Destination Showcase: Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Jul 4, 2019
by Trevor Lyden  
The free of charge Tremblant tram is a great way to get a birds eye view of the village.


MONT-TREMBLANT, QC
Nestled deep in the Laurentian Mountains
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden


Nestled deep in the Laurentian Mountains of Quebec in Eastern Canada lies the resort town of Mont-Tremblant. With a population of just over 10,000, this French-inspired village has just the right amount of amenities, without the hustle and bustle of a prime destination resort.

The Mont-Tremblant region can essentially be broken down into 3 distinct areas. First off is the ski resort itself. It features a maximum elevation of 875 meters which can be accessed by a total of 14 different lifts. The resort operates year-round and during the summer months has activities ranging from mountain biking, road cycling, zip lining, alpine luge and a plethora of various warm weather endeavors. There are numerous lakes in the area which provide the ideal location to cool down and take a dip after a long day of enjoying the great outdoors.


Looking back at Tremblant resort over Tremblant lake.

While in town, make sure to try your hand at the alpine luge!
The best spot for breakfast in the village.


Approximately 5 kilometers from Mont-Tremblant is Old Tremblant Village. Located on the scenic shores of Lake Mercer this quaint section of town is home to a bike/coffee shop, restaurants, pubs, shopping options and even a historic train station. A bike path connects the old village to the resort which makes for a quick and easy jaunt to get your apres ride drinks. The free of charge Mont-Tremblant tram is a great way to get a bird's eye view of the village.


The bike/coffee shop location in the Old Village is a great place to grab an espresso and a bike tube.
The Quilicot shop in downtown Mont-Tremblant has all your bicycle needs.

A short 10-minute drive takes you to the downtown area of Mont-Tremblant. This part of the Mont-Tremblant trio is where you can find the majority of the 21st century amenities we’ve all grown accustomed to. Along with the usual shopping options, this part of town is where you can also find a larger bike shop, should anything happen to your trusty steed while you’re on your mountain vacation.


Big chair in a little town.
World famous giant Mont-Tremblant chair

Mountain biking has been a popular attraction in the Laurentian mountains for quite some time, with many primitive trails sprawled throughout the hillsides. Over the past few years, the local trail organization, Velo Mont-Tremblant, has been increasing the number of public bike trails and doing extensive work to build a large trail system. Throughout the area, you can find kilometers of singletrack with difficulties ranging from mellow flowy cross-country trails to steep, technical climbs and descents. There are three pump tracks dispersed in the area, which are the ideal place to build your bike skills and work on your endurance.


One of three pump tracks in the area.

Velo Mont-Tremblant has been a key part in revamping the local trail system.

Tunnel riding through town on the way to the local trails.

One of the few technical drop sections on the trails near the resort.
Waterfalls and granite slabs, that's what Mont-Tremblant is all about.


A wallride deep in the woods.
Air time in the woods

Many of the trails run alongside the river with easy access for a quick cool off dip.


A newer trail, which was rumored to be built by Anthill films for a recent movie.


While there are countless miles of singletrack, there's also a small zone to work on your drop progressions.



Each summer, Mont-Tremblant plays host to the Crossroads Bike Festival. This three-day event is a celebration of all things biking and is a mashup of road cycling, gravel riding and mountain biking. Road cyclists can partake in Grand Fondo, Criterium or Sunset Ride while mountain bikers can participate in the Dual Slalom race or try and earn points in either the Canada Cup XC or DH races. Spectators are welcome at any event and can also enjoy the expo area or one of the multiple dirt jump sessions hosted by Matt Macduff and The Rise.


The cross country racers ride straight through the picturesque town during the Crossroads event.

Conditions were muddy for the Crossroads downhill event.
A flowing creek alongside the downhill track.

The dual slalom event was a crowd favorite at the Crossroads festival.


A foggy tram ride on the summit.

Wet conditions for XC.
Kids zone at Crossroads.

Matt Macduff putting on a show.


Mont-Tremblant has successfully solidified itself as a four seasons destination and an ideal location for a mountain retreat. Visitors can shop, dine and recreate to their heart's content.


Mont-Tremblant mountain biking trails

Donate to the local trail association using Trailforks Trail Karma here.

Pinkbike would like to thank:
Mont-Tremblant Resort
Tourism Mont-Tremblant
Velo Mont-Tremblant

To learn more about biking in Mont-Tremblant or to book a trip visit, Mont-Tremblant Resort.

3 Comments

  • + 2
 Do the people there speak english? I'm going to canada next month for a bit with my parents as well. I believe I'm heading here after whistler. I've never been to canada before so im not sure what to expect
  • + 1
 Majority of locals will speak both English and French. It also wouldn't hurt to learn a handful of basic French words.
  • + 0
 I’ve been to Tremblant...I think I’ll be sticking to BC or France!

Cue my internet stoning of down votes!

Post a Comment



