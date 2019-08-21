Destination Showcase: Silver Star Mountain Resort

Silver Star Mountain Resort
Photography and Words: The Free Radicals
Silver Star Mountain Resort is located in the Shuswap Highlands of the Monashee Mountains, a short 30-minute drive northeast of quite the lakeside community of Vernon, BC. Outside of Whistler, Silver Star has by-far the most established mountain bike trail network in the province. The mountain boasts a vertical drop of 760 meters, or just shy of 2500ft, with 40 mountain bike trails - the majority of which are blue rated flow trails. Their Comet chair has an easy to use 4-bike tray system and lightening fast upload speed, transporting you to the top in under 7 minutes. This facilitates some serious lap smashing potential!
The staff and trail crew are working hard to build a holistic mountain bike trail network, one that is fun for all abilities and categories of mountain biking. Their mantra, “Three Ways To Ride” is more than just a marketing slogan, it actually accurately represents the trails in their network and the ways users can have fun on the mountain. We spent some time at Silver Star in early July, and took full advantage of the uncharacteristically wet BC summer to ride Silver Star all three ways.
Sometimes you just need to suck it up and ride in the rain.
The dirt was GOOD at Silver Star.
The wildflowers were starting to bloom in the meadows at Silver Star, which made for some pretty scenic morning rides.
In 2012 ,the death of Des Schumann, the former owner of both Big White and Silver Star Mountain Resorts, resulted in a restructuring of the areas into two separate businesses. The ensuing competition for resort supremacy in the Okanagan region has benefited both skiers and mountain bikers alike, as the resorts improve services, infrastructure and trails. The last few years have been great for Okanagan mountain bikers, and we would expect it will only keep getting better. Silver Star Mountain Resort mountain biking trails
1 Comment
Post a Comment