Destination Showcase: Kootenay Dirt Epic 8, British Columbia

8 Towns. 600+ Trails. 3 Bike Parks. Real Mountain Culture.
Photography & Video: Calvin Huth
From remote and unforgiving terrain, to mellow entry-level flow trails, the Kootenays have trail options for every riding level. The towns of Golden, Invermere, Panorama, Kimberley, Fernie, Cranbrook, Rossland, and Nelson, each have incredible trail networks and their own unique small-town flavour.
The Kootenays are easily accessible, with the eastern outskirts only a few hours from Calgary International Airport, and bordering Montana, Idaho, and Washington at the south. The region encompass iconic landmarks such as the Yoho National park, the Purcell and Rocky Mountains, Monashees and the Selkirk ranges. With all that remote terrain, Pinkbike recommends that all riders be prepared for backcountry situations and wildlife encounters, and that first timers consider using a guide service. Kootenay Rockies mountain biking trails
Whatever your flavour, shuttle-accessed downhilling or double-digit cross-country rides, The Kootenays has it all, and will reward you with stellar mountain views that eat up the entire skyline. We would like to thank the following towns for their incredible hospitality:
May be off topic, but Canadians - support your local trail management/trail builders. Get out there and help build and maintain the trails, you've got (possibly) the single best land in the world for mountain biking.
