Destination Showcase: The Okanagan, British Columbia

Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, and Kamloops
Photography, Words & Video: Peter Wojnar
The Okanagan is famous for its excellent wineries and omnipresent orchards and fruit stands, as well as a quickly growing number of great breweries. And while it's true that much of the Okanagan is blanketed in all sorts of delicious plants, there's still plenty of room for mountain bike trails to criss-cross the region! Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, and Kamloops each have several trail networks with their own flavour, ranging from chunky, technical descending on all manner of rock features, to pro-built flow trails with jumps and berms for any level, to lift-served riding at Big White and Silver Star that rivals the world's biggest bike parks. Across the board, they all have one thing in common: the sound of tall grass and sagebrush whistling past your tires as you let off the brakes and look for that next corner!
As it happens, the weather conditions that make the Okanagan such a great place to produce wine and grow fruit also make it a pretty good place to ride bikes—especially considering that there are refreshing lakes and rivers to jump into minutes from the bottom of almost every single trail network in the region. Combine all that sun with a couple of wheels and a good friend or six, and the Okanagan delivers smiles and high-fives almost without fail.Thompson Okanagan Mountain Biking Trails
Pinkbike would like to thank the following towns for their incredible hospitality.
