Destination Showcase: Ride Québec City Part 2 - Jacques Cartier

Mar 24, 2021
by Andy Vathis  


JACQUES CARTIER, QC
Sticks and Stones
Video: Liam Mullany
Photography & Words: Andy Vathis
Riders: From Rocky Mountain Vaea Verbeeck and Alex Volokhov, with Pinkbike Presenter Christina Chappetta


SENTIERS DU MOULIN


Just 30 minutes north of Québec City lies what many describe as the best West Coast trails in the East. Sentiers du Moulin is the hottest spot for proper enduro riding around Québec City and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. It's a pedal access trail network that spans 60kms with unique terrain that has riders lining up for the climb trails and grinning the entire way down. Legendary tracks include the LB Cycle trails and Super G on the main side, but now the cherry on top is the newly developed Maelström sector.

The builders basically had a blank canvas right across the street from the welcome center. While planning the trails, they found huge rock slabs and rolls hidden under the mossy ground. Naturally, the rocks became an essential part of the trails' characteristics, adding to the already challenging technical terrain. This is part of what separates them from the rest, and the formula is working very well for them so far.

Previously:
Destination Showcase: Ride Quebec City Part 1 - Portneuf




Whether it's the local pastry shop or the SDM Welcome Center, you'll have to try hard to miss out on a pre ride fuel up.

There are plenty of delicious baked goods to check out before planning the day on the new terrace. Today's mission is the new Maelstrom sector beginning with the trail Wolverine.

Dropping into Wolverine, the crew was immediately greeted by granite slabs as they traverse down to the main descents.

Crossing more slabs and connecting wooden bridges is the norm on the upper end of this track. The trail work is second to none. Every meter has been thought out and kept looking as natural as possible bar a few rock placements.


The track breaks through the forest mid-way down for a view of the Saint Laurent and surrounding greenery.

The rocks are very porous, allowing for enough traction at almost any speed, even in the wet. These unique features are why people come here to ride week in, week out.

View of Lac Beauport from lower Wolverine.

Slab City was next on the list.

I hope you like granite.

Vaea leading the charge down the longest continuous rock slab you'll ever see.


Christina bouncing through the rock garden on the new Granitosaur trail.

Finishing the day off on some jumps will put a smile on anyone's face. Vaea cruising through the air on Gold City, a jump line of 43 jumps.


Alex finding flow after a day in the tech.


The welcome center has some of the best coffee around and good brews on tap. It's the perfect spot to start and end the day.


Sentiers du Moulin mountain biking trails



Pass through the E47 welcome center for tickets, snacks, and post-ride beverages on their terrace out back.


EMPIRE 47

Empire 47 or E47 had a rather unconventional start. In 2014, the idea to build a trail network around Lac-Delage was kickstarted by a triathlon coach wanting to host an 'XTERRA' competition in the region. After the approval to build cross-triathlon trails, the volunteers quickly realized the jump in popularity from cyclists, winter and summer, and a non-profit organization was put in place just a few years later to run the show. E47 was and still is the most visited fat biking center in the world and because of this success, they made a plan to structure themselves with progressive mountain bike trails that were very well received. This means that there is virtually every level of trail needed here for one to hone in their abilities. It's truly a place for everyone, and the numbers don't lie. Nearly 100k visitors rode there just this summer. It does help that the welcome center is 20 minutes out from Québec City, making it an ideal accessible destination all year round.

For mountain bike tourism, the food is as essential as the riding.

More rocks and natural drops are scattered in the E47 woods, and a great slab in the "Descente du coude" trail


Catch berms are built out of necessity on the more natural tracks. They try to keep those as untouched as possible.

The crew was lucky enough to sample a new trail being built. It's got rock, wooden features, and lots of natural sections.


Big doubles after steep rock rolls? Alex was enjoying that.

And the views are not bad.

Warming up by the fire to end the day.

The days felt short while checking out these two pedal access spots, each with its own unique personality. Their goals are similar, however. Build it, build it well, and they will climb for it. We continued our journey towards the city, leaving behind switchback climbs for good old-fashioned lift access trails. Old Québec is next, along with a legendary mountain you may have heard of and another that has the potential to be Québec City's next best-kept secret.


E47- Empire 47 mountain biking trails

Pinkbike would like to thank de Quebec City Mountain Bike, Rocky Mountain bikes, Mont-Sainte-Anne, Sentiers du Moulin, Empire 47, Massif de Charlevoix et Vallee Bras-du-Nord.




Posted In:
Travel Destination Showcase Alex Volokhov Christina Chappetta Vaea Verbeeck


16 Comments

  • 19 0
 7 minutes of filming at vallee bras du nord and only 1 minute at sentiers du moulin ? Come on !! People wanna see sentiers du moulin more than anything else
  • 6 0
 Well worth the drive, Quebec has very much got it figured out.
  • 1 0
 I am blown away with the level of trails and difficulty that SDM and E47 have managed to pull off here... it seems that anything with even a small level or risk locally gets killed, but there are some big balls features in Quebec that are open for everyone. Really great work by their teams.
  • 3 0
 Why were you all on rocky mtn bikes? I thought @christinachappetta rode a Slash.
  • 3 0
 Mabye it was sponsored by @RockyMountainBicycles?
  • 2 0
 @Coolwinner05: maybe, I feel like if they were then it would say more or show more about it.
  • 2 0
 @jmtbf: It was mentioned in the last video. I can't remember exactly where though.
  • 1 0
 I know Bras du Nord rents Rocky. Maybe they were given them from the fleet and just used them for both spots.
  • 2 0
 So many great memories at all these places and beyond. Quebec is really a global mountain bike hub that doesn't get enough attention.
  • 2 0
 I might be committing the sin of coveting my neighbors trails. Those look fun.
  • 3 0
 Why is it still episode 1 ? This is the same episode than last one !
  • 3 0
 There are 3 parts and 2 videos. There will be a new video with part 3.
  • 4 2
 Everyone get vaccinated so the border can reopen!
  • 1 0
 Great article on what looks like a Cool week of riding. Awesome photo Shoots! JC
  • 1 0
 Pascal De Boulanger, the bakery in one of the photos, is worth the trip by itself.
  • 1 0
 Those visitor centers! Looks like a perfect place to enjoy an apres ride

Post a Comment



