiful native bush, and Nicols Enduro, a downhill only, very much black diamond, rowdy root fest, which makes up part of the 3 Peaks Enduro.The crew at Mountain Bike Otago have been working hard to finish the top section of this track, which will link it up to the Swampy Ridge trail and open up options for some bigger loops. They're currently using donations to fund heli-gravelling of the top sections, and they're getting close now.Whare Flat is a trail centre in a managed forestry block, where you'll find plenty of blues and blacks nestled amongst the forest. There's plenty of fun little jump tracks and heaps of options to make loops as well, best to avoid this one in the wet.Signal Hill is probably the most well-known riding area in Dunedin. It's been host to the Oceania MTB champs for many years and home to one of the countries most infamous rock gardens. The prominent landform offers a panoramic view of the city, where you'll also find a Monument and two bronze statues dedicated to the New Zealand Centennial.It's not all race lines, though. Popular local brewery Emersons has invested in creating a phenomenal climbing trail up the cities main riding area, to help promote cycling and to get people outdoors. Trails like this make it easy to cruise up the hill and get laps in. The new flow trails being built on Signal offer a wider range of descending options than some of the slightly more advanced trails that came before them.Head to Emersons Brewery after your ride and thank them for making your uphill easier by grabbing a beer and a feed. The brewery itself is great and they serve delicious food too. It's a no-brainer.Swoop into town to grab dinner, there's so much on offer. If you're into properly good Pizza, then find Pizza Bar. Its nondescript surroundings don't do a great job at hiding how popular this spot is, bustling with people, the simple menu only gives you a few options, but what else do you need? They know how to make fantastic pizza, and serve it up with a couple of great drink options.Once you're done, head out to the Peninsula where you can catch a beautiful sunset looking back over the city. Check out that famous cabbage tree on your way, and then end your day with a surf at one of the many spots along the coast. Dunedin has been called "the cold water Bali' before, with some 30 beaches within 30 minutes drive. The surf vibe is strong here. Popular spots like St Clair, St Kilda, Blackhead offer some clean sets through to something a bit heavier such as Whareakeake or a trip down to the Catlins for those who are keen.There are many great spots along the Peninsula, and along the coast for sunrise, a sunset or the chance to spot some wildlife.There is definitely more than meets the eye in Dunedin. Bring your bike, your surfboard and your appetite. When the weather is on, the city comes alive. Especially during Uni term, the student population swells so the nightlife can be pretty enticing as well. Come for the riding, explore the beaches, spot the wildlife and stay for the food!