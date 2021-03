Destination Showcase: Ride Québec City Part 3 - Côte-de-Beaupré

CÔTE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, QC

Flowing Upstream

Video: Liam Mullany

Photography & Words: Andy Vathis

Riders: From Rocky Mountain Vaea Verbeeck and Alex Volokhov, with Pinkbike Presenter Christina Chappetta

QUEBEC CITY

Early morning and a global pandemic combine for quiet streets in Old Québec.

The cobblestone streets are lined with pubs, cafes, and shops around the Hotel Frontenac.

The mountain bikes serve as city bikes while out exploring.

Alex playing on the cobblestones.

MONT-SAINTE-ANNE

The Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré is one of the highlights on the drive up from Québec City.

Welcome to MSA.

The classic arches and red gondolas greet you as soon as you arrive.

The view from the la Crête is spectacular and on a clear day you can even see Quebéc City in the distance.

Dropping into the 1837 with Vaea leading the charge. She knows a thing or two about competing here. Her racing history is rooted in the hills of Québec before she ever saw the international scene.

Alex getting acquainted with the 1837 tech.

It's deep greens and tight corners at the beginning before it the woods open up and let more light in.

The girls jumping out into the open

Alex through the trees.

The last light peeking through. The crew veers off the see what the legendary World Cup track has in store.

Alex and Vaea taking turns on the step down under the gondola.

It's always a good idea to stop and check out the line on the World Cup track. The Stevie Smith Drop is no easy feat.

Vaea is no stranger to this brutal track. This time, however, it's without race tape and on her trail bike no less.

The inversion rolling in from the river just after sunrise.

LE MASSIF

It's a new network here so Trailforks had to come out for some direction.

Sunrise above the fog.

The views above Le Massif are going to be very tough to contend with.

Finally in the trees, Alex and Christina find some air time.

More lush green foliage as the trail heads towards the river.

The trail crew worked wonders moving dirt on the progressive jump trail.

Vaea enjoying a freshly sculpted berm.

A quick visit to Baie-Saint-Paul to check out the impressive tides and landscape.

Over 800,000 people call the province's capital home and for good measure. Québec City has a similar feel to a smaller European city and once above the fortified walls of Old Québec, the similarities are hard to miss. The quaint, narrow streets were designed with horse-drawn carriages in mind and the cobblestones make an appearance every now and then. Among all the history and architecture, the Québecois culture is deeply embedded in everyday life. Don't let the French signage scare you off. In the pre-Covid era, you'd find terraces spilling into the streets and there is European cuisine offered at every corner along with regional classics. The city shares its shoreline with the Saint Laurent River, the province's most important waterway as it continues to serve as a gateway inland from the Atlantic for goods and travel. The vast body of water was shaped by glacial ice millions of years ago and is also the focal point of the cycling destinations featured here.Where do you begin to describe one of the most iconic venues to ever hold a mountain bike race in the world? World Cup races and even a few World Championship rounds have graced the Mont-Sainte-Anne mountainside for almost 30 years. The annual pilgrimage to this side of the pond from the largely European series is always an exciting time. Thousands flock to see the very best in the world compete in the main events strung over multiple disciplines for one grand weekend, once a summer.MSA is not a one-track-pony. It's far from it. The lift access trails are rugged, raw, and have withstood the test of time. The legendary 1837 is a prime example of a technical trail that will get your blood pumping as soon as you drop in. Even so, the mountain is well suited for every rider. In recent years, the trail crew has been shaping the identity of the network to include everyone's needs, realizing that the majority of riders that visit here aren't riding downhill bikes. There are over 130 kilometres of no chair access trails to explore and connect, too.Just half an hour up the Saint Laurent from Mont-Sainte-Anne lies Le Massif de Charlevoix. The resort is the new kid on the block when it comes to biking, but with big plans for the future, it's bound to make a statement. It already has spectacular views, chalets scattered above and below, and chairlifts that run the length of the largest vertical drop in the region. It's a renowned ski resort during the winter with impressive terrain, and all of that is now being transformed to accommodate a two-wheeled sport. As it stands, there are 20 kilometres of trail that available with nearly 20 more in the works over the next few seasons, ranging from beginner to expert. Right now, the trails cater to intermediate riders with beginners in mind. That doesn't mean there isn't something for the more advanced riders, either. The faster you go, the better it gets.We wrapped up our trip in the Québec City area after a week's worth of exploring wanting more. Lucky for us and for those who live there, mountain biking has grown exponentially over the last few years area and doesn't look like it's slowing down any time soon. The trail networks all recognize this and are acting accordingly. Each one of these destinations we visited has their own personality, approaching and shaping the rugged terrain to suit their needs. It helps, too, that there is funding being unlocked to further push the scene forward. It's safe to say the movement in Québec City is in good hands.