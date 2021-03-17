Destination Showcase: Ride Québec City Part 1 - Portneuf

PORTNEUF, QC

A Hidden Paradise

Video: Liam Mullany

Photography & Words: Andy Vathis

Riders: From Rocky Mountain Vaea Verbeeck and Alex Volokhov, with Pinkbike Presenter Christina Chappetta

Saint-Raymond

If you follow the Saint Anne river upstream, you'll eventually find yourself at the Shannahan welcome center.

The Roquemont microbrew and hotel is always ready for your next adventure and post ride fun.

The crew getting a hearty breakfast in before a long day's ride.

Map checks here are pretty essential considering the vast number of trails to link up.

Lush leafy flow trails are perfect for warm up laps or stepping stones for the technical zones in the network.

Party trains through the mixed green forest. This section features a rare commodity of loam through natural terrain. Don't be fooled, though. There are more rocks ahead.

Christina getting after the step down on the flow track.

Flow and more flow. The builders have worked hard to create a trails that not only look great but allow for progression at any level.

Every now and then, Québec City's natural features make their presence felt mid trail.

Alex making the most of his air time.

The city of Saint-Raymond from Mont Laura. From up here, most of the Saint-Raymond trails are accessible after a short pedal up to the monastery and lookout.

The girls looking for the perfect poutine stop in town.

The local 'casse-croute' or snack bar, Ti-Oui, is the place for a solid classic poutine.

Shannahan

The way to the Shannahan welcome center is a long twisty road that passes fields and farm land.

The main trail start point is the cable bridge that in the warmer months is a good place to sit under to cool off.

There are a couple waterfalls to visit and hang out at while playing in the woods. The Delaney falls can be found at the Southernmost end of the network.

Can't say no to trail-side maple butter!

Most of the trails to the south of the welcome center are intertwined with maple trees and sap pump lines. Fun fact - Québec is the largest producer of maple syrup in North America.

Granite slabs connecting the dark soil section midway down Legende.

There are a number of trails that are a must-do while visiting VBN and La Legende is high on that list. It's a bit of a climb out to the top but the way down is very worth it.

Vaea deep in the green room.

The Legende is mostly hidden in deep forest greenery with a healthy mix of granite and other technical features. That is until the roaring of the Chute a Gilles waterfall feature breaks the sound of tires gripping the ground.

Time for apres-bike at the Roquemont after an epic ride.

Québec does terraces well and this one is no exception.

Presented by Québec City Mountain Bike.