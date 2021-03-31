Destination Showcase: Ride Québec City Part 3 - Côte-de-Beaupré

CÔTE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, QC

Flowing Upstream

Video: Liam Mullany

Photography & Words: Andy Vathis

Riders: From Rocky Mountain Vaea Verbeeck and Alex Volokhov, with Pinkbike Presenter Christina Chappetta

QUEBEC CITY

Early morning and a global pandemic combine for quiet streets in Old Québec.

The cobblestone streets are lined with pubs, cafes, and shops around the Hotel Frontenac.

The mountain bikes serve as city bikes while out exploring.

Alex playing on the cobblestones.

MONT-SAINTE-ANNE

The Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré is one of the highlights on the drive up from Québec City.

Welcome to MSA.

The classic arches and red gondolas greet you as soon as you arrive.

The view from the la Crête is spectacular and on a clear day you can even see Quebéc City in the distance.

Dropping into the 1837 with Vaea leading the charge. She knows a thing or two about competing here. Her racing history is rooted in the hills of Québec before she ever saw the international scene.

Alex getting acquainted with the 1837 tech.

It's deep greens and tight corners at the beginning before it the woods open up and let more light in.

The girls jumping out into the open

Alex through the trees.

The last light peeking through. The crew veers off the see what the legendary World Cup track has in store.

Alex and Vaea taking turns on the step down under the gondola.

It's always a good idea to stop and check out the line on the World Cup track. The Stevie Smith Drop is no easy feat.

Vaea is no stranger to this brutal track. This time, however, it's without race tape and on her trail bike no less.

The inversion rolling in from the river just after sunrise.

LE MASSIF

It's a new network here so Trailforks had to come out for some direction.

Sunrise above the fog.

The views above Le Massif are going to be very tough to contend with.

Finally in the trees, Alex and Christina find some air time.

More lush green foliage as the trail heads towards the river.

The trail crew worked wonders moving dirt on the progressive jump trail.

Vaea enjoying a freshly sculpted berm.

A quick visit to Baie-Saint-Paul to check out the impressive tides and landscape.

