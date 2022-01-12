Destination Showcase: Nelson, New Zealand with Katy Winton, Joe Nation & Rae Morrison

Joe and Katy take in the last rays of the day at the very top of Codgers.

Nelson, New Zealand

South Island Road Trip - Stop One

Photography & Words: Jay French

Riders: Katy Winton & Joe Nation

Whakatū - Nelson City

Springtime weather was wreaking havoc with our golden hour photo plans.

Nelson City nestled amongst the hills

Boosting through the vibrant greens on some flat out singletrack. Typical Nelson riding, in the bush, fast, stony and steep.

Tight corners in the green room.

Epic views back over Nelson and towards the Abel Tasman as you descend.

Moody Nelson evening looking west.

Kaiteriteri Bike Park

Some healthy treats to boost the energy levels at Toad Hall in Motueka. Quintessential Motueka. A roadside fruit stand. Why not fuel up on some orchard-fresh fruits on your way through?

The beautiful golden sand beaches of Kaiteriteri

Nelson is all about the shuttle uplift, there's plenty of pedalling to be had, sometimes a nice shuttle can maximise your available descent.

Golden sands on the beach, golden sands in the forest. Katy charges after our friend Rae Morrison, who joined us for a few laps of the park.

Foot out, flat out for Joe.

Everyone having a blast riding the blue trails and jumping with impeccable timing.

Drop cliffs, not bombs. Freeride zone antics.

Cruising down the fire road on the way to GST

Joe follows Rae through the rock garden.

Spotted through the bush.

Cable Bay Adventure Park

The only flash of colour we saw at sunrise, super moody. I suspect the views are stunning on a clear day.

The view from the shuttle, thanks to Richard for helping us to get to the top, and for the facts on the way up, like the 1800 year old tree. The best way to get up to the top of Cable Bay Adventure Park.

The low cloud coming to get us.

Just below the clouds Katy and Joe emerge out of the forest on a beautiful piece of single track.

Joe follows Katy off a rock drop in the clouds, was challenged to climb a tree for this shot, inspired by another talented local photographer.

Classic Nelson Grade 5 goodness. Long jump over the log jump.

There's an uphill trail for those not on shuttles, with great views back across the park (when it's not cloudy).

Katy rides into the darkness on Jurassic, just before hitting a patch where cameras no longer function that well. Flowy grade 3 on Stinger.

Katy chases Joe down Stinger

Joe tweaks between the trees, on a trail that can be ridden very rapidly.

The most delicious off-menu breakfast any of us have had in a while, thanks to the cafe at Cable Bay Adventure Park.

Joe and Katy check out the Christ Church Cathedral from Trafalgar St.

Joe finds a gap at the 'McGazzaland' pump track in Wakefield as we get on the road headed south

Nelson, or Whakatū, is the second oldest settled city in New Zealand, originally named after Admiral Nelson, from 'Battle of Trafalgar' fame, in the early 1800s. Fast forward 170 years and it's more affectionally known as one of the sunniest places in the country, a place where many dream of moving to; for the typically good weather it experiences, its beautiful beaches, warm waters, and proximity to nature. Other than being geographically delightful, it's well known for its vibrant culture and arts scene, and amongst those who ride mountain bikes, it's revered for its epic riding.Nelson, when uttered in Mountain bike circles, often conjures up visions of big pedally climbs, grade 5+ descents and trail options for days, but it's not just super-tech singletrack on offer here. There are flowy jump trails, green and blue progression trails, dedicated bike parks, shuttles, and even back-country heli-drops if you're up for it. There's always somewhere exciting to ride, no matter the weather.Whakatū - Nelson offers arguably some of the best trail riding in the country. Classics such as Peaking Ridge, 629, and Involution could have you riding until your legs fell off. The newer 38km Coppermine trail, takes you far out into the backcountry, joining the old tramway, a narrow gauge, horse-drawn operation that is considered New Zealand’s very first railway. It was used to transport chromium copper from hillside mines – hence the name ‘Coppermine’. For newer riders looking to grow, or people out for shorter rides, Codgers trails have you covered, starting right in the heart of town.Nelsons trails sport all types of surfaces. Roots, rocks, shingle, and clay. There are certain trails that will hold up great in less agreeable weather, so there is always something to ride. Singletrack is the most popular local flavour, and the majority of trails run through deep bush meaning the wind isn't a factor most of the time. If you've had your fill in the mountains you can always rent an e-bike and cruise the Great Taste Trail all the way out to Kaiteriteri if you fancy, stopping in at any of the 22 cellar doors Nelson has to offer.Once you're done either pedalling your face off or cruising the flow trails you can literally roll down the hill and into the centre of town. Nelson is a very bike-friendly city and you'll find plenty of spots to refuel and hydrate. The Free House has made a name for itself as a quirky yet very popular spot for a beverage, located in a reformed church, they even allow you to bring your own food, provided it isn't "globally homogenous, branded fast food", in their words. The Sprig & Fern is another Nelson classic, which now has eight different spots located all around the area, so you'll never be too far from a refreshing drop.When it comes to riding in the area, it's hard to say where 'Nelson' riding stops, as there are so many options for great riding in all directions. Only one hour South you have the much-fabled 'Wairoa Gorge' or hit the 'McGazzaland' pump track in Wakefield. To the Northeast, you have the Marlborough Sounds and all the riding there. West opens up to the Abel Tasman, the Heaphy and on to the Old Ghost Road (we're truly spoilt in this part of the country) and if you go any further North you'll be on the beach.Head out towards the golden sands of the Abel Tasman and you can spend a day at the Kaiteriteri MTB Park. Cruising through Motueka the summer vibes come flooding in all year round. Home to orchards and hop farms, Motueka attracts those seeking a more alternative, eclectic lifestyle. A drive through Motueka wouldn't be complete without a stop at Toad Hall. Also, partly situated in a reformed church, this cafe is complete with local produce store, fresh fruit ice cream, a really satisfying menu and a host of local beers. There are also so many interesting spots to sit at, it's definitely worth a stop.10 minutes up the road you arrive in the stunning township of Kaiteriteri, a holiday staple for any true Kiwi. Golden sand beaches, beautiful views back across to Nelson and only a few minutes drive from the Riwaka Tavern, where every summer they wheel out a staple New Zealand act from the 2000's - seeing Shihad, The Exponents or The Feelers playing at a holiday hotspot is a rite of passage for most New Zealand youth.It doesn't matter your level of ability at Kaiteri MTB Park, there's something for everyone, the new Kamakaze trail has seen so much love poured into it, it alone is worth the trip. Trails like GST or Jaws are a hoot. Try tree Hugger for some playful tech, and Big Airs is your super fun jump line that is great for progression. There's a well built uphill trail, and also the ability for shuttles. After a huge day of riding, head to local park supporters 'Gone Burgers' where all the burgers are aptly named after the trails you've just ridden.Less than 15 minutes from Nelson City is the Cable Bay Adventure Park. Here you will find over 400 Hectares of native forest, including Matai, Totara, Kahikatea as well as almost every species native to the South Island of New Zealand. One tree pointed out to us, right next to the trail, was estimated to be 1800 years old. That's surely seen some things.Richard and the crew have a great vision for the future, looking at ways to enhance and protect the area, provide access to previously hard to reach areas making proactive conservation possible, and promoting responsible recreation opportunities. Spending time with the team you can really feel their passion for their mission. They are committed to nurturing the environment and to developing the park in ways that align with Maori culture and the local tangata whenua, Ngati Tama.If all of that good stuff wasn't enough, the trails themselves are awesome. The majority of trails are suited to the slightly more experienced rider, however, they have a couple of newer grade 3 trails such as Stinger, which is super flowy and fun to ride. Some highlights such as CCR, Gamble, and Jurassic will get your heart racing, and then there is Deliverance for those after a true double black diamond experience. All the trails are built by a small and passionate group of volunteers, who focus on minimising the impact of the building on the areas they pass through. The public can enter the park for free, whilst I would recommend booking some shuttles on their 6-seater Polaris, as it's a long way up and you're guaranteed to want to do more than one run.After a big morning of riding, head to the cafe for a feed. When we were there we really wanted a big breakfast (we'd been in since dawn) but they'd stopped doing breakfasts. Our thanks go to the legend in the chefs' hat, who must have seen we were especially in the mood for some scrambled eggs, offering to whip something off-menu up for us. We ended up being treated to one of the best bacon and egg brekkies we'd ever had.You could ride Nelson for days on end without repeating a trail. There are so many options, one trip never feels like enough. Nelsons' trails are situated on a mix of public and private land, with local landowners Ngāti Koata granting public access to their land. Most of the trails in Nelson are created, supported and maintained by the Nelson Mountain Bike Club, a super passionate group of volunteers with a membership base of over 3500. Some areas for riding require you to be a member of the club to allow access, also, you can donate directly to the club to help them continue doing great things for mountain biking in the area.Nelson has an active forestry industry, therefore track closures can happen from time to time, so it's best to check what's open before you set off on your ride. With all the riding on hand in the area, there is always something open and ready to ride. If you're unsure what to ride next, ask a local. The Nelsonians are super into their mountain biking and won't hesitate to suggest a ride for you.