Destination Showcase: Mountain Creek Bike Park, New Jersey

Mountain Creek Bike Park

Vernon's gravity playground

Photography & Words: Andy Vathis

Mountain Creek Bike Park

No shortage of party laps on the flow trails. The progression flow trails offer tons of space between features to really get comfortable on each hit.

There's a good selection of wood features to get wild on. Jamie flying out of the wooden berm.

If you're into something a bit bigger, Covenant is just the trail for you. Bigger drops and Cannon jumps.

It's easy to hike laps of the three big and perfectly sculpted tables in Lower Dominion since the jump line runs parallel to the fire road.

The Trail Crüe worked wonders to bring flow to the rocky terrain that Mountain Creek is known for.

Hugh Reynolds, VP of Marketing and Sales and Park director, and Clay Harper pinned in the perfectly sculpted berms.

Jamie Freese boosting the long jump wooden feature on Salvation. Zack Harper following his dad in for a speed check.

George Ryan doing George Ryan things.

Jeff Anderson, one of Mountain Creek's main trail crew, picking his lines through the rocks.

Lower Candy Land is a big green room where the flow is fast and tight and PBRs apparently grow on trees.

If you're looking for a good time in the boulders, check out Bushwack and Exodus and keep your speed up.

Laura Slavin on The Jack, a mellow rocky trail.

The infamous Phantom drop is short for how tall it is. It's completely blind until your front wheel is hanging off the edge.

A Glimpse of the Resort

Need a bike for your visit or a tune on your current rig? Visit the bike shop for all your needs.

The Dairy Swirl is definitely a place to check for that post-ride reward. It's just a couple minutes down the road has tons of flavors and specialties.

The crew enjoying some frozen goodness.

There are 40 or so beer choices available at a time at the Biergaten. Karaoke fuel.

Local Knowledge Getting Here: Mountain Creek is located in the northwest corner of New Jersey. Just an hour’s drive from New York City and easily accessible from most points in the northeast. It’s an easy hour and fifteen minute drive from Newark International Airport to get to the resort with many companies offering daily shuttle service to and from the airport.



Bike Shops and Repairs: Mountain Creek offers a full-service bike shop where you can purchase any riding gear you may need to replace or items you may have forgotten, as well as downhill mountain bike and equipment rentals. Their bike mechanics are always at the ready to assist with any unexpected repairs that may come up during your riding day. Additional shops in the area include:



Lessons & Tours: The certified instructors of Mountain Creek Bike School offer a full range of lesson and private coaching options daily. The resort also hosts monthly women’s and kid’s beginner and intermediate downhill skills clinics. See a complete list of lessons and camps



Food & Drink: The Biergarten services Mountain Creek Park guest’s food and drink needs daily. This outdoor patio bar and grill offers burgers, sandwiches, salads, tacos and like for lunch as dinner, as well as seasonal selection of more than 40 craft beers and ciders. If you’re looking to head off property while visiting check out [L=https://www.penningscidery.com/]Penning’s Farm [/L](Warwick) or



Where to Stay: Mountain Creek offers onsite accommodations at the Appalachian hotel and Black Creek Sanctuary condominiums. Additional lodging in the area includes: Minerals Resort & Spa (Vernon), Holiday Inn Express (Newton) and several smaller motels and bed and breakfasts to fit all budgets. Campers should check out Toye Recreation (Vernon) or Waywayanda State Park (Warwick).



Local Mountain Biking and Clubs: Outside of the Bike Park, there are numerous options to get your pedal on at anyone of the many cross-country trail networks within a 30 minutes drive of the resort. Some notable riding locations include: Jungle Habitat (West Milford), Waywayanda State Park, Kittatinny State Park and Port Jervis Watershed Trails. In addition to cross-country riding there are two pump tracks within a short drive from the resort, the West Milford Pump Track and the brand new Port Jervis paved pumped track. Learn more at:



Non-Bike Activities: Besides riding there are tons of other great things to do in the Vernon area.



For more information, visit

