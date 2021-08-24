Destination Showcase: Hidden Thrills in Whistler

HIDDEN THRILLS - WHISTLER

Words / Photography: Ben Haggar

Riders: Braedyn Kozman & Laura Battista

Whistler morning gold

Beginning the climb

The viewpoint means pads on and time to lose some elevation Droppin in to Out There

Whistler North - Out There

Lots of chances to get the rubber off the ground on the upper half of Out There Dustbowl dance

Braedyn finding his flow

Laura taking the wall ride to the limits

It wouldn't be a Haggerty trail without a bit of climbing

getting techy on it

The open forest on the lower half of the trail has a sub-alpine feel Post ride river chill

Nice technical climbing through mature mossy forest - this is Whistler

The Westside - Chipmunk Rebellion

Dropping in to the rebellion

Trail expression

Tons of micro features to get playful on

One of the chunkier sections to break up all that flow

For a short technical outlet - Industrial Disease

Cheakamus - It's Business Time (Duncan's)

Duncan MacKenzie - Legend

This trail's so hot Braedyn's tires are on fire!

Smoke show

Braedyn through the pinch

Nice views south towards Mt. Cayley, Brandywine and Black Tusk after another leg burning climb

Laura threading the needle

Tons of line options on the lower section of the trail

Last rays on Duncan's

Great ambiance on the Coast Mountain patio