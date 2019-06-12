Destination Showcase: A Small Town with a Big Playground - Kimberley, BC

If there is a place you want to stop and smell the roses, this is it.
(No word on if they actually grow roses in Kimberley, but there are florists).
I digress.
There is a vibe in Kimberley, you feel it as soon as you enter.
The energy in Kimberley is palpable.
It’s a familiar hoodie, a pair of comfortable jeans.
The place you couldn’t wait to leave as a kid.
The place you can’t wait to go back.
Two legs or four, everyone is happy to see old friends.
Home to families of all kinds.
Kimberley has everything the outdoor enthusiast could want. All with that small home town feeling. Located in the Kootenay Rockies and off the beaten path, you’ll need to deliberately make your way there.
She is home to Canada's largest Coo Coo Clock, yet features a Bavarian Gnome over any foul feathered friend. It is a must see. Bring change, it does not accept Apple Pay.
With over 800 hectares of land in the Nature Park, and more than 100 kilometers of trails displaying a diverse landscape of hills, ridges, valleys and plateaus.You can use the park at any time for hiking, walking, or cycling and there are also free monthly guided tours. Google Lois Creek, Northside Rails, and Lions Trails for more information on these networks that are geared to get you out and about Kimberley's amazing landscapes.
Views for days
So we know there are views, and ways to get the feet moving. And a certain Euro feeling to the entire town; what about food? Drink? Beer? The Shed has you covered. One of the main local haunts, it’ll quench your thirst pre and post rides. This place is the Cheers of the interior. Everyone knows everyone's name, and a stories of dirtbags are commonly overheard nightly.
Pizza? Check. One of the best pizzas I’ve had (seriously) is at StoneFire Grill. Not only was the pizza amazing, but the owner Sue is also just a woman to behold. A quick check in on the food turned into a 2.5-hour conversation, 2 bottles of wine, cheesecake, deep discussions about the meaning of life. A true nod to that small town energy Kimberley oozes.
But is it good for bikes? Well that's why we are here, isn’t it? Can Kimberley hold her own with things to do on two (or four) wheels? Yes. Yes she can.
While a relative NKOTB (look it up) in the downhill biking scene, Kimberley has over 185km of some pretty amazing cross-country riding. Can't-miss trails include Magic Line
and Round the Mountain
.
For downhill, Bootleg Mountain
is where it is at.
We were lucky enough to catch a few shuttle laps up with the locals.
Shuttletown.
25 kilometers of bring-your-own shuttle trails with a little bit of something for everyone.
All ages.
Top to bottom runs to check out: Atlas Shrugged, Purple People Pleaser, Snow White and the Seven Wasps. Who names these things? May they never stop.
Kimberley, British Columbia is 3 hours east of Nelson, or 4.5 hours south of Revelstoke. With an international airport (YXC) just on the outskirt of town, you can pick how you want to arrive. As part of a roadtrip circuit hitting several must ride areas, or a direct flight from Vancouver. There is no reason to not have Kimberley on your list of places to ride this summer.
See you there.
Roadtrip!
