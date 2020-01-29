Destination Showcase: High Country Victoria, Australia

A beautiful sunset from the launchpad on our first day in Bright.

VICTORIAN HIGH COUNTRY

Australia's premier cycling destination

Photography & Words: Jay French

Riders: Gaelen Slaney and Josh Tanzen

Since our trip to Victoria's High Country, the region has been affected by bushfires. However, we are relieved to report that all of the mountain bike trails, towns, and businesses featured in this article were unaffected, despite some occasional smoke. The area looks forward to welcoming you as soon as you can pack your bags, saying that is the most effective way to support the region.

Day One: Bright

Josh and Lenny get creative with the wallride on 'Hero'.

Hero, a fast and flowy track among young pine trees.

Gaelen chases Josh down the flow section after the jumps on 'Hero'.

Gaelen with a clicked table.

An adult Cicada, taking a little rest from being the noisiest thing on the mountain. A Cicada shell, found on a tree after the Cicada shed its skin.

Finding some dusty single track higher up the mountain.

Out of the shadows and into the light, exploring the rocky single track above the shaped flow tracks found lower down.

Mystic MTB Park is in an active logging area, tracks are re-routed or diverted when logging operations need to happen.

Last light over the surrounding hills in Bright.

Post ride pizza from Il Centro. Great pizza. The pine cones must be exceptionally gnarly here.

Day Two: Falls Creek

Sunrise over the Falls Creek top station.

Getting to the trails before the sun comes up.

Riding one of many rock rolls into the rising sun.

The Falls Creek trails are very dry and dusty.

Gaelen chases Josh down Thunderbolt. If you're confident on the loose stuff you can go flat out.

A scenic corner overlooking Falls Creek township.

Very little rain makes for super dry trails in places.

Sunrise over the Falls Creek township.

Post ride cooling off. Lenny with a laid-out front flip.

"Two steps and jump" - Josh Tanzen. Swimming in waterholes in Australia sometimes goes against your better judgment, this one was all good though.

Traversing across some epic High Country scenery known as 'Frying Pan Spur'.

Down the iconic rock path.

Gaelen blasts out of the dust on a techy trail called 'High Voltage'. The trees left from previous fires gives a really interesting look to the hillside.

Layers on layers into the distance.

Day Three: Beechworth

Classic Australian sign, keep your eyes peeled for Koala's. Wise Words from the local primary school

The Beechworth Main street, keeping the heritage feel about it.

Josh tails Gaelen down one of the more advanced sections.

Lots of granite to play on.

Beechworth offers trails of all different kinds, easy flow, to gnarly rock gardens.

Josh nose bonks a rock coming into a berm.

The trails make the most of the unique landscape.

Lots of interesting rock features await.

Post-ride car-boot phone session.

The historic Beechworth Post Office.

The Iconic Beechworth Bakery, they serve a doughnut called a "bee sting" it's a must-have.

Sunset over Beechworth.