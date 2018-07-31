SPONSORED

Destination Showcase: Killington, Vermont

Jul 31, 2018
by Brice Shirbach  

KILLINGTON, VERMONT
Exploring Vermont's Rowdiest Trails
Photos, Words & Video by Brice Shirbach
Presented by Killington

Nestled just south of the geographic center of the Green Mountain State lies Vermont's second highest point, Killington Peak. With three lifts that hoist riders up the rather prominent mountain, including a gondola that provides access to the 4,241-meter summit, Killington Bike Park has garnered a reputation as a preeminent destination for riders of all levels up and down the east coast. The resort has been pumping dollars into auxiliary activities that include a mountain coaster, some sort of ninja challenge course, zip lines, and more. They're also nearing the end of a 5-year build out with Gravity Logic, a partnership designed to help introduce more beginner friendly terrain to the mountain, while also cultivating a better understanding of how to run a successful world-class mountain bike destination.

Listen, obviously when you run a business, you want it to be successful and Killington has made some decidedly great decisions in that regard. Hell, a midweek trip 5 or 6 years ago brought riders to a bit of a desolate mountain, with limited signs of life outside of the employees, black bears, and white-tailed deer roaming around. A visit today is a much different picture, with a steady stream of visitors on bikes and foot alike, and more businesses staying open year-round to accommodate the massive uptick in summertime visitation. But we've told that big picture story before, and now we want to unleash the proverbial hounds on what really sets this mountain apart from so many others.

Science and engineering have helped trail builders around the world better understand how to build faster berms and bigger jumps, along with smoother step ups and step downs; as is the case here at Killington with gems like "Black Magic", a two mile-long jump line off the top of the Ramshead Lift. Killington's stellar trail crew have worked hard alongside Gravity Logic to deliver some machine built stunners to be sure. But Killington also has an abundance of Green Mountain magic, an ancient force that science nor engineering can truly replicate. It's a USDA certified organic offering of steeps, loam, roots, and rocks that, with some assistance from the brilliant Jay "Rosey" Rosenbaum and his trail crew, has been presented to riders who are looking to bite off something a little meatier and more flavorful than your run of the mill bike park.

You went and spent your hard earned money on that new long-travel enduro rig or downhill bike. You've worked your tail off to progress your riding skills over the years. You're getting hangry. You want to feast your bike and your body on something rad. Killington is just sitting there, a smorgasbord of rowdy, delicious terrain. The dinner bell is ringing. It's time to eat.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Master Chef, a.k.a. trail boss, Jay "Rosey" Rosenbaum is the face of Killington Bike Park and is happy to serve up all of the good times you can stomach here.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Speed is served up hot and fresh on the daily.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Yeti rider Tom Sampson credits a steady diet of roots for staying so svelte.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
If you're not already comfortable on them, Killington will certainly force you to be when it comes to off camber roots and rocks.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Phil Kmetz has a knack for making jumps look really good.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Ella Skalwold exits the first deep pocket on Black Magic at a ferocious pace.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Mr. Vermont himself, Alex McAndrew letting it drift to the left a bit.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Pancake flat. Pancakes. Who's hungry?

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
The entrance to Low Rider is steep, fast, and fun.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Ella making shapes in front of a vertical backdrop.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Conte with a blurred T-Bog.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Any rules against consecutive blur pans? Tom Sampson at the top of Cable Trail.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Looking to feast on the Beast of the East? You can happily cut your teeth on some Low Rider chunk.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
A lot of work has been put into the terrain off of Ramshead, and Phil Kmetz ain't complaining.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Bikes these days are built to handle it, so go ahead and toss them around on the rough stuff.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
It's the au naturale terrain here that really whets the appetite for many riders.

Photos from Let Em Eat story in Killington Vermont.
Much like a good meal, days getting loose on the bike are best spent in the company of friends.



Killington Bike Park mountain biking trails

Must Read This Week
6 Things We Learned at EWS La Thuile
71045 views
Destination Showcase: Colorado
65112 views
Review: Commencal's Supreme DH 29 is an Unflinching Race Weapon
61964 views
Video: Insane Crash at the Tour de France
60315 views
There's a New Aluminum Version of the Trek Slash
53588 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's the Most You'd Spend on a Mountain Bike?
53336 views
3 Bike Checks from the European Continental Enduro Series - Les Orres 2018
47699 views
Kona Announces All New 2019 Kona Big Honzo
42960 views

3 Comments

  • + 1
 Man. I lived in Vermont for a bit having spent most of my life in PNW and now Colorado. Such an underrated place, and those New England roots really are next level. Can't wait to go back... This might help motivate a trip!
  • + 2
 4,241m should be feet instead?
  • + 1
 That place looks great. I wish i have something like that in my country...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034248
Mobile Version of Website