Destination Showcase: The Okanagan, British Columbia

THE OKANAGAN, BC

Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, and Kamloops

Photography, Words & Video: Peter Wojnar

PENTICTON

Rock Oven, just south of Penticton, shows off stunning views from grippy rock slabs... Rock Oven, just south of Penticton, shows off stunning views from grippy rock slabs... ...which are connected by fast, ripping singletrack through the trees. ...which are connected by fast, ripping singletrack through the trees.

Dennis Beare couldn't resist this long, steep rock roll near the bottom of Rock Oven. Dennis Beare couldn't resist this long, steep rock roll near the bottom of Rock Oven.

Sunsets in the Okanagan are an absolute spectacle. We stayed out until dark on the 3 Blind Mice trail network, riding incredible trails with the good folks from Freedom, one of the local bike shops. Sunsets in the Okanagan are an absolute spectacle. We stayed out until dark on the 3 Blind Mice trail network, riding incredible trails with the good folks from Freedom, one of the local bike shops.

KELOWNA

City on the Edge of Forever, in Rose Valley, goes through this unique rock arch. Up higher, the trail features views of Kelowna and the Rose Valley. City on the Edge of Forever, in Rose Valley, goes through this unique rock arch. Up higher, the trail features views of Kelowna and the Rose Valley.

The Crawford trails drop through a burnt forest and are fast, raw, and rocky. The Crawford trails drop through a burnt forest and are fast, raw, and rocky. Like many trails on Crawford, Connector has great views. Like many trails on Crawford, Connector has great views.

Knox Mountain has some fun trails that you could hit with a rock from just about anywhere in Kelowna. Knox Mountain has some fun trails that you could hit with a rock from just about anywhere in Kelowna.

VERNON

Ellison Provincial Park is full of fast singletrack through forest and grasslands alike, down towards Okanagan Lake. Ellison Provincial Park is full of fast singletrack through forest and grasslands alike, down towards Okanagan Lake.

Silver Star Bike Park has some of the best corners we've ever ridden... Silver Star Bike Park has some of the best corners we've ever ridden... ...and the nearby Sovereign network has plenty of raw rock moves if you want to pedal. ...and the nearby Sovereign network has plenty of raw rock moves if you want to pedal.

Squirrel's-eye view of another beautiful Okanagan sunset, on the Predator Ridge trails. Squirrel's-eye view of another beautiful Okanagan sunset, on the Predator Ridge trails.

KAMLOOPS

Harper Mountain is a charming old ski resort with fast, fun trails, that have been used for the Canadian National Enduro Series the past few years. There's a shuttle road and a climbing trail to suit your taste. Harper Mountain is a charming old ski resort with fast, fun trails, that have been used for the Canadian National Enduro Series the past few years. There's a shuttle road and a climbing trail to suit your taste.

If freeride is more your style, the Kamloops Bike Ranch has some iconic features you've seen in magazines and movies, from enormous FEST series jumps, to this corner made famous by Matt Hunter If freeride is more your style, the Kamloops Bike Ranch has some iconic features you've seen in magazines and movies, from enormous FEST series jumps, to this corner made famous by Matt Hunter

At this point, commenting on the quality of the Okanagan's sunsets seems a bit redundant... At this point, commenting on the quality of the Okanagan's sunsets seems a bit redundant...

But can you really blame anyone for being blown away? But can you really blame anyone for being blown away?

The Okanagan is famous for its excellent wineries and omnipresent orchards and fruit stands, as well as a quickly growing number of great breweries. And while it's true that much of the Okanagan is blanketed in all sorts of delicious plants, there's still plenty of room for mountain bike trails to criss-cross the region! Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, and Kamloops each have several trail networks with their own flavour, ranging from chunky, technical descending on all manner of rock features, to pro-built flow trails with jumps and berms for any level, to lift-served riding at Big White and Silver Star that rivals the world's biggest bike parks. Across the board, they all have one thing in common: the sound of tall grass and sagebrush whistling past your tires as you let off the brakes and look for that next corner!As it happens, the weather conditions that make the Okanagan such a great place to produce wine and grow fruit also make it a pretty good place to ride bikes—especially considering that there are refreshing lakes and rivers to jump into minutes from the bottom of almost every single trail network in the region. Combine all that sun with a couple of wheels and a good friend or six, and the Okanagan delivers smiles and high-fives almost without fail.Pinkbike would like to thank the following towns for their incredible hospitality.