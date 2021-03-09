Destination Showcase: McCall, Idaho

MCCALL, IDAHO

A Mountain Playground in the Pacific Northwest

Video & Words: Tory Powers

Photo: Anthony Smith

Riders: Braydon Bringhurst, Nicole Bringhurst

Braydon lacing up in front of the Scandia Inn in downtown McCall, Idaho.

Jug Mountain Ranch

Braydon rolling fast into a curved wall ride on Stitches.

Brushing through the tight turns on Berm and Ernie. Constant snake runs for perfect flow.

A flowy rock gap on Stitches. The rocky Idaho terrain as shown by a section on Double Shot.

Didn't believe me when I said "hucks?"

Braydon on another favorite, Double Shot, with some technical rock gaps and tight turns, in and out of the trees.

Goose Creek

A light dew on the trees and shrubs was a true indicator of perfect conditions.

Braydon brushing through the tall, damp ferns before breaking out of the Ponderosas into the open.

This log was a fun yet treacherous start to the trail.

Braydon enjoying evening light at the lookout in Ponderosa State Park.

Ponderosa State Park

Braydon finding traction in the perfect dirt on Huckleberry Bay Loop.

There was no shortage of speed on the smooth, fast trails in Ponderosa State Park. One of the wider, more family-oriented trails in the park.

Payette Rim Trail

Nicole and Braydon grabbing some rest before the sun peaks over Payette Lake.

