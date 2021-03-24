Destination Showcase: Ride Québec City Part 2 - Jacques Cartier

Photography & Words: Andy Vathis
Riders: From Rocky Mountain
Vaea Verbeeck and Alex Volokhov, with Pinkbike Presenter Christina Chappetta
Just 30 minutes north of Québec City lies what many describe as the best West Coast trails in the East. Sentiers du Moulin is the hottest spot for proper enduro riding around Québec City and it doesn't seem to be slowing down. It's a pedal access trail network that spans 60kms with unique terrain that has riders lining up for the climb trails and grinning the entire way down. Legendary tracks include the LB Cycle trails and Super G on the main side, but now the cherry on top is the newly developed Maelström sector.
The builders basically had a blank canvas right across the street from the welcome center. While planning the trails, they found huge rock slabs and rolls hidden under the mossy ground. Naturally, the rocks became an essential part of the trails' characteristics, adding to the already challenging technical terrain. This is part of what separates them from the rest, and the formula is working very well for them so far.Previously:Destination Showcase: Ride Quebec City Part 1 - Portneuf
Whether it's the local pastry shop or the SDM Welcome Center, you'll have to try hard to miss out on a pre ride fuel up.
There are plenty of delicious baked goods to check out before planning the day on the new terrace. Today's mission is the new Maelstrom sector beginning with the trail Wolverine.
Dropping into Wolverine, the crew was immediately greeted by granite slabs as they traverse down to the main descents.
The welcome center has some of the best coffee around and good brews on tap. It's the perfect spot to start and end the day.Sentiers du Moulin mountain biking trails
Empire 47 or E47 had a rather unconventional start. In 2014, the idea to build a trail network around Lac-Delage was kickstarted by a triathlon coach wanting to host an 'XTERRA' competition in the region. After the approval to build cross-triathlon trails, the volunteers quickly realized the jump in popularity from cyclists, winter and summer, and a non-profit organization was put in place just a few years later to run the show. E47 was and still is the most visited fat biking center in the world and because of this success, they made a plan to structure themselves with progressive mountain bike trails that were very well received. This means that there is virtually every level of trail needed here for one to hone in their abilities. It's truly a place for everyone, and the numbers don't lie. Nearly 100k visitors rode there just this summer. It does help that the welcome center is 20 minutes out from Québec City, making it an ideal accessible destination all year round.
More rocks and natural drops are scattered in the E47 woods, and a great slab in the "Descente du coude" trail
The crew was lucky enough to sample a new trail being built. It's got rock, wooden features, and lots of natural sections.
The days felt short while checking out these two pedal access spots, each with its own unique personality. Their goals are similar, however. Build it, build it well, and they will climb for it. We continued our journey towards the city, leaving behind switchback climbs for good old-fashioned lift access trails. Old Québec is next, along with a legendary mountain you may have heard of and another that has the potential to be Québec City's next best-kept secret.E47- Empire 47 mountain biking trails
Pinkbike would like to thank de Quebec City Mountain Bike
, Rocky Mountain bikes
, Mont-Sainte-Anne
, Sentiers du Moulin
, Empire 47
, Massif de Charlevoix
et Vallee Bras-du-Nord
.
