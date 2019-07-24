Destination Showcase: Sun Peaks Bike Park, British Columbia

SUN PEAKS, BC

Twenty Years Young

Photography & Words: Chris Pilling

The Classics

Garrett plunges down a ribbon of dirt to start his run. Riders in past races have been clocked at ~95km/hr on this section.

If the rains hit the bubbles are a lifesaver. Stay warm and dry on the way up so you can send it on the way down.

For those brave enough, optional gaps can be found throughout the park. For Reilly Horan, they are not optional.

You have to keep it light and fun at times though. This place is about fun and Sterling knows how to have it.

It's easy to keep things on edge though. There is plenty of tech.

But also plenty of send.

If you're in town on Tuesday, Bottoms does a mean Taco Tuesday.

The Resort

Get to the lift in style. No fun police to slow your roll here.

Get caffeinated and make your game plan.

The MCC track was an absolute blast. With rear breaks only and a course record of 58 seconds, these things are no joke!

A modified T-bar takes you up and sends you straight into the course. Sterling was untouchable with a 1:01

Let's get back to the action. Day 2 was all about the flow!

A New Attitude

Take a right off the chair and hit Level Up as it meanders its way through rolling meadows.

Reilly finds time to pop a wheelie.

Garrett eyes up his next victim... I mean corner on Canada Line.

The trail crew leaves almost too many opportunities to catch a bit of air time. As if that was ever a bad thing.

The consensus was clear, we had not had that much fun on a flow trail in a long time. Not a boring moment.

Reilly catches some air time out of the trees.

Steam Shovel is sure to entertain with its layers of berms and jumps snaking its way through the landscape.

Garrett and Sterling play on the big set on Steam Shovel.

As you round out your lap take a ride through the terrain park and biker cross course.

Local Knowledge

Sun Peaks is located in the interior of British Columbia, just a 45-minute drive from Kamloops, and only a four and a half hour drive from Vancouver. The Kamloops Airport is served by daily flights from Vancouver and Calgary, as well as a regular direct flight from Toronto in the summer.Sun Peaks’ long-standing, dedicated bike shop is Elevation Bike, Ski, and Board , which offers an extensive rental fleet of DH, enduro and XC bikes, as well as protective equipment, plus plenty of parts and gear for sale. A newer shop, McSporties , also has regular and electric bike rentals. For any and all repairs, bring your bike into the mechanics at Fall Line Tuning & Repair Centre, connected to Elevation.The Sun Peaks Sports School has a robust mountain biking program offering lessons, camps and clinics covering all ability levels, as well as guided tours to show you around the XC trail network.With over 20 cafés, restaurants, and bars to choose from in the Sun Peaks village you’ll find a variety of options to refuel and plenty of sunny patios to finish off your day of riding. Don’t miss a stop at Masa’s Bar + Grill, with Sun Peaks’ largest selection of draft beer!Sun Peaks has a wide variety of accommodation options, with everything from full-service hotels and vacation rental properties, to a hostel and even camping lot parking. Most of the hotels in the village are bike-friendly and provide secure storage areas where you can keep your bike overnight. You can’t beat accommodation just a few pedal strokes from the lift.Outside of the Bike Park, Sun Peaks has a small but growing network of XC trails that are being built and maintained by local volunteers from the Sun Peaks Recreational Trail Association (SPRTA) . SPRTA is working on an ambitious Master Plan that will add a significant amount of new singletrack to the area over the next few years.There’s plenty to do off the bike in Sun Peaks too, from an 18-hole golf course, to lift-access hiking, racing your buddies on the gravity-fed Mountain Cross Carts course, or exploring local lakes via paddleboard or kayak.For more information, visit SunPeaksResort.com.