Destination Showcase: Ride Québec City Part 2 - Jacques Cartier

JACQUES CARTIER, QC

Sticks and Stones

Video: Liam Mullany

Photography & Words: Andy Vathis

Riders: From Rocky Mountain Vaea Verbeeck and Alex Volokhov, with Pinkbike Presenter Christina Chappetta

SENTIERS DU MOULIN

Whether it's the local pastry shop or the SDM Welcome Center, you'll have to try hard to miss out on a pre ride fuel up.

There are plenty of delicious baked goods to check out before planning the day on the new terrace. Today's mission is the new Maelstrom sector beginning with the trail Wolverine.

Dropping into Wolverine, the crew was immediately greeted by granite slabs as they traverse down to the main descents.

Crossing more slabs and connecting wooden bridges is the norm on the upper end of this track. The trail work is second to none. Every meter has been thought out and kept looking as natural as possible bar a few rock placements.

The track breaks through the forest mid-way down for a view of the Saint Laurent and surrounding greenery.

The rocks are very porous, allowing for enough traction at almost any speed, even in the wet. These unique features are why people come here to ride week in, week out.

View of Lac Beauport from lower Wolverine.

Slab City was next on the list.

I hope you like granite.

Vaea leading the charge down the longest continuous rock slab you'll ever see.

Christina bouncing through the rock garden on the new Granitosaur trail.

Finishing the day off on some jumps will put a smile on anyone's face. Vaea cruising through the air on Gold City, a jump line of 43 jumps.

Alex finding flow after a day in the tech.

The welcome center has some of the best coffee around and good brews on tap. It's the perfect spot to start and end the day.

Pass through the E47 welcome center for tickets, snacks, and post-ride beverages on their terrace out back.

EMPIRE 47

For mountain bike tourism, the food is as essential as the riding.

More rocks and natural drops are scattered in the E47 woods, and a great slab in the "Descente du coude" trail

Catch berms are built out of necessity on the more natural tracks. They try to keep those as untouched as possible.

The crew was lucky enough to sample a new trail being built. It's got rock, wooden features, and lots of natural sections.

Big doubles after steep rock rolls? Alex was enjoying that.

And the views are not bad.

Warming up by the fire to end the day.

Presented by Quebec City Mountain Bike.