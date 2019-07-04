Destination Showcase: Mont-Tremblant, Quebec

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC

Nestled deep in the Laurentian Mountains

Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden

While in town, make sure to try your hand at the alpine luge! The best spot for breakfast in the village.

The bike/coffee shop location in the Old Village is a great place to grab an espresso and a bike tube. The Quilicot shop in downtown Mont-Tremblant has all your bicycle needs.

Big chair in a little town. World famous giant Mont-Tremblant chair

One of three pump tracks in the area.

Velo Mont-Tremblant has been a key part in revamping the local trail system.

Tunnel riding through town on the way to the local trails.

One of the few technical drop sections on the trails near the resort. Waterfalls and granite slabs, that's what Mont-Tremblant is all about.

A wallride deep in the woods. Air time in the woods

Many of the trails run alongside the river with easy access for a quick cool off dip.

A newer trail, which was rumored to be built by Anthill films for a recent movie.

While there are countless miles of singletrack, there's also a small zone to work on your drop progressions.

The cross country racers ride straight through the picturesque town during the Crossroads event.

Conditions were muddy for the Crossroads downhill event. A flowing creek alongside the downhill track.

The dual slalom event was a crowd favorite at the Crossroads festival.

A foggy tram ride on the summit.

Wet conditions for XC. Kids zone at Crossroads.

Matt Macduff putting on a show.