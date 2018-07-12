Destination Showcase: Kootenay Dirt Epic 8, British Columbia

The Kootenays, BC

8 Towns. 600+ Trails. 3 Bike Parks. Real Mountain Culture.

Photography & Video: Calvin Huth

Rossland



Finding trails in Rossland is as easy and grabbing your bike and go!

Surrounded by mountains most trails lead right back into town.

The natural beauty of the climbs only beat by the view at the top.

What goes up must go down.

Nelson

Nelson trails, more often than not, are accompanied by beautiful views of the lake and surrounding mountains.



Full speed ahead. The tacky well built trails in Nelson mean letting off the brakes and holding on!

Nelson's extensive trail network offer a bit of everything for all riders.

Remember to look where you're going.

Cranbrook

Cranbrook's "The Hide Out" is definitely the place to go for your post ride beers and food!

Surrounded by mountains the XC trails is engulfed in breathtaking scenery.



The surrounding views in Cranbrook will never get old.

Cranbrook is filled with long flowy trails like to surprise you at every turn. Occasionally throwing beautiful rolls like this at you.

Fernie

Make sure you climb a mountain in Fernie, the views are spectacular even if you don't gram them.



From scenic views to flowy trails Fernie offers it all. Berms like this will have you coming back for more.

Remember to keep your eyes on the trail, as hard as that may be.

Fernie Boat launch. Post Ride stretch & Views.

Kimberley

Kimberley had some of the best trails we had ever seen. Everything from perfectly linked up jump trails to fresh loamers. Pick your poison.

Skiing through Kimberley loam!



The rocky outcrops create for dry conditions and epic views.

Random flower patches flourish on the mountain springs. Stumbling on these forces you to stop and take a look.

Panorama / Invermere



Morning light creeping in. Going fast to stay warm on these crisp summer mornings.

Early Bird gets the worm. Early season you can always find those fresh berms! Panorama offering the goods.

Trails are always being upgraded at Panorama. One of the many new lines to go into Pano this year.

Invermere Surrounding areas are truly breathtaking.

Golden

Nothing like a Golden alpine ride to start off your day. Great trails and stunning views.



Make sure you take a second to soak it all in.

Just ride this section of trail! What more could you ask for?

Golden's Canyon Creek is a must do ride. Epic trails and great mountain goat spotting.

Revelstoke

Revelstoke is famous for a reason!



Doing laps with friends is what It's all about. Trails made for every skill level can be enjoyed by all riders.

Epic dirt and epic views. More likely than not looking for the brewery in town!

Revelstoke has some beautiful lush forests. Go as fast as you can to take in as many smells as quickly as possible.

From remote and unforgiving terrain, to mellow entry-level flow trails, the Kootenays have trail options for every riding level. The towns of Golden, Invermere, Panorama, Kimberley, Fernie, Cranbrook, Rossland, and Nelson, each have incredible trail networks and their own unique small-town flavour.The Kootenays are easily accessible, with the eastern outskirts only a few hours from Calgary International Airport, and bordering Montana, Idaho, and Washington at the south. The region encompass iconic landmarks such as the Yoho National park, the Purcell and Rocky Mountains, Monashees and the Selkirk ranges. With all that remote terrain, Pinkbike recommends that all riders be prepared for backcountry situations and wildlife encounters, and that first timers consider using a guide service.Whatever your flavour, shuttle-accessed downhilling or double-digit cross-country rides, The Kootenays has it all, and will reward you with stellar mountain views that eat up the entire skyline. We would like to thank the following towns for their incredible hospitality: