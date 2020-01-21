Destination Showcase - Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, ARIZONA

Loose-son

Video, Photography & Words: Tory Powers (Fulframe)

Riders: Mason Bond, Bruce Klein, Timmy Evens, + Bryan Pagel

The fall conditions were absolutely stunning in the high country.

(Left)Tara + the Homegrown MTB team heading up Mount Lemmon passing some of the (right) amazing landscapes.

Tara was the best tour guide we could have possibly found. She has all the tools to get you where you need to go and to keep you as stoked as possible.

Some WWII memorial bits in the Bug Springs and Prison Camp areas.

A few of these were no problem, but we quickly realized that 1-2ft stairs got pretty exhausting.

(Left) Mason dropping into the first flowy section of Bug Springs + (Right) Bruce finding gaps in the craziest places.

We hung out at this rock roll for quite a while, it was probably the most beautiful part of the trail.

More fast, flowy loose trail with the occasional technical section to keep you on your toes.

Who steezed it better, Mason (left) or Bruce (right)?.

Mason + Bruce each hitting their own line on the gnarliest segment of the trail - there were probably ten lines down this one short segment.

The boys shredding down an alternate line on Incinerator Ridge - a huge rock roll.

Bruce's face for scale.

(Left) A crowd favorite, the Sonoran Hot Dog and (right) some outstanding steak tacos.

Bruce dropping into the aspens.

All smiles for Mason after getting sendy off this lip.

Mason, the king of getting dirt off the ground.

We were extremely excited to find nice, tacky dirt in the middle of CDO.

Mason was a little more excited than the rest of us and was sure to get a taste.

Bruce leaning it over through the shrubs.

Bruce leading the crew off of a little backcountry rock wallride.

We were lucky enough to come across this beautiful tortoise on 50 Year Trail.

0% Loaded prev 1/16 next

(Left) Bruce getting ready for some edible donuts and (right) the beautiful Cathedral of St. Augustine.

0% Loaded prev 1/14 next

Mason was extremely excited and couldn't help but dance to show it.

This trail was FAST.

Homegrown always there to supply the rides + beers.

Local Knowledge

Getting here:



The Climate & Wildlife:

Through the fall and winter months highs usually range between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit and with an average of over 300 days of sunshine per year, these months are almost always dry and sunny. This is the prime time for lower elevation desert riding. In the summer months when temps at the desert floor can exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, you can head up to Mt Lemmon for some cooler temps and serious descents. With some trails cut at well over 8,000 feet of elevation, it’s the perfect place for summer riding that makes Tucson a true year-round riding destination.



When it comes to wildlife, the Sonoran Desert is anything but deserted. There are plenty of animals that call this area home including bobcats, coyotes, and even bears and mountain lions. It’s extremely rare to see any of these while out riding as they tend to keep to themselves. The main thing to look out for is rattlesnakes. While they aren’t often encountered on or in the trail, always look before you sit down to take a break and admire the views.



Bike shop and repairs:

With a metro area population of nearly one million people, Tucson has plenty of shops all over the city. Check out



Tech Tip:

A tubeless setup is super necessary to keep you rolling amongst the thorny plants and sharp rocks that you’ll encounter on many of the local trails. If you’re heading up Mt Lemmon bring your mid to long-travel trail rig and coordinate a shuttle. We recommend



Local Mountain Biking Clubs:

and



Food and Drink:

Tucson has a little bit of everything but at the end of the day, it’s all about



For drinks be sure to check out one of Tucson’s many craft breweries. You won’t be disappointed with the selection or the attention to detail at places like Pueblo Vida or Dragoon Brewing. Looking for a broader selection of taps? Try Westbound, Tap + Bottle, or Ermanos. And if coffee is the mission, go to EXO or Presta for some locally roasted goodness.



Must Dos:

Aside from grabbing some Southside Mexican Food and enjoying the Downtown nightlife on Congress Street and 4th Ave., be sure to check out some of the area attractions. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and Saguaro National Park both provide an immersive intro to Tucson’s unique natural surroundings. If you want to broaden your horizons, visit one of Tucson’s scientific wonders like Biosphere 2, Kitt Peak National Observatory, or the Pima Air & Space Museum. And history buffs will appreciate the tranquil beauty of Mission San Xavier del Bac and the stunning collection of Native American artifacts found at the Arizona State Museum, located on the campus of the University of Arizona.



For more things to do, see, and eat in Tucson go to visit

Through the fall and winter months highs usually range between 60 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit and with an average of over 300 days of sunshine per year, these months are almost always dry and sunny. This is the prime time for lower elevation desert riding. In the summer months when temps at the desert floor can exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, you can head up to Mt Lemmon for some cooler temps and serious descents. With some trails cut at well over 8,000 feet of elevation, it’s the perfect place for summer riding that makes Tucson a true year-round riding destination.When it comes to wildlife, the Sonoran Desert is anything but deserted. There are plenty of animals that call this area home including bobcats, coyotes, and even bears and mountain lions. It’s extremely rare to see any of these while out riding as they tend to keep to themselves. The main thing to look out for is rattlesnakes. While they aren’t often encountered on or in the trail, always look before you sit down to take a break and admire the views.With a metro area population of nearly one million people, Tucson has plenty of shops all over the city. Check out Blue Dog Bikes Sonoran Cycles , or Fairwheel Bikes if you’re looking for a shop that’s centrally located. If you’re on the Northside check out Oro Valley Bikes . No matter what you ride chances are there’s a certified dealer somewhere in town.A tubeless setup is super necessary to keep you rolling amongst the thorny plants and sharp rocks that you’ll encounter on many of the local trails. If you’re heading up Mt Lemmon bring your mid to long-travel trail rig and coordinate a shuttle. We recommend Homegrown MTB for guiding and shuttle services. TORCA and SDMB are the two main MTB groups in Tucson. They are both key to local trail building and maintenance efforts, from the more XC-oriented desert trails to the rowdy trails found on Mt Lemmon and in Coronado National Forest. Check out their websites for info on upcoming events and more local knowledge.Tucson has a little bit of everything but at the end of the day, it’s all about Mexican food . With literally hundreds of different places, it’s not hard to find a deliciously authentic meal. Head down to South 12th Ave (aka La Doce) and check out places like Tacos Apson, El Güero Canelo or BK’s for incredible street tacos and multiple variations of the famous Sonoran Hot Dog (Hot Dog, wrapped in bacon with Mexican-style toppings).For drinks be sure to check out one of Tucson’s many craft breweries. You won’t be disappointed with the selection or the attention to detail at places like Pueblo Vida or Dragoon Brewing. Looking for a broader selection of taps? Try Westbound, Tap + Bottle, or Ermanos. And if coffee is the mission, go to EXO or Presta for some locally roasted goodness.Aside from grabbing some Southside Mexican Food and enjoying the Downtown nightlife on Congress Street and 4th Ave., be sure to check out some of the area attractions. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum and Saguaro National Park both provide an immersive intro to Tucson’s unique natural surroundings. If you want to broaden your horizons, visit one of Tucson’s scientific wonders like Biosphere 2, Kitt Peak National Observatory, or the Pima Air & Space Museum. And history buffs will appreciate the tranquil beauty of Mission San Xavier del Bac and the stunning collection of Native American artifacts found at the Arizona State Museum, located on the campus of the University of Arizona.For more things to do, see, and eat in Tucson go to visit Visit Tucson