Destination Showcase: Innsbruck, Austria

City life is quite busy these days so whenever there is a little time left, the Arzler Alm Trail is the perfect opportunity to get some trail riding in. There is either the local bus line or the iconic Hungerburg-Railway available to get up to Hungerburg, and then you pedal the last third of the ascent which takes about 20 minutes. You then have a 500m decent back to the city center. This trail was built by the local community #MTBInnsbruck and offers everything from flow and berms, to rough sections as well as plenty of jumps. It's definitely a trail that doesn’t get boring after the first lap and brings lots of new challenges! Also Mondays actually aren’t that bad if you can sneak in a quick pre-work trail ride that leads you straight down to the office. — Peter Kaiser