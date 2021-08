Destination Showcase: Hidden Thrills in Whistler

HIDDEN THRILLS - WHISTLER

Words / Photography: Ben Haggar

Riders: Braedyn Kozman & Laura Battista

Whistler morning gold

Beginning the climb

The viewpoint means pads on and time to lose some elevation Droppin in to Out There

Whistler North - Out There

Lots of chances to get the rubber off the ground on the upper half of Out There Dustbowl dance

Braedyn finding his flow

Laura taking the wall ride to the limits

It wouldn't be a Haggerty trail without a bit of climbing

getting techy on it

The open forest on the lower half of the trail has a sub-alpine feel Post ride river chill

Nice technical climbing through mature mossy forest - this is Whistler

The Westside - Chipmunk Rebellion

Dropping in to the rebellion

Trail expression

Tons of micro features to get playful on

One of the chunkier sections to break up all that flow

For a short technical outlet - Industrial Disease

Cheakamus - It's Business Time (Duncan's)

Duncan MacKenzie - Legend

This trail's so hot Braedyn's tires are on fire!

Smoke show

Braedyn through the pinch

Nice views south towards Mt. Cayley, Brandywine and Black Tusk after another leg burning climb

Laura threading the needle

Tons of line options on the lower section of the trail

Last rays on Duncan's

Great ambiance on the Coast Mountain patio

Whether you’re a Whistler local or are just visiting for a few days, we all have our favourite go to trails -- this could be a long list in a destination with over 1400km of trails. These are well trodden classics that we know, love, and find safety in. Not in the literal sense of the word, but we are safe in the knowledge that this choice yields the goods each and every time - and that’s why we keep coming back for more. Especially in the fall when the dirt is tacky, temperatures are comfortable, and your riding is at the top of its game.But what if our trail selection was primarily guided by the drive for a new experience? This mindset could open up a whole world of possibilities. It does take some motivation - a new trail, the drive for a different experience or general curiosity to break free from a tried and tested routine. Unless, the end goal isn’t about riding the (subjectively based) best of the best trails, but is about finding something different and unexpected. This is where Whistler delivers in spades.Whistler has definitely cultivated the recipe that brews up a consistent smorgasbord of high quality trails. With ingredients like steep coastal terrain, golden dirt and a passionate roster of trail chefs, it’s no surprise that the number of 4-5 star rides are abundant. It’s easy to get lost in deliberation and overwhelmed by choice on this extensive menu. This is where a trust in the builders offers a confidence to try something different.It’s not only the high quality level of building we’ve come to expect in the mountain bike mecca, it’s the attention to detail. Aesthetics are as important as line choice in crafting the overall experience of the ride. By hiding organic debris removed from the trail bed and replanting moss and ferns, it feels like the trail has been there for years or has just appeared out of thin air. Combine this with retaining a raw and rugged character while imperceptibly armouring high impact sections to be able to handle the number and intensity of riders is an art in balance that Whistler builders have down to a science.There’s nothing like riding a new trail, but as well, a lot of enjoyment can be garnered from riding something that you haven’t ridden for so long that it actually feels like its a new trail - or in essence what we’re searching for here - a new experience. If you really want to dig deeper into the subtle character of Whistler and taste its unique offerings, you need to branch out further from the well trodden classics and sink your teeth into some of the more obscure delights.All trails featured here are on the Traditional Territories of the St̓át̓imc Tmicw (St’at’imc), Skwxwú7mesh-ulh Temíx̱w (Squamish), and Lil'wat Nations.Originally the Wedge area was only frequented by those with the steeliest of steel legs heading out to tackle the notoriously steep hike to the alpine paradise of Wedgemount Lake or to ride the meandering cross country test piece -. Expansion into the this zone was slow until the creative eye of Tim Haggerty spied the clever mix of steep slabs, intricate technical climbs and a distinctly remote feel which now characterizes the area.was an instant hit with locals - technically challenging, ample flow and it was something new. With a creative approach, there are sneaky doubles and gaps, slab lines can be ridden in a multitude of different ways and the climbs can be enjoyed instead of feared.Access foris either straight up the gravel road or for a more enjoyable and extended lap, head up the technicalsingle track climb which adds roughly an extra 2.8 km (compared to the road climb) and will also give you a little old school taste of classic Whistler technical climbing. The expansive views of Rainbow and Cougar mountains across the valley and further north towards the Soo Valley signal the end of the main climb as you begin your descent linking a series of chunky corners and cheeky airs through tight second growth forest. The real beauty of the line begins at the rock slabs which link seamlessly together through punchy climbs and intricate, natural looking rock work. If you don’t have the time to stop and look, take my word for it, these climbs didn’t build themselves and the amount of work that has gone into this masterpiece is extensive, but like any good build - imperceptible.Close proximity to highway 99 allows for a quick lap if you’re pressed for time or it’s easily combined with a lap of- another Haggerty classic with a very similar feel and difficulty level to. If you’ve still got some juice left in the tank after those, head back upand traverse over tofor some extra vertical and a few more leg burning climbs.The Westside is home to some of Whistler’s oldest trails and holds classics like, thetrilogy,and. Led by long time Whistler builder Dan Raymond, the Whistler Off Road Cycling Association (WORCA) has put in a lot of work on the Westside in the last few years adding much needed connector trails and diversifying the climbs to access the heart of the trail network.is the welcome extension of. Designed and built by Raymond and the WORCA trail crew,maximizes the low angle terrain squeezing out every last ounce of goodness with swooping corners, playful airs, and short technical sections. Dan’s extensive snowboarding background shows through with his design ethos. Flatter sections are preceded by fast corners or steeper sections allowing you to maintain speed and playfulness which avoids excessive braking or pedalling through the flats. If you can break out of your tunnel vision descent, small touches like intricate rock armouring and excellent drainage speak to the expert craftsmanship that has gone intoholds its own as one of the best blue descents on the Westside. Also, its position belowmeans that it melts out early (generally mid April - early May) and is suitable for dogs (as a rule of thumb, dogs are not permitted in the more sensitive area and grizzly / black bear habitat above). Ifis your main focus, there are a lot of options accessingand traversing either north or south to the beginning of the trail. A recommended option though is from Alta Lake Road, hopping onto the gravel at the yellow gate at theand climbing the freshly detailed, then south on, and upto. This keeps the climbing mostly technical blue singletrack and leads through beautiful mature mossy forest.Cheakamus is another outlier slowly garnering more attention and new trails. Recent WORCA volunteer trail nights have seen progress on a new buildwhich traverses the interprative forest from the Cheakamus Lake trailhead linking into the main network near. Classic trails in the Cheakamus / Whistler South zone includeandas well ashas been a popular ride since its completion in 2012. Originally designed and partially built by long term Whistler local and ski patroller Duncan MacKenzie, WORCA along with a large number of volunteers took over the completion after Duncan’s tragic passing in 2011. The diversity of terrain and challenges are what makes this ride something special. Despite its proximity to Function Junction,feels remote as it winds its way along rock faces, past multiple view points and throws in a number of demanding climbs to keep you honest.The trail is split into two distinct sections with the upper third being less technical with smaller rock rolls and slightly easier climbs with the option to forego the lower section in favour of a connector to. The lower two thirds challenge with steeper slabs, more sustained climbs and rooty technical descents and traverses.When ridingon its own, access is via the steep but generally shadedwhich climbs right from the valley. If you are addingfrom the main Cheakamus area, access viaor by traversing the Microwave tower road from above.One of the added bonus features of(and) is the quick pedal to Coast Mountain Brewing. Established in 2016, Coast has made a name for itself among the already stellar Whistler beer scene as an innovator with more experimental hop forward IPAs and sours, in addition to the usual year round suspects like Crystal Chair Pilsner, Valley Trail Pale Ale and Surveyor IPA. As a rule, keep checking back in as seasonal specialties like the Pakalolo IPA, Bloem Saison, Fruit Snack Blackberry Lime Berliner Weisse are only around for a limited time and are well worth taking advantage of. Just like sampling the new trails - a little taste for experimentation can deliver the most memorable experiences.