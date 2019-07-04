Destination Showcase: Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

Nestled deep in the Laurentian Mountains
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden
Nestled deep in the Laurentian Mountains of Quebec in Eastern Canada lies the resort town of Mont-Tremblant. With a population of just over 10,000, this French-inspired village has just the right amount of amenities, without the hustle and bustle of a prime destination resort.
The Mont-Tremblant region can essentially be broken down into 3 distinct areas. First off is the ski resort itself. It features a maximum elevation of 875 meters which can be accessed by a total of 14 different lifts. The resort operates year-round and during the summer months has activities ranging from mountain biking, road cycling, zip lining, alpine luge and a plethora of various warm weather endeavors. There are numerous lakes in the area which provide the ideal location to cool down and take a dip after a long day of enjoying the great outdoors.
Approximately 5 kilometers from Mont-Tremblant is Old Tremblant Village. Located on the scenic shores of Lake Mercer this quaint section of town is home to a bike/coffee shop, restaurants, pubs, shopping options and even a historic train station. A bike path connects the old village to the resort which makes for a quick and easy jaunt to get your apres ride drinks. The free of charge Mont-Tremblant tram is a great way to get a bird's eye view of the village.
A short 10-minute drive takes you to the downtown area of Mont-Tremblant. This part of the Mont-Tremblant trio is where you can find the majority of the 21st century amenities we’ve all grown accustomed to. Along with the usual shopping options, this part of town is where you can also find a larger bike shop, should anything happen to your trusty steed while you’re on your mountain vacation.
Mountain biking has been a popular attraction in the Laurentian mountains for quite some time, with many primitive trails sprawled throughout the hillsides. Over the past few years, the local trail organization, Velo Mont-Tremblant, has been increasing the number of public bike trails and doing extensive work to build a large trail system. Throughout the area, you can find kilometers of singletrack with difficulties ranging from mellow flowy cross-country trails to steep, technical climbs and descents. There are three pump tracks dispersed in the area, which are the ideal place to build your bike skills and work on your endurance.
Each summer, Mont-Tremblant plays host to the Crossroads Bike Festival. This three-day event is a celebration of all things biking and is a mashup of road cycling, gravel riding and mountain biking. Road cyclists can partake in Grand Fondo, Criterium or Sunset Ride while mountain bikers can participate in the Dual Slalom race or try and earn points in either the Canada Cup XC or DH races. Spectators are welcome at any event and can also enjoy the expo area or one of the multiple dirt jump sessions hosted by Matt Macduff and The Rise.
Mont-Tremblant has successfully solidified itself as a four seasons destination and an ideal location for a mountain retreat. Visitors can shop, dine and recreate to their heart's content.Mont-Tremblant mountain biking trails
.
.
